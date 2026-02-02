New Tata Sierra Exterior And Interior Accessories Detailed With Prices
The new Sierra comes with plenty of exterior and interior accessories, including some newer and thoughtful items such as a ventilated seat with massager, a camping tent and even a power station
Published On Feb 02, 2026 07:32 PM By Rohit
Towards the end of 2025, the ‘Tata Sierra’ nameplate made a comeback in our market, more than 30 years after it was originally introduced. The SUV, now its second generation, has already garnered enough attention following its launch and arrival at pan-India dealerships. Given that the SUV’s deliveries are now underway, we thought of taking a look at its various accessories that you may be interested in to buy to make your Sierra stand out in the crowd:
New Tata Sierra: Exterior Accessories
Here is the detailed exterior accessory list offered with the new Tata Sierra:
|
Accessory
|
Price
|
Roof rack
|
Rs 26,999
|
Ladder
|
Rs 17,499
|
Front grille add-on
|
Rs 8,999
|
Front skid plate
|
Rs 7,999
|
Tailgate cladding
|
Rs 6,499
|
Rear skid plate
|
Rs 6,499
|
Wheel arch cladding
|
Rs 5,499
|
Window cladding
|
Rs 4,999
|
Window beltline garnish (chrome)
|
Rs 4,999
|
Bug deflector (front)
|
Rs 3,999
|
Door visor insert (chrome)
|
Rs 3,999
|
Tail lights garnish (chrome)
|
Rs 2,999
|
Puddle lamps
|
Rs 2,999 to Rs 3,999
|
Grille garnish (chrome)
|
Rs 2,999
|
Body side moulding (chrome)
|
Rs 2,499
|
Hood garnish
|
Rs 2,099
|
Body decal (front)
|
Rs 1,999
|
Front fender garnish
|
Rs 1,499
|
Body decal (B-pillar)
|
Rs 1,499
|
Fog lamp garnish (chrome)
|
Rs 1,099
|
Side step
|
Rs 13,999
|
Side step bracket
|
Rs 3,999
|
Roof rail
|
Rs 6,199
|
Tyre table (foldable)
|
Rs 5,069
|
Body cover
|
Rs 2,699
|
Mud flap
|
Rs 899
|
Number plate
|
Rs 419
These are all the exterior accessories available with the new Tata Sierra. Now, let’s check out the range of interior accessories offered for the compact SUV:
New Tata Sierra: Interior Accessories
|
Accessory
|
Price
|
Floor mats
|
Rs 1,382 to Rs 12,499
|
Seat cover
|
Rs 8,999 to Rs 9,999
|
Ventilated seat with massager
|
Rs 6,452
|
Heated blanket
|
Rs 6,320
|
Ambient lighting
|
Rs 5,530
|
Scuff plates
|
Rs 1,699
|
Illuminated scuff plates
|
Rs 4,599
|
Inflatable bed
|
Rs 3,999
|
Parcel tray with hidden storage
|
Rs 3,799
|
Pet sheet
|
Rs 3,779
|
Wireless charger
|
Rs 3,549
|
Car humidifier
|
Rs 2,599
|
Sunshades (front and quarter glass panels)
|
Rs 1,999
|
Mobile holder
|
Rs 799
|
Speakers
|
Rs 1,999 to Rs 4,299
|
Neck rest
|
Rs 552
|
Air freshener
|
Rs 99 to Rs 419
|
Plastic bin
|
Rs 269
|
Tissue box
|
Rs 43
Tata is offering plenty of useful interior accessories on the Sierra, including a ventilated seat with massager, an inflatable bed, and even a pet sheet. There are also some useful and essential items on offer with the SUV that we have listed in the below table:
|
Accessory
|
Price
|
Power station (90k mAh)
|
Rs 33,999
|
Digital video recorder
|
Rs 27,999
|
Wireless kit
|
Rs 19,999
|
Inflatable sofa (single seater)
|
Rs 16,329
|
Dash cam (front and rear)
|
Rs 14,399
|
Camping tent
|
Rs 8,999
|
Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
|
Rs 8,099
|
Vehicle tracking device
|
Rs 6,599
|
Tailgate camping seat with cup holder
|
Rs 5,999
|
Reverse LED camera
|
Rs 5,999
|
Car washer
|
Rs 3,999
|
Portable car washer (wireless)
|
Rs 3,899
|
Foldable seat with storage
|
Rs 3,999
|
Camping foldable chair
|
Rs 3,499
|
Puncture repair kit
|
Rs 2,999
|
Tyre inflator
|
Rs 2,599
|
Car duster
|
Rs 999
|
Microfibre cloth
|
Rs 249 to Rs 330
|
Car shampoo
|
Rs 319
|
Glass cleaner
|
Rs 319
In an attempt to appeal to a wider set of buyers and enthusiasts, the carmaker has gone the extra mile to offer newer types of accessories such as a camping tent, a tailgate camping seat with cup holder, and even a power station. It’s no surprise that Tata is providing so many thoughtful and new accessories on the Sierra, similar to how it is offering multiple segment-first features.
New Tata Sierra: Powertrains
The second-gen Tata Sierra comes with both petrol and diesel engine options, the technical specifications of which are given in the table below:
|
Specification
|
1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine
|
1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Engine
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
Power
|
106 PS
|
160 PS
|
118 PS
|
Torque
|
145 Nm
|
255 Nm
|
Up to 280 Nm
|
Transmission*
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
Drivetrain^
|
FWD
|
FWD
|
FWD
*DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission
FWD - front-wheel-drive
We have already covered the variant-wise powertrain options on offer to help you pick the right variant and engine-gearbox combo based on your needs.
New Tata Sierra: Price And Rivals
The new Tata Sierra is priced between Rs 11.49 lakh and Rs 21.29 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It competes with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, and Toyota Hyryder.
