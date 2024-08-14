Citroen Basalt vs Tata Curvv: Specifications Compared
Both the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt have got the basics covered but the former goes the extra mile in terms of an array of powertrains and premium tech. Let’s see how they square off, at least on paper
The compact SUV space in India saw two new entrants in the form of Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt. While the Basalt is already available for purchase, the Curvv is yet to be launched. But apart from its prices, we now know all the details about the Curve SUV-coupe, including all the features and specifications. Let’s compare the Curvv and Basalt based on their specifications and features on paper.
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
Citroen Basalt
|
Tata Curvv
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4352 mm
|
4308 mm
|
+ 44 mm
|
Width
|
1765 mm
|
1810 mm
|
(-) 45 mm
|
Height
|
1593 mm
|
1630 mm
|
(-) 30 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2651 mm
|
2560 mm
|
+ 91 mm
|
Boot Space
|
470 litres
|
500 litres
|
+ 30 litres
-
The Curvv is wider and taller than the Citroen Basalt. That said, the Basalt is longer than the Curvv by 44 mm.
-
Owing to its length advantage, the Basalt also has a 91 mm longer wheelbase than the Curvv.
-
When it comes to boot space, the Curvv offers 30 litres of additional luggage loading capacity than the Basalt, that should be useful to carry a couple of extra soft bags.
Powertrain
|
Citroen Basalt
|
Tata Curvv
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated (N/A)petrol
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.2-litre T-GDi Petrol
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
Power
|
82 PS
|
110 PS
|
125 PS
|
120 PS
|
118 PS
|
Torque
|
115 Nm
|
Up to 205 Nm
|
225 Nm
|
170 Nm
|
260 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT^
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*
*DCT: Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission
^AT - Torque Converter Automatic Transmission
-
Tata Curvv gets two turbo-petrol engine options, whereas the Basalt gets choice of one naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol and one turbo-petrol engine.
-
Tata’s new GDi (direct injection) engine is more powerful and produces more torque than the Basalt’s turbo-petrol engine.
-
Tata offers the Curvv with optional 7-speed DCT, while the Basalt’s turbo-petrol engine gets an option of a 6-speed AT.
-
The Tata Curvv also gets the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine, while the Citroen offering misses out on a diesel powertrain altogether.
Feature Highlights
|
\Features
|
Citroen Basalt
|
Tata Curvv
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
The Curvv is clearly takes the lead over the Basalt not only with its extensive features list, but also with premium design elements inside and out. These include connected LED lighting setup, bigger 18-inch alloys, and flush-type door handles.
-
Citroen’s SUV-coupe also gets LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, but you get smaller 16-inch wheels and the flap-style door handles make it look slightly dated.
-
The Curvv not only offers a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen and 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, but it also gets premium features like panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat and cruise control, all of which are absent on the Basalt.
-
The Citroen Basalt however gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.
-
The infotainment systems in both cars support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Curvv also has an edge over the Basalt with its 9-speaker JBL sound system. The Basalt, on the other hand, gets a regular 6-speaker sound system.
-
Safety-wise, both cars get 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system, and rear parking sensors.
-
But the Curvv here additionally offers a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, front parking sensors, electronic parking brake with auto hold, and most importantly, level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and automatic emergency braking.
Price
|
Tata Curvv
|
Citroen Basalt
|
Rs 9.15 lakh to Rs 17.30 lakh (expected)
|
Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.57 lakh (introductory)
All prices are ex-showroom
The prices for the Tata Curvv will be announced on September 2.
Final Takeaway
The comparison clearly shows that the Tata Curvv has a more premium feel in terms of looks and features, and it also comes with more powerful engine options, including a diesel engine. However, these advantages are likely to make the Tata Curvv a pricier alternative compared to the Citroen Basalt. While the Basalt also boasts an eye-catching design, it has a few compromises in terms of features.
If you're looking for a feature-rich SUV-coupe with modern design elements, you should wait for the Tata Curvv. However, if you're on a budget and are seeking a stylish car with all the needful features, the Basalt is worth considering.
