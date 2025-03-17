All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Maruti Announces Price Hike On Its Arena And Nexa Cars From April 2025

    Modified On Mar 17, 2025 06:29 PM By Shreyash

    • 1.8K Views
    • Write a comment

    Maruti will hike the prices of its cars by up to 4 percent, however it will vary depending on the model

    As we are about to enter the new financial year next month, Maruti has announced that it will increase the prices of its cars, i.e., effective from April 2025. This price hike will be applicable on all Arena and Nexa models, which includes a total of 17 models. As per Maruti, the price hike is expected to be up to 4 percent and will vary depending on the model.

    Reason For The Hike

    Maruti Dzire

    Maruti has stated that rising input costs and operational expenses has led the automaker to pass on some portion to customers, in the form of price hike. For your reference, here’s the current model-wise pricing of Maruti’s existing lineup:

    Arena Models

    Model

    Price Range

    Maruti Alto K10

    Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 6.21 lakh

    Maruti S-Presso

    Rs 4.27 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh

    Maruti Eeco

    Rs 5.27 lakh to Rs 6.70 lakh

    Maruti Celerio

    Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 7.37 lakh

    Maruti Wagon R

    Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 7.47 lakh

    Maruti Swift

    Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.03 lakh

    Maruti Dzire

    Rs 6.84 lakh to Rs 10.19 lakh

    Maruti Ertiga

    Rs 8.84 lakh to Rs 13.13 lakh

    Maruti Brezza

    Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh

    Nexa Models

    Model

    Price Range

    Maruti Ignis

    Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.12 lakh

    Maruti Baleno

    Rs 6.70 lakh to Rs 9.92 lakh

    Maruti Fronx

    Rs 7.52 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh

    Maruti Ciaz

    Rs 9.41 lakh to Rs 12.29 lakh

    Maruti XL6

    Rs 11.71 lakh to Rs 14.71 lakh

    Maruti Jimny

    Rs 12.76 lakh to Rs 15.05 lakh

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Rs 11.19 lakh to Rs 20.09 lakh

    Maruti Invicto

    Rs 25.51 lakh to Rs 29.22 lakh

    Maruti’s Future Plans

    Maruti e Vitara

    Maruti is planning to bring 4 new EVs to the market by 2030. Out of these 4 models, the Maruti e Vitara (showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 recently) is going to be the first offering from the automaker, with the other three set to be launched in coming years.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Maruti Announces Price Hike On Its Arena And Nexa Cars From April 2025
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience