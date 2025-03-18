All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Tata Cars To Get Dearer From April 2025

    Modified On Mar 18, 2025 05:38 PM By Kartik

    • 41 Views
    • Write a comment

    This is the second time the carmaker has hiked the prices of its offering in 2025 following the first round in January

    Tata Motors Price Hike

    Tata Motors has announced another price hike for its passenger vehicles in 2025 that will come into effect from April this year. The hike will encompass the entire portfolio of the Indian carmaker, including the EV offerings. This is the second price increase within 3 months by Tata Motors, the first one being in January 2025. Although no specific numbers were provided, the carmaker did state the reason for the hike.

    Reason For Price Hike 

    Tata Nexon

    Due to a rise in input costs, Tata Motors has decided to pass on a certain margin of the rising costs to the customers in the form of a price hike. The Indian carmaker also mentioned that the price hike will be dependent on the model and variant purchased. Tata is also not the only company taking this step, as recently, Maruti and Kia also announced an imminent price hike for most models in their Indian portfolio which will be applicable from April 2025.

    Existing Price Range Of Tata Cars

    Model

    Price Range 

    Curvv

    Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19.20 lakh 

    Curvv EV

    Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh 

    Altroz 

    Rs 6.65 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh 

    Tiago

    Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8.75 lakh 

    Tiago EV

    Rs 8 lakh to Rs 11.14 lakh 

    Tigor 

    Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.50 lakh 

    Tigor EV 

    Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh

    Punch 

    Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.32 lakh 

    Punch EV 

    Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14.44 lakh 

    Nexon 

    Rs 8.89 lakh to Rs 15.60 lakh

    Nexon EV 

    Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 17.19 lakh 

    Harrier 

    Rs 15 lakh to Rs 26.50 lakh 

    Safari 

    Rs 15.50 lakh to Rs 27.25 lakh 

    Also Check Out: Maruti Announces Price Hike On Its Arena And Nexa Cars From April 2025

    Tata’s Future Plans 

    Tata Harrier EV

    Tata is planning to bring multiple models this year, such as an EV version of the Harrier and even the return of the ‘Sierra’ moniker in both ICE and EV avatars. The carmaker is also expected to launch the facelift iterations of some existing models, such as the Punch, Tiago and Tigor sometime later this year.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Tata Cars To Get Dearer From April 2025
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience