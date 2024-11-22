Take A Look At 5 Things Kia Sonet Gets Over The Skoda Kylaq

Primary additions in the Kia Sonet are focused on safety, but it also offers better convenience features

Skoda's newest addition, the Kylaq, is offered with a premium interior along with upmarket amenities, all while maintaining its starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). However, its closest rival, the Kia Sonet, goes a step further with five feature additions.

In this report, we will provide a brief overview about each one of them to help you decide whether these add-ons make the Sonet a better choice over the Kylaq.

Larger Sized Displays

The Kia Sonet comes equipped with dual 10.25-inch displays, for infotainment system and the digital driver's display. On the other hand, the Skoda Kylaq features a 10-inch infotainment unit and an 8-inch digital driver's display. While the Sonet's infotainment system is only slightly larger, its bigger digital driver's display will provide better readability while driving.

Notably, Kylaq's infotainment unit supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the one in Sonet requires a wired connection. However, if you opt for the Sonet's variants equipped with the smaller 8-inch infotainment system, you get wireless connectivity for both.

Dedicated Air Purifier

The Sonet’s convenience feature set is further enhanced by a dedicated air purifier with an AQI (Air Quality Index) display. This purifier helps maintain cabin air quality while protecting against viruses and bacteria. The Kylaq also offers an Air Care function integrated into its climate control system, which does the similar job. However, the Sonet’s system feels more superior, providing real-time air quality information.

360-Degree Camera System

The Kia Sonet gets a 360-degree camera system. The Kylaq, on the other hand, is only equipped with a reverse parking camera. The Sonet also offers a blind spot view monitor on the instrument cluster, which, with the help of cameras mounted on ORVMs, provides a clear view of blind spots when switching on the indicators. This is particularly helpful during overtaking.

Front Parking Sensors

Along with rear parking sensors, the Kia Sonet also features front parking sensors, which are especially useful when parking in tight spaces or navigating through bumper-to-bumper traffic. In contrast, the Skoda Kylaq is equipped only with rear parking sensors, which activate when the vehicle is shifted into reverse.

ADAS

The major area where the Sonet's safety excels over the Kylaq is its Level-1 ADAS system (advanced driver assistance system). It includes additional features such as forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, and driver attention warning. The Skoda Kylaq, on the other hand, completely misses out on this tech in its safety feature list.

Coming on to their prices, the Kia Sonet ranges between Rs 7.99 lakh and 15.76 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Skoda Kylaq starts from Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda will announce the entire prices for the Kylaq on December 4, 2024, while its deliveries will begin from January 27, 2025.

Aside from competing with each other, they rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

