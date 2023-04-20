Published On Apr 20, 2023 05:10 PM By Ansh for Tata Altroz

It will be the only CNG model in its segment to offer a sunroof

Altroz CNG is available in four variants: XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+ S.

Sunroof is being offered on the top-spec XZ+ S variant.

Powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that churns out 77PS and 97Nm.

CNG variants can command a premium of around Rs one lakh over the corresponding petrol variants.

The Tata hatchback is currently priced between Rs 6.45 lakh and Rs 10.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

At the Auto Expo 2023, Tata showcased the Altroz CNG and one of its feature highlights was a sunroof, which has been confirmed on the market-ready model by a recent teaser. Since this feature will be added to the CNG variants, bookings for which are now open, we’re expecting the regular variants of the hatchback to get this feature soon.

When Can We Expect It?

The Altroz CNG is expected to launch soon and is available in four trims: XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+ S, with the sunroof being offered on the top-spec XZ+ S trim. Tata should add a sunroof to the feature list of the corresponding petrol and diesel variants in the following month or two. With the addition of a sunroof, Altroz will become the second model in its segment to have this feature, and the first one in the segment to offer it with CNG variants.

Other Features

Both the regular and CNG variants get common features like a 7-inch touchscreen system, cruise control, mood lighting, leatherette upholstery, dual-front airbags, rain-sensing wipers, ISOFIX anchors, and a rear parking camera.

But apart from the sunroof, CNG variants get two more features: a digitised instrument cluster from the Tiago CNG, and up to six airbags. These features might also be added to the regular variants of the hatchback soon.

Powertrain

The hatchback comes with three engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (83PS and 110Nm), a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110PS and 140Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (90PS and 200Nm). All these engines come with a 5-speed manual transmission. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine also gets the option of a 6-speed DCT.

The CNG variants of the Altroz are powered by the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that churns out a reduced output of 77PS and 97Nm in CNG mode and is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission only.

Price & Rivals

The Tata hatchback is priced between Rs 6.45 lakh and Rs 10.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and is a rival to the Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza. The CNG variants of the Altroz are expected to carry a premium of around Rs one lakh over the corresponding petrol-only variants and will rival the CNG variants of the Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza.

