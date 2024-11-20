5 Things The Skoda Kylaq Offers Over The Hyundai Venue

The Skoda Kylaq not only offers a bigger touchscreen and a fully digital instrument cluster but also features bigger alloy wheels compared to the Venue

The Skoda Kylaq is the latest entrant into the subcompact SUV space in India, starting from Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). Positioned as a direct rival to the Hyundai Venue, another feature-packed offering in the segment, the Kylaq still holds 5 key advantages over it. Let’s take a look at them one by one.

Bigger Touchscreen

Skoda Kushaq touchscreen image used for reference

The Skoda Kylaq features a 10.1-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In contrast, the Hyundai Venue comes with a smaller 8-inch touchscreen, though it also offers wireless smartphone connectivity.

Fully Digital Driver’s Display

Skoda offers the Kylaq with an 8-inch fully digital driver’s display, borrowed from the Kushaq. The Hyundai Venue, on the other hand, also features a digital cluster, but it is not fully digital. Instead, it uses a digitised system with a coloured MID (multi-information display) in the centre.

Powered And Ventilated Front Seats

Another advantage the Skoda Kylaq has over the Venue is its 6-way powered driver and co-driver seats, both equipped with a ventilation function. In comparison, the Hyundai Venue offers only a 4-way powered (slide and recline) driver seat and lacks ventilated front seats.

Rain Sensing Wipers

For the added convenience, Skoda has provided rain sensing wipers with the Kylaq subcompact SUV. These wipers automatically activate when they detect water droplets on the windscreen and adjust their speed accordingly. The Hyundai Venue on the other hand lacks the automatic wiper feature.

Bigger 17-inch Alloys

The Skoda Kylaq sits on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels which complement its proportions and enhance its visual appeal. In comparison, the Hyundai Venue comes with smaller 16-inch alloy wheels.

So these were the 5 key advantages the Kylaq offers over the Venue. Which one would you pick and why? Share your thoughts in the comments section below…

