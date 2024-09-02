Modified On Sep 02, 2024 03:25 PM By CarDekho for Tata Curvv

The Curvv SUV-coupe, which will be offered in four broad trims, has been launched at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Curvv SUV-coupe bookings open from today onwards.

Deliveries for the Curvv are set to start from September 12.

It is offered in four broad trims: Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished.

Gets a choice of two turbo-petrol and one diesel engine option.

Introductory prices start from Rs 10 lakh, applicable for bookings until October 31

Tata Motors has launched the Curvv SUV-coupe from Rs 10 lakh onwards (introductory, ex-showroom). The SUV-coupe is offered in four broad trims and three engine options. Interested customers can officially book the Tata Curvv from today onwards, while deliveries are set to commence from September 12. The Tata Curvv is an SUV-coupe that slots in the popular compact SUV segment on our shores. Its introductory prices will only be valid for bookings made until October 31

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Tata Curvv before you place your order for one.

Tata Curvv: Design

The biggest unique selling point for the Tata Curvv has to be its design. It stands out with its SUV-coupe silhouette featuring a sloping roofline that makes it stand out from its conventional SUV rivals. Other highlights include a Harrier-like grille design, connected LED lighting elements at the front and rear as well as 18-inch petal-like dual-tone alloys. In what is a first for a Tata car, the Curvv gets flush-fitting door handles with lights.

Tata Curvv: Interior And Features

The Tata Curvv’s dashboard layout is similar to the one found in the Nexon. It isn’t necessarily a bad thing as the design still looks modern with a floating touchscreen infotainment system and touch-based controls for the automatic climate control. The four-spoke steering wheel has been lifted off from the more premium Harrier and Safari.

In terms of features, the Curvv gets a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, 9-speaker JBL sound system, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats with power adjustability for the driver and a powered tailgate with gesture control.

Safety features onboard the Tata Curvv include six airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control and Level-2 ADAS.

Also Read: Citroen Basalt You vs Tata Curvv Smart: Which Base Variant SUV-coupe Should You Consider?

Tata Curvv: Engine Options

The Tata Curvv comes with three engine options: two turbo-petrol and one diesel. Detailed specifications of all three options have been mentioned in the table below:

Specification 1.5-litre Diesel 1.2-litre T-GDI Turbo-petrol 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol Power (PS) 118 PS 125 PS 120 PS Torque (Nm) 260 Nm 225 Nm 170 Nm Transmission Option 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT*

*Dual-clutch automatic transmission

The 1.2-litre T-GDI Turbo-petrol makes its debut with the Curvv and is available alongside the Nexon-sourced 120PS turbo-petrol engine. All engines are mated to either a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT.

Also Read: Citroen Basalt vs Tata Curvv: Specifications Compared

Tata Curvv: Price And Rivals

The Tata Curvv is priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17.69 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Do note that Tata is yet to reveal the higher-end automatic variant’s pricing. It will lock horns with the Citroen Basalt while being a stylish-looking alternative to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Curvv on road price