Maruti Announces Price Hike On Its Arena And Nexa Cars From April 2025

Maruti will hike the prices of its cars by up to 4 percent, however it will vary depending on the model

As we are about to enter the new financial year next month, Maruti has announced that it will increase the prices of its cars, i.e., effective from April 2025. This price hike will be applicable on all Arena and Nexa models, which includes a total of 17 models. As per Maruti, the price hike is expected to be up to 4 percent and will vary depending on the model.

Reason For The Hike

Maruti has stated that rising input costs and operational expenses has led the automaker to pass on some portion to customers, in the form of price hike. For your reference, here’s the current model-wise pricing of Maruti’s existing lineup:

Arena Models

Model Price Range Maruti Alto K10 Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 6.21 lakh Maruti S-Presso Rs 4.27 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh Maruti Eeco Rs 5.27 lakh to Rs 6.70 lakh Maruti Celerio Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 7.37 lakh Maruti Wagon R Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 7.47 lakh Maruti Swift Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.03 lakh Maruti Dzire Rs 6.84 lakh to Rs 10.19 lakh Maruti Ertiga Rs 8.84 lakh to Rs 13.13 lakh Maruti Brezza Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh

Nexa Models

Model Price Range Maruti Ignis Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.12 lakh Maruti Baleno Rs 6.70 lakh to Rs 9.92 lakh Maruti Fronx Rs 7.52 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh Maruti Ciaz Rs 9.41 lakh to Rs 12.29 lakh Maruti XL6 Rs 11.71 lakh to Rs 14.71 lakh Maruti Jimny Rs 12.76 lakh to Rs 15.05 lakh Maruti Grand Vitara Rs 11.19 lakh to Rs 20.09 lakh Maruti Invicto Rs 25.51 lakh to Rs 29.22 lakh

Maruti’s Future Plans

Maruti is planning to bring 4 new EVs to the market by 2030. Out of these 4 models, the Maruti e Vitara (showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 recently) is going to be the first offering from the automaker, with the other three set to be launched in coming years.

