Citroen Basalt vs Tata Curvv: Specifications Compared

Both the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt have got the basics covered but the former goes the extra mile in terms of an array of powertrains and premium tech. Let’s see how they square off, at least on paper

The compact SUV space in India saw two new entrants in the form of Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt. While the Basalt is already available for purchase, the Curvv is yet to be launched. But apart from its prices, we now know all the details about the Curve SUV-coupe, including all the features and specifications. Let’s compare the Curvv and Basalt based on their specifications and features on paper.

Dimensions

Dimensions Citroen Basalt Tata Curvv Difference Length 4352 mm 4308 mm + 44 mm Width 1765 mm 1810 mm (-) 45 mm Height 1593 mm 1630 mm (-) 30 mm Wheelbase 2651 mm 2560 mm + 91 mm Boot Space 470 litres 500 litres + 30 litres

The Curvv is wider and taller than the Citroen Basalt. That said, the Basalt is longer than the Curvv by 44 mm.

Owing to its length advantage, the Basalt also has a 91 mm longer wheelbase than the Curvv.

When it comes to boot space, the Curvv offers 30 litres of additional luggage loading capacity than the Basalt, that should be useful to carry a couple of extra soft bags.

Powertrain

Citroen Basalt Tata Curvv Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (N/A)petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre T-GDi Petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 82 PS 110 PS 125 PS 120 PS 118 PS Torque 115 Nm Up to 205 Nm 225 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

*DCT: Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

^AT - Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

Tata Curvv gets two turbo-petrol engine options, whereas the Basalt gets choice of one naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol and one turbo-petrol engine.

Tata’s new GDi (direct injection) engine is more powerful and produces more torque than the Basalt’s turbo-petrol engine.

Tata offers the Curvv with optional 7-speed DCT, while the Basalt’s turbo-petrol engine gets an option of a 6-speed AT.

The Tata Curvv also gets the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine, while the Citroen offering misses out on a diesel powertrain altogether.

Feature Highlights

\Features Citroen Basalt Tata Curvv Exterior LED headlights with LED DRLs

Halogen fog lamps

Halogen tail lights

Shark-fin antenna

Flap-style door handles

16-inch alloy wheels Auto-LED projector headlights with connected LED DRLs

Welcome & goodbye animations on LED DRLs

Sequential turn indicators

Connected LED tail lights

Shark-fin antenna

Flush-type door handles

18-inch alloy wheels Interior Dual-tone black and white dashboard

White semi-leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette seat upholstery

Front armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cup holders Dual-tone dashboard (based on variant)

Ambient lighting

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

4-spoke steering with an illuminated Tata logo

Front armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cup holders Comfort & Convenience Automatic AC with rear vents

Steering mounted controls

Wireless phone charger

12V power outlet

Type-A USB phone charger

Adjustable under-thigh support for the rear seats

Height adjustable driver’s seat

7-inch digital driver’s display

Electrically adjustable and auto-foldable ORVMs

Day/Night IRVM Automatic AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

Air purifier

Cruise control

Wireless phone charger

Type-A and Type-C USB phone chargers

6-way powered driver’s seat

Height adjustable co-driver’s seat

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Powered tailgate with gesture control

Paddle shifters

Multi drive modes: Sport, Eco, City

Electrically adjustable and auto-foldable ORVMs

Auto-dimming IRVM

Panoramic sunroof

Cooled glove box

60:40 Rear split seats Infotainment 10.2-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system 12.3-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

9-speaker JBL sound system

Connected car tech

Alexa voice commands with car-to-home functionality Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

Rear defogger

ABS with EBD

Hill hold assist

Tyre pressure monitoring system

3-point seatbelt for all seats

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

ISOFIX child seat anchorage 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

360-degree camera with blind view monitoring

Rear defogger

Rain sensing wipers

Front & rear parking sensors

ABS with EBD

3-point seatbelt for all seats

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Level 2 ADAS

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

The Curvv is clearly takes the lead over the Basalt not only with its extensive features list, but also with premium design elements inside and out. These include connected LED lighting setup, bigger 18-inch alloys, and flush-type door handles.

Citroen’s SUV-coupe also gets LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, but you get smaller 16-inch wheels and the flap-style door handles make it look slightly dated.

The Curvv not only offers a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen and 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, but it also gets premium features like panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat and cruise control, all of which are absent on the Basalt.

The Citroen Basalt however gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

The infotainment systems in both cars support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Curvv also has an edge over the Basalt with its 9-speaker JBL sound system. The Basalt, on the other hand, gets a regular 6-speaker sound system.

Safety-wise, both cars get 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system, and rear parking sensors.

But the Curvv here additionally offers a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, front parking sensors, electronic parking brake with auto hold, and most importantly, level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and automatic emergency braking.

Price

Tata Curvv Citroen Basalt Rs 9.15 lakh to Rs 17.30 lakh (expected) Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.57 lakh (introductory)

All prices are ex-showroom

The prices for the Tata Curvv will be announced on September 2.

Final Takeaway

The comparison clearly shows that the Tata Curvv has a more premium feel in terms of looks and features, and it also comes with more powerful engine options, including a diesel engine. However, these advantages are likely to make the Tata Curvv a pricier alternative compared to the Citroen Basalt. While the Basalt also boasts an eye-catching design, it has a few compromises in terms of features.

If you're looking for a feature-rich SUV-coupe with modern design elements, you should wait for the Tata Curvv. However, if you're on a budget and are seeking a stylish car with all the needful features, the Basalt is worth considering.

