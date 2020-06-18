Spec Comparison: New 2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Ciaz vs Skoda Rapid vs Volkswagen Vento vs Toyota Yaris

Published On Jun 18, 2020 07:59 AM By Sonny for Honda City 2020

Let’s compare the upcoming India-spec fifth-gen City’s specifications against its arch-rivals

The fifth-gen Honda City was globally unveiled in November 2019 in Thailand. It was scheduled to make its India debut back in March 2020 but was delayed due to the lockdown and the global pandemic. Honda has now unveiled the specifications and details of the new-gen Honda City for India. Here’s how it compares to its rivals on paper:

Dimensions

Measurements Honda City 2020 Hyundai Verna Maruti Ciaz Skoda Rapid Volkswagen Vento Toyota Yaris Length 4549mm 4440mm 4490mm 4413mm 4390mm 4425mm Width 1748mm 1729mm 1730mm 1699mm 1699mm 1730mm Height 1489mm 1475mm 1485mm 1466mm 1467mm 1495mm Wheelbase 2600mm 2600mm 2650mm 2552mm 2553mm 2550mm

Longest: Honda City 2020

Widest: Honda City 2020

Tallest: Toyota Yaris

Longest wheelbase: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The new-gen Honda City will become the longest and widest offering in the compact sedan segment when launched. It matches the Hyundai Verna in terms of wheelbase but is slightly less when compared to the spacious Maruti Suzuki Ciaz . The new City continues stands taller than most of its rivals but is 6mm shorter than the Yaris.

Powertrain

Petrol

Honda City 2020 Hyundai Verna Maruti Ciaz Skoda Rapid Volkswagen Vento Toyota Yaris Engine 1.5-litre 1.5-litre/ 1.0-litre turbo 1.5-litre 1.0-litre turbo 1.0-litre turbo 1.5-litre Power 121PS 115PS/ 120PS 105PS 110PS 110PS 107PS Torque 145Nm 144Nm/ 172Nm 138Nm 175Nm 175Nm 140Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 7-step CVT 6-speed MT, CVT/, 7-speed DCT (turbo) 5-speed MT/ 4-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed manual/ 7-step CVT Fuel Economy 17.8kmpl/ 18.4kmpl N.A. 20.65kmpl/ 20.04kmpl 18.97kmpl 17.69kmpl 17.1kmpl/ 17.8kmpl

Most powerful: Honda City 2020

Torquiest: Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento

Most fuel-efficient: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Honda’s new and improved version of the 1.5-litre petrol i-VTEC engine in the 2020 City makes it the most powerful in its segment, with 1PS more than the 120PS Hyundai Verna Turbo. Honda has mated its 1.5-litre petrol unit to a new 6-speed manual and a 7-step CVT. The Skoda-VW TSI unit is the torquiest option here though the Verna Turbo has the most advanced dual-clutch automatic option of the lot. The 6-speed automatic option for the BS6 Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid is set to be launched soon.

Diesel

Honda City 2020 Hyundai Verna Engine 1.5-litre 1.5-litre Power 100PS 115PS Torque 200Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Fuel Economy 24.1kmpl N.A.

Most powerful: Hyundai Verna

Torquiest: Hyundai Verna

The diesel section of this comparison feels quite empty as compared to six months ago as many carmakers have opted for petrol-only sedans in the BS6 era. However, Honda has updated its 1.5-litre unit to meet the latest emission norms but it still misses out on the automatic option. The facelifted Hyundai Verna is its only BS6 diesel rival and it offers better performance along with the option of an automatic transmission too.

Price Range

Honda City 2020 (expected) Hyundai Verna Maruti Ciaz Skoda Rapid Volkswagen Vento Toyota Yaris Price Range Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16 lakh Rs 9.31 lakh to Rs 15.10 lakh Rs 8.32 lakh to Rs 11.10 lakh Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lak Rs 8.87 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 8.86 lakh to Rs 14.30 lakh

The fifth-gen Honda City is due to launch in India in July 2020 after having been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will continue to be a premium offering in the segment and offer new technology and features .

