Spec Comparison: New 2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Ciaz vs Skoda Rapid vs Volkswagen Vento vs Toyota Yaris
Published On Jun 18, 2020
Let’s compare the upcoming India-spec fifth-gen City’s specifications against its arch-rivals
The fifth-gen Honda City was globally unveiled in November 2019 in Thailand. It was scheduled to make its India debut back in March 2020 but was delayed due to the lockdown and the global pandemic. Honda has now unveiled the specifications and details of the new-gen Honda City for India. Here’s how it compares to its rivals on paper:
Dimensions
|
Measurements
|
Honda City 2020
|
Hyundai Verna
|
Maruti Ciaz
|
Skoda Rapid
|
Volkswagen Vento
|
Toyota Yaris
|
Length
|
4549mm
|
4440mm
|
4490mm
|
4413mm
|
4390mm
|
4425mm
|
Width
|
1748mm
|
1729mm
|
1730mm
|
1699mm
|
1699mm
|
1730mm
|
Height
|
1489mm
|
1475mm
|
1485mm
|
1466mm
|
1467mm
|
1495mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2600mm
|
2600mm
|
2650mm
|
2552mm
|
2553mm
|
2550mm
Longest: Honda City 2020
Widest: Honda City 2020
Tallest: Toyota Yaris
Longest wheelbase: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
The new-gen Honda City will become the longest and widest offering in the compact sedan segment when launched. It matches the Hyundai Verna in terms of wheelbase but is slightly less when compared to the spacious Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The new City continues stands taller than most of its rivals but is 6mm shorter than the Yaris.
Powertrain
Petrol
|
Honda City 2020
|
Hyundai Verna
|
Maruti Ciaz
|
Skoda Rapid
|
Volkswagen Vento
|
Toyota Yaris
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre
|
1.5-litre/ 1.0-litre turbo
|
1.5-litre
|
1.0-litre turbo
|
1.0-litre turbo
|
1.5-litre
|
Power
|
121PS
|
115PS/ 120PS
|
105PS
|
110PS
|
110PS
|
107PS
|
Torque
|
145Nm
|
144Nm/ 172Nm
|
138Nm
|
175Nm
|
175Nm
|
140Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/ 7-step CVT
|
6-speed MT, CVT/, 7-speed DCT (turbo)
|
5-speed MT/ 4-speed AT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
6-speed manual/ 7-step CVT
|
Fuel Economy
|
17.8kmpl/ 18.4kmpl
|
N.A.
|
20.65kmpl/ 20.04kmpl
|
18.97kmpl
|
17.69kmpl
|
17.1kmpl/ 17.8kmpl
Most powerful: Honda City 2020
Torquiest: Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento
Most fuel-efficient: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Honda’s new and improved version of the 1.5-litre petrol i-VTEC engine in the 2020 City makes it the most powerful in its segment, with 1PS more than the 120PS Hyundai Verna Turbo. Honda has mated its 1.5-litre petrol unit to a new 6-speed manual and a 7-step CVT. The Skoda-VW TSI unit is the torquiest option here though the Verna Turbo has the most advanced dual-clutch automatic option of the lot. The 6-speed automatic option for the BS6 Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid is set to be launched soon.
Diesel
|
Honda City 2020
|
Hyundai Verna
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre
|
1.5-litre
|
Power
|
100PS
|
115PS
|
Torque
|
200Nm
|
250Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
Fuel Economy
|
24.1kmpl
|
N.A.
Most powerful: Hyundai Verna
Torquiest: Hyundai Verna
The diesel section of this comparison feels quite empty as compared to six months ago as many carmakers have opted for petrol-only sedans in the BS6 era. However, Honda has updated its 1.5-litre unit to meet the latest emission norms but it still misses out on the automatic option. The facelifted Hyundai Verna is its only BS6 diesel rival and it offers better performance along with the option of an automatic transmission too.
Price Range
|
Honda City 2020 (expected)
|
Hyundai Verna
|
Maruti Ciaz
|
Skoda Rapid
|
Volkswagen Vento
|
Toyota Yaris
|
Price Range
|
Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16 lakh
|
Rs 9.31 lakh to Rs 15.10 lakh
|
Rs 8.32 lakh to Rs 11.10 lakh
|
Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lak
|
Rs 8.87 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh
|
Rs 8.86 lakh to Rs 14.30 lakh
The fifth-gen Honda City is due to launch in India in July 2020 after having been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will continue to be a premium offering in the segment and offer new technology and features.
