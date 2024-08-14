All
Citroen Basalt vs Tata Curvv: Specifications Compared

Published On Aug 14, 2024 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Tata Curvv

Both the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt have got the basics covered but the former goes the extra mile in terms of an array of powertrains and premium tech. Let’s see how they square off, at least on paper

The compact SUV space in India saw two new entrants in the form of Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt. While the Basalt is already available for purchase, the Curvv is yet to be launched. But apart from its prices, we now know all the details about the Curve SUV-coupe, including all the features and specifications. Let’s compare the Curvv and Basalt based on their specifications and features on paper.

Dimensions

Citroen Basalt

Tata Curvv

Difference

Length

4352 mm

4308 mm

+ 44 mm

Width

1765 mm

1810 mm

(-) 45 mm

Height

1593 mm

1630 mm

(-) 30 mm

Wheelbase

2651 mm

2560 mm

+ 91 mm

Boot Space

470 litres

500 litres

+ 30 litres

  • The Curvv is wider and taller than the Citroen Basalt. That said, the Basalt is longer than the Curvv by 44 mm.

  • Owing to its length advantage, the Basalt also has a 91 mm longer wheelbase than the Curvv.

  • When it comes to boot space, the Curvv offers 30 litres of additional luggage loading capacity than the Basalt, that should be useful to carry a couple of extra soft bags.

Powertrain

 

Citroen Basalt 

Tata Curvv

Engine

1.2-litre naturally aspirated (N/A)petrol

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre T-GDi Petrol

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

Power

82 PS

110 PS

125 PS

120 PS

118 PS

Torque

115 Nm

Up to 205 Nm

225 Nm

170 Nm

260 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT^

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

*DCT: Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

^AT - Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

Tata Curvv Front

  • Tata Curvv gets two turbo-petrol engine options, whereas the Basalt gets choice of one naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol and one turbo-petrol engine.

  • Tata’s new GDi (direct injection) engine is more powerful and produces more torque than the Basalt’s turbo-petrol engine.

  • Tata offers the Curvv with optional 7-speed DCT, while the Basalt’s turbo-petrol engine gets an option of a 6-speed AT.

  • The Tata Curvv also gets the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine, while the Citroen offering misses out on a diesel powertrain altogether.

Also Check Out: Tata Curvv EV vs MG ZS EV: Price Comparison

Feature Highlights

\Features

Citroen Basalt

Tata Curvv

Exterior

  • LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • Halogen fog lamps

  • Halogen tail lights

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • Flap-style door handles

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with connected LED DRLs

  • Welcome & goodbye animations on LED DRLs

  • Sequential turn indicators

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • Flush-type door handles

  • 18-inch alloy wheels

Interior

  • Dual-tone black and white dashboard

  • White semi-leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Front armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

  • Dual-tone dashboard (based on variant)

  • Ambient lighting

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

  • 4-spoke steering with an illuminated Tata logo

  • Front armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

Comfort & Convenience

  • Automatic AC with rear vents

  • Steering mounted controls

  • Wireless phone charger

  • 12V power outlet

  • Type-A USB phone charger

  • Adjustable under-thigh support for the rear seats

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • 7-inch digital driver’s display

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-foldable ORVMs

  • Day/Night IRVM

  • Automatic AC with rear vents

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Air purifier

  • Cruise control

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Type-A and Type-C USB phone chargers

  • 6-way powered driver’s seat

  • Height adjustable co-driver’s seat

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Powered tailgate with gesture control

  • Paddle shifters

  • Multi drive modes: Sport, Eco, City

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-foldable ORVMs

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Cooled glove box

  • 60:40 Rear split seats

Infotainment

  • 10.2-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 9-speaker JBL sound system

  • Connected car tech

  • Alexa voice commands with car-to-home functionality

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rear defogger

  • ABS with EBD

  • Hill hold assist

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • 3-point seatbelt for all seats

  • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

  • 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring

  • Rear defogger

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Front & rear parking sensors

  • ABS with EBD

  • 3-point seatbelt for all seats

  • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Tata Curvv Dashboard

  • The Curvv is clearly takes the lead over the Basalt not only with its extensive features list, but also with premium design elements inside and out. These include connected LED lighting setup, bigger 18-inch alloys, and flush-type door handles.

  • Citroen’s SUV-coupe also gets LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, but you get smaller 16-inch wheels and the flap-style door handles make it look slightly dated.

  • The Curvv not only offers a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen and 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, but it also gets premium features like panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat and cruise control, all of which are absent on the Basalt.

  • The Citroen Basalt however gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. 

  • The infotainment systems in both cars support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Curvv also has an edge over the Basalt with its 9-speaker JBL sound system. The Basalt, on the other hand, gets a regular 6-speaker sound system.

  • Safety-wise, both cars get 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system, and rear parking sensors.

  • But the Curvv here additionally offers a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, front parking sensors, electronic parking brake with auto hold, and most importantly, level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and automatic emergency braking.

Price

Tata Curvv

Citroen Basalt

Rs 9.15 lakh to Rs 17.30 lakh (expected)

Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.57 lakh (introductory)

All prices are ex-showroom

The prices for the Tata Curvv will be announced on September 2.

Final Takeaway

The comparison clearly shows that the Tata Curvv has a more premium feel in terms of looks and features, and it also comes with more powerful engine options, including a diesel engine. However, these advantages are likely to make the Tata Curvv a pricier alternative compared to the Citroen Basalt. While the Basalt also boasts an eye-catching design, it has a few compromises in terms of features.

If you're looking for a feature-rich SUV-coupe with modern design elements, you should wait for the Tata Curvv. However, if you're on a budget and are seeking a stylish car with all the needful features, the Basalt is worth considering.

