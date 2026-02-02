All
    New Tata Sierra Exterior And Interior Accessories Detailed With Prices

    The new Sierra comes with plenty of exterior and interior accessories, including some newer and thoughtful items such as a ventilated seat with massager, a camping tent and even a power station

    Published On Feb 02, 2026 07:32 PM By Rohit

    951 Views
    Tata Sierra

    Towards the end of 2025, the ‘Tata Sierra’ nameplate made a comeback in our market, more than 30 years after it was originally introduced. The SUV, now its second generation, has already garnered enough attention following its launch and arrival at pan-India dealerships. Given that the SUV’s deliveries are now underway, we thought of taking a look at its various accessories that you may be interested in to buy to make your Sierra stand out in the crowd:

    New Tata Sierra: Exterior Accessories

    Here is the detailed exterior accessory list offered with the new Tata Sierra:

    Accessory

    Price

    Roof rack

    Rs 26,999

    Ladder

    Rs 17,499

    Front grille add-on

    Rs 8,999

    Front skid plate

    Rs 7,999

    Tailgate cladding

    Rs 6,499

    Rear skid plate

    Rs 6,499

    Wheel arch cladding

    Rs 5,499

    Window cladding

    Rs 4,999

    Window beltline garnish (chrome)

    Rs 4,999

    Bug deflector (front)

    Rs 3,999

    Door visor insert (chrome)

    Rs 3,999

    Tail lights garnish (chrome)

    Rs 2,999

    Puddle lamps

    Rs 2,999 to Rs 3,999

    Grille garnish (chrome)

    Rs 2,999

    Body side moulding (chrome)

    Rs 2,499

    Hood garnish

    Rs 2,099

    Body decal (front)

    Rs 1,999

    Front fender garnish

    Rs 1,499

    Body decal (B-pillar)

    Rs 1,499

    Fog lamp garnish (chrome)

    Rs 1,099

    Side step

    Rs 13,999

    Side step bracket

    Rs 3,999

    Roof rail

    Rs 6,199

    Tyre table (foldable)

    Rs 5,069

    Body cover

    Rs 2,699

    Mud flap

    Rs 899

    Number plate

    Rs 419

    These are all the exterior accessories available with the new Tata Sierra. Now, let’s check out the range of interior accessories offered for the compact SUV:

    New Tata Sierra: Interior Accessories

    Accessory

    Price

    Floor mats

    Rs 1,382 to Rs 12,499

    Seat cover

    Rs 8,999 to Rs 9,999

    Ventilated seat with massager

    Rs 6,452

    Heated blanket

    Rs 6,320

    Ambient lighting

    Rs 5,530

    Scuff plates

    Rs 1,699

    Illuminated scuff plates

    Rs 4,599

    Inflatable bed

    Rs 3,999

    Parcel tray with hidden storage

    Rs 3,799

    Pet sheet

    Rs 3,779

    Wireless charger

    Rs 3,549

    Car humidifier

    Rs 2,599

    Sunshades (front and quarter glass panels)

    Rs 1,999

    Mobile holder

    Rs 799

    Speakers

    Rs 1,999 to Rs 4,299

    Neck rest

    Rs 552

    Air freshener

    Rs 99 to Rs 419

    Plastic bin

    Rs 269

    Tissue box

    Rs 43

    Tata is offering plenty of useful interior accessories on the Sierra, including a ventilated seat with massager, an inflatable bed, and even a pet sheet. There are also some useful and essential items on offer with the SUV that we have listed in the below table:

    Accessory

    Price

    Power station (90k mAh)

    Rs 33,999

    Digital video recorder

    Rs 27,999

    Wireless kit

    Rs 19,999

    Inflatable sofa (single seater)

    Rs 16,329

    Dash cam (front and rear)

    Rs 14,399

    Camping tent

    Rs 8,999

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Rs 8,099

    Vehicle tracking device

    Rs 6,599

    Tailgate camping seat with cup holder

    Rs 5,999

    Reverse LED camera

    Rs 5,999

    Car washer

    Rs 3,999

    Portable car washer (wireless)

    Rs 3,899

    Foldable seat with storage

    Rs 3,999

    Camping foldable chair

    Rs 3,499

    Puncture repair kit

    Rs 2,999

    Tyre inflator

    Rs 2,599

    Car duster

    Rs 999

    Microfibre cloth

    Rs 249 to Rs 330

    Car shampoo

    Rs 319

    Glass cleaner

    Rs 319

    In an attempt to appeal to a wider set of buyers and enthusiasts, the carmaker has gone the extra mile to offer newer types of accessories such as a camping tent, a tailgate camping seat with cup holder, and even a power station. It’s no surprise that Tata is providing so many thoughtful and new accessories on the Sierra, similar to how it is offering multiple segment-first features.

    New Tata Sierra: Powertrains

    The second-gen Tata Sierra comes with both petrol and diesel engine options, the technical specifications of which are given in the table below:

    Specification

    1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine

    1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Engine

    1.5-litre Diesel

    Power

    106 PS

    160 PS

    118 PS

    Torque

    145 Nm

    255 Nm

    Up to 280 Nm

    Transmission*

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    6-speed AT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    Drivetrain^

    FWD

    FWD

    FWD

    *DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

    FWD - front-wheel-drive

    Tata Sierra Petrol

    We have already covered the variant-wise powertrain options on offer to help you pick the right variant and engine-gearbox combo based on your needs.

    New Tata Sierra: Price And Rivals

    The new Tata Sierra is priced between Rs 11.49 lakh and Rs 21.29 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It competes with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, and Toyota Hyryder.

