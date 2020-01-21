Tata Altroz To Launch Tomorrow

Published On Jan 21, 2020 08:00 AM By Sonny for Tata Altroz

Premium hatchback will get BS6 petrol and diesel engine options

Tata Altroz made its India debut in early December 2019.

It will get 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel BS6 engines with a 5-speed manual.

The feature list includes a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, auto AC and ambient lighting.

The Altroz will rival the likes of the Hyundai Elite i20, Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo.

It will likely be priced between Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 8.5 lakh.

The Tata Altroz premium hatchback is set to be launched in India tomorrow. It was first unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in March, then in its India-specific production version in December 2019.

Tata has already revealed most features, details, and specifications of the Altroz. It is wider and taller than rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 but has a shorter wheelbase than both. The Altroz will be offered with BS6 petrol and diesel engine options - a 1.2-litre petrol engine (83PS/113Nm) and 1.5-litre diesel unit (90PS/200Nm). Both will be mated to a 5-speed manual, while an DCT could be added to the lineup at a later date.

Also read: Tata Altroz Will Get A Dual-clutch Automatic Post January Launch

In terms of exterior design, the Altroz follows Tata’s Impact 2.0 design language which does distinguish it in the premium hatchback segment. The LED DRLs are integrated into the front fog lamps and the projector headlamps are connected by a honeycomb mesh grille. It gets split LED taillamps and the rear door handles sit flush in the top corner of the rear doors.

The Altroz has a dark theme for the interior. It has a flat-bottom steering wheel, semi-digital instrument cluster with a 7-inch TFT display, 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system and rear AC vents. The feature list of Tata’s premium hatchback includes auto AC, cruise control, auto headlamps, ambient lighting, front sliding armrest with storage and a 100W Harman audio system with 4 speakers and 2 tweeters.

Its safety equipment includes dual-front airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, front and rear fog lamps, and front seatbelt reminders. Tata will offer it in five variants - XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ(O) with the option of factory-fitted customisation too .

Also read: Tata Altroz Variants Detailed

The Tata Altroz is expected to be priced between Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 8.5 lakh. It will take on the likes of the Hyundai Elite i20, Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo.