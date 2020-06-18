  • Login / Register
Spec Comparison: New 2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Ciaz vs Skoda Rapid vs Volkswagen Vento vs Toyota Yaris

Published On Jun 18, 2020 07:59 AM By Sonny for Honda City 2020

Let’s compare the upcoming India-spec fifth-gen City’s specifications against its arch-rivals

The fifth-gen Honda City was globally unveiled in November 2019 in Thailand. It was scheduled to make its India debut back in March 2020 but was delayed due to the lockdown and the global pandemic. Honda has now unveiled the specifications and details of the new-gen Honda City for India. Here’s how it compares to its rivals on paper:

Dimensions

Measurements

Honda City 2020

Hyundai Verna

Maruti Ciaz

Skoda Rapid

Volkswagen Vento

Toyota Yaris

Length

4549mm

4440mm

4490mm

4413mm

4390mm

4425mm

Width

1748mm

1729mm

1730mm

1699mm

1699mm

1730mm

Height

1489mm

1475mm

1485mm

1466mm

1467mm

1495mm

Wheelbase

2600mm

2600mm

2650mm

2552mm

2553mm

2550mm

Longest: Honda City 2020

Widest: Honda City 2020

Tallest: Toyota Yaris

Longest wheelbase: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The new-gen Honda City will become the longest and widest offering in the compact sedan segment when launched. It matches the Hyundai Verna in terms of wheelbase but is slightly less when compared to the spacious Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The new City continues stands taller than most of its rivals but is 6mm shorter than the Yaris.

Powertrain

Petrol

 

Honda City 2020

Hyundai Verna

Maruti Ciaz

Skoda Rapid

Volkswagen Vento

Toyota Yaris

Engine

1.5-litre

1.5-litre/ 1.0-litre turbo

1.5-litre

1.0-litre turbo

1.0-litre turbo

1.5-litre

Power

121PS

115PS/ 120PS

105PS

110PS

110PS

107PS

Torque

145Nm

144Nm/ 172Nm

138Nm

175Nm

175Nm

140Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT/  7-step CVT

6-speed MT, CVT/, 7-speed DCT (turbo)

5-speed MT/ 4-speed AT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

6-speed manual/ 7-step CVT

Fuel Economy

17.8kmpl/ 18.4kmpl

N.A.

20.65kmpl/ 20.04kmpl

18.97kmpl

17.69kmpl

17.1kmpl/ 17.8kmpl

Most powerful: Honda City 2020

Torquiest: Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento

Most fuel-efficient: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Honda’s new and improved version of the 1.5-litre petrol i-VTEC engine in the 2020 City makes it the most powerful in its segment, with 1PS more than the 120PS Hyundai Verna Turbo. Honda has mated its 1.5-litre petrol unit to a new 6-speed manual and a 7-step CVT. The Skoda-VW TSI unit is the torquiest option here though the Verna Turbo has the most advanced dual-clutch automatic option of the lot. The 6-speed automatic option for the BS6 Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid is set to be launched soon.

Diesel

 

Honda City 2020

Hyundai Verna

Engine

1.5-litre

1.5-litre

Power

100PS

115PS

Torque

200Nm

250Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

Fuel Economy

24.1kmpl

N.A.

Most powerful: Hyundai Verna

Torquiest: Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna Facelift Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 9.31 Lakh

The diesel section of this comparison feels quite empty as compared to six months ago as many carmakers have opted for petrol-only sedans in the BS6 era. However, Honda has updated its 1.5-litre unit to meet the latest emission norms but it still misses out on the automatic option. The facelifted Hyundai Verna is its only BS6 diesel rival and it offers better performance along with the option of an automatic transmission too.

Price Range

 

Honda City 2020 (expected)

Hyundai Verna

Maruti Ciaz

Skoda Rapid

Volkswagen Vento

Toyota Yaris

Price Range

Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16 lakh

Rs 9.31 lakh to Rs 15.10 lakh

Rs 8.32 lakh to Rs 11.10 lakh

Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lak

Rs 8.87 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh

Rs 8.86 lakh to Rs 14.30 lakh

The fifth-gen Honda City is due to launch in India in July 2020 after having been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will continue to be a premium offering in the segment and offer new technology and features.

S
Published by
Sonny

Write your Comment on Honda City 2020

