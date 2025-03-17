Maruti Announces Price Hike On Its Arena And Nexa Cars From April 2025
Modified On Mar 17, 2025 06:29 PM By Shreyash
Maruti will hike the prices of its cars by up to 4 percent, however it will vary depending on the model
As we are about to enter the new financial year next month, Maruti has announced that it will increase the prices of its cars, i.e., effective from April 2025. This price hike will be applicable on all Arena and Nexa models, which includes a total of 17 models. As per Maruti, the price hike is expected to be up to 4 percent and will vary depending on the model.
Reason For The Hike
Maruti has stated that rising input costs and operational expenses has led the automaker to pass on some portion to customers, in the form of price hike. For your reference, here’s the current model-wise pricing of Maruti’s existing lineup:
Arena Models
|
Model
|
Price Range
|
Maruti Alto K10
|
Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 6.21 lakh
|
Maruti S-Presso
|
Rs 4.27 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh
|
Maruti Eeco
|
Rs 5.27 lakh to Rs 6.70 lakh
|
Maruti Celerio
|
Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 7.37 lakh
|
Maruti Wagon R
|
Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 7.47 lakh
|
Maruti Swift
|
Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.03 lakh
|
Maruti Dzire
|
Rs 6.84 lakh to Rs 10.19 lakh
|
Maruti Ertiga
|
Rs 8.84 lakh to Rs 13.13 lakh
|
Maruti Brezza
|
Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh
Nexa Models
|
Model
|
Price Range
|
Maruti Ignis
|
Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.12 lakh
|
Maruti Baleno
|
Rs 6.70 lakh to Rs 9.92 lakh
|
Maruti Fronx
|
Rs 7.52 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh
|
Maruti Ciaz
|
Rs 9.41 lakh to Rs 12.29 lakh
|
Maruti XL6
|
Rs 11.71 lakh to Rs 14.71 lakh
|
Maruti Jimny
|
Rs 12.76 lakh to Rs 15.05 lakh
|
Maruti Grand Vitara
|
Rs 11.19 lakh to Rs 20.09 lakh
|
Maruti Invicto
|
Rs 25.51 lakh to Rs 29.22 lakh
Maruti’s Future Plans
Maruti is planning to bring 4 new EVs to the market by 2030. Out of these 4 models, the Maruti e Vitara (showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 recently) is going to be the first offering from the automaker, with the other three set to be launched in coming years.
