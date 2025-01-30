Take A Look At Skoda Kylaq's Mid-spec Signature Variant In 8 Real-life Images

Even after being the 1-above-base variant, the Signature trim comes with LED headlights, alloy wheels, 7-inch touchscreen and rear AC vents

The Skoda Kylaq was launched in India as the carmaker’s most affordable SUV with four broad variants on offer: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus, and Prestige. While we have detailed what the higher-spec Signature Plus and Prestige variants look like in real life, we have now gotten hold of some images of the 1-above-base Signature variant. Here is how this variant looks like in real life:

Front

Even though the Signature trim is the 1-above-base variant of the Kylaq, it still has a lot of design elements outside that add to its premium appeal. It gets LED headlights, the iconic Skoda grille with multiple slats and LED DRLs with pixelated elements.

The bumper is two-tone with honeycomb mesh design elements and a silver skid plate that rounds off the rugged appeal of the sub-4m SUV.

Side

In profile, the Kylaq Signature comes with 16-inch silver alloy wheels that are also provided on the more premium Signature Plus variant.

It also comes with black roof rails and body coloured doors and outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs). You can even notice a black cladding under the door that spans the length of the SUV.

Rear

At the rear, it features wraparound LED tail lights connected by a black trim with Skoda lettering, a black bumper and a silver skid plate.

Do note that you’ll miss out on a rear wiper and a rear parking camera if you opt for this variant. What you will get, however, are rear parking sensors which come as standard.

Interior

Inside, it carries a dual-tone white and grey theme with fabric seats that have the same colour theme. It gets a 2-spoke steering wheel and soft-touch fabric material on the door pads.

In terms of features, it has a 7-inch touchscreen and a 4-speaker sound system. It also gets an analogue instrument cluster with a coloured MID (multi-information display), cruise control, all four power windows, rear AC vents and a cooled glovebox.

Its safety net includes 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain Options

The Skoda Kylaq comes with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

The Signature variant is available with both transmission options and is hence the entry-level variant if you want an automatic option.

Price And Rivals

The Skoda Kylaq’s Signature variant is priced between Rs 9.59 lakh and Rs 10.59 lakh. The other variants, however, range from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh. The Skoda SUV rivals other sub-4m SUVs like the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and even the more premium Kia Syros.

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

