5 Things We Learnt After Driving The Skoda Kylaq

The most affordable Skoda offering in India packs in most of the positives associated with the carmaker, though it could improve in a few areas

The Skoda Kylaq is the most affordable SUV from the Czech manufacturer in India, prices of which range between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 14.40 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Recently, we got an opportunity to spend time with the sub-4m offering and here are 5 things that stood out during the drive:

Sorted driving dynamics

The Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is also offered in the lower-spec variants of the Kushaq and Slavia. This engine produces 115 PS and 178 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. During our time with the 6-speed manual version, we found the throttle response to be sharp after the initial turbo lag, and the engine enjoys being pushed, offering an engaging driving experience.

Skoda has managed to strike a great balance between ride comfort and handling in the Kylaq. It’s smooth enough for city driving while still feeling agile enough to handle corners with ease. However, with just one or two passengers, the ride can feel a bit firm, but this becomes more comfortable when you have more passengers or some luggage.

A minimal but aggressive design

Like other Skoda models, the Kylaq features a minimalist design with the brand’s iconic grille. However, it stands out with a more aggressive look, thanks to the split-LED headlights and a black-out section on the front bumper, complemented by chunky body cladding on either side to underpin its rugged nature.

The rear design, on the other hand, has sparked mixed opinions. It features wraparound LED tail lights connected by a black strip with Skoda lettering. While distinctive, this rear design doesn’t quite match the premium and robust feel of the front.

Robust safety net and decently loaded cabin

The Skoda Kylaq comes equipped with a solid safety package, including 6 airbags as standard, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a multi-collision braking system, and a rear parking camera with sensors. These features helped the Kylaq achieve a full 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test, the highest in the sub-4m SUV segment.

On the features front, the Kylaq is reasonably well-equipped, offering segment-first 6-way electrically adjustable front seats with a ventilation function. It also comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, auto climate control with rear vents, a single-pane sunroof, cruise control, and a wireless phone charger. However, given that it’s a relatively new sub-4m model, it could have benefited from a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features, which would have made it a more competitive option on paper.

A practical and fairly spacious cabin

Despite being a sub-4m SUV, the Skoda Kylaq offers plenty of practical storage options inside. It features bottle holders in all doors that can easily accommodate 1-litre bottles, a spacious glovebox, and ample storage space under the front armrest, perfect for stashing a wallet. The rear centre armrest too features two cupholders.

There’s also a well-thought-out centre console with space for two bottle holders, which have grooves that make it easy to open a bottle with one hand. Additionally, there are two designated spots on the seat backs to keep your phone while it’s charging, further adding to the Kylaq’s practicality.

Generous boot space

The Skoda Kylaq offers 446 litres of boot space, which is close to the 465 litres of the Kia Syros which comes with reclining and sliding rear seats. However, Skoda measures its boot space up to the roof, which results in a more spacious boot. That said, the boot design allows you to easily fit four cabin-sized trolley bags. In our experience, we were able to fit three cabin-sized trolley bags and four backpacks without any issues.

The rear seats can be folded in a 60:40 split, offering even more flexibility when you have more luggage than passengers. Moreover, if you fold the rear seats completely, it opens up an impressive 1265 litres of space, making the Kylaq a very practical option for carrying larger loads.

