New Tata Sierra Exterior And Interior Accessories Detailed With Prices

Towards the end of 2025, the ‘Tata Sierra’ nameplate made a comeback in our market, more than 30 years after it was originally introduced. The SUV, now its second generation, has already garnered enough attention following its launch and arrival at pan-India dealerships. Given that the SUV’s deliveries are now underway, we thought of taking a look at its various accessories that you may be interested in to buy to make your Sierra stand out in the crowd:

New Tata Sierra: Exterior Accessories

Here is the detailed exterior accessory list offered with the new Tata Sierra:

Accessory Price Roof rack Rs 26,999 Ladder Rs 17,499 Front grille add-on Rs 8,999 Front skid plate Rs 7,999 Tailgate cladding Rs 6,499 Rear skid plate Rs 6,499 Wheel arch cladding Rs 5,499 Window cladding Rs 4,999 Window beltline garnish (chrome) Rs 4,999 Bug deflector (front) Rs 3,999 Door visor insert (chrome) Rs 3,999 Tail lights garnish (chrome) Rs 2,999 Puddle lamps Rs 2,999 to Rs 3,999 Grille garnish (chrome) Rs 2,999 Body side moulding (chrome) Rs 2,499 Hood garnish Rs 2,099 Body decal (front) Rs 1,999 Front fender garnish Rs 1,499 Body decal (B-pillar) Rs 1,499 Fog lamp garnish (chrome) Rs 1,099 Side step Rs 13,999 Side step bracket Rs 3,999 Roof rail Rs 6,199 Tyre table (foldable) Rs 5,069 Body cover Rs 2,699 Mud flap Rs 899 Number plate Rs 419

These are all the exterior accessories available with the new Tata Sierra. Now, let’s check out the range of interior accessories offered for the compact SUV:

New Tata Sierra: Interior Accessories

Accessory Price Floor mats Rs 1,382 to Rs 12,499 Seat cover Rs 8,999 to Rs 9,999 Ventilated seat with massager Rs 6,452 Heated blanket Rs 6,320 Ambient lighting Rs 5,530 Scuff plates Rs 1,699 Illuminated scuff plates Rs 4,599 Inflatable bed Rs 3,999 Parcel tray with hidden storage Rs 3,799 Pet sheet Rs 3,779 Wireless charger Rs 3,549 Car humidifier Rs 2,599 Sunshades (front and quarter glass panels) Rs 1,999 Mobile holder Rs 799 Speakers Rs 1,999 to Rs 4,299 Neck rest Rs 552 Air freshener Rs 99 to Rs 419 Plastic bin Rs 269 Tissue box Rs 43

Tata is offering plenty of useful interior accessories on the Sierra, including a ventilated seat with massager, an inflatable bed, and even a pet sheet. There are also some useful and essential items on offer with the SUV that we have listed in the below table:

Accessory Price Power station (90k mAh) Rs 33,999 Digital video recorder Rs 27,999 Wireless kit Rs 19,999 Inflatable sofa (single seater) Rs 16,329 Dash cam (front and rear) Rs 14,399 Camping tent Rs 8,999 Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Rs 8,099 Vehicle tracking device Rs 6,599 Tailgate camping seat with cup holder Rs 5,999 Reverse LED camera Rs 5,999 Car washer Rs 3,999 Portable car washer (wireless) Rs 3,899 Foldable seat with storage Rs 3,999 Camping foldable chair Rs 3,499 Puncture repair kit Rs 2,999 Tyre inflator Rs 2,599 Car duster Rs 999 Microfibre cloth Rs 249 to Rs 330 Car shampoo Rs 319 Glass cleaner Rs 319

In an attempt to appeal to a wider set of buyers and enthusiasts, the carmaker has gone the extra mile to offer newer types of accessories such as a camping tent, a tailgate camping seat with cup holder, and even a power station. It’s no surprise that Tata is providing so many thoughtful and new accessories on the Sierra, similar to how it is offering multiple segment-first features.

New Tata Sierra: Powertrains

The second-gen Tata Sierra comes with both petrol and diesel engine options, the technical specifications of which are given in the table below:

Specification 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Engine 1.5-litre Diesel Power 106 PS 160 PS 118 PS Torque 145 Nm 255 Nm Up to 280 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain^ FWD FWD FWD

*DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

FWD - front-wheel-drive

We have already covered the variant-wise powertrain options on offer to help you pick the right variant and engine-gearbox combo based on your needs.

New Tata Sierra: Price And Rivals

The new Tata Sierra is priced between Rs 11.49 lakh and Rs 21.29 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It competes with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, and Toyota Hyryder.