India-spec Honda City 2020 Officially Unveiled Ahead Of July Launch

Modified On Jun 17, 2020 08:44 PM By Dhruv.A for Honda City 2020

Borrows a host of features from bigger, more expensive Hondas like the Civic and CR-V

Fifth-gen Honda City to launch in July.

Loaded with features such as LED illumination, sunroof, blind-spot monitoring and six airbags.

Gets a set of BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines.

A 7-step CVT option only with the petrol powertrain; no diesel-CVT like in the Amaze.

Prices likely to range between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 16 lakh.

Existing fourth-gen model likely to remain on sale alongside.

After a three-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, Honda has finally unfurled the curtains on the fifth-gen City in India. It’s a significant departure from its predecessor in not just looks but also in terms of equipment.

It looks exactly like the Thai-spec City which was unveiled last year. The design is sleeker and might remind you of both the Amaze and the bigger Civic from quite a few angles. Not only is it big on equipment but also in size when compared to its predecessor. Take a look.

Dimensions 2020 Honda City Old Honda City Difference Length 4,549mm 4,440mm 109mm (2020 City is longer) Width 1,748mm 1,695mm 53mm (2020 City is wider) Height 1,489mm 1,495mm 6mm (2020 City is shorter) Wheelbase 2,600mm 2,600mm - Boot Space 506 litres 510 litres 4 litres (2020 City has less space)

Up front, it’s equipped with Honda’s ‘Solid Wing Face’ grille which is flanked by full-LED headlights (nine LED micro units) with daytime running lamps. The side profile gets a strong shoulder line and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels whereas the rear gets wraparound LED tail lamps. Yes, there’s a sunroof as well.

On the inside, the City receives a bigger than before 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Weblink support. It also gets Amazon Alexa remote control and connected car technology that allows remote engine start/stop, unlock and sunroof operation. Higher variants are also equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster featuring a 7-inch screen that displays a g-metre to show the magnitude and direction of acceleration and tyre pressure monitor. The cabin gets beige leatherette upholstery, adjustable headrests for all five passengers, along with all five 3-point seatbelts.

It’s rich in safety features as well with six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill start assist, vehicle stability control, and a Civic-like LaneWatch camera that displays a field of the driver’s opposite side in the infotainment screen. Standard safety should comprise dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchors. The Thai-spec Honda City had scored a full five stars in the ASEAN NCAP crash tests.

The new City continues to derive power from the existing model’s set of 1.5-litre engines. The petrol delivers 121PS (up by 2PS) while the diesel belts out the same 100PS. The petrol and diesel motors have a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. A 7-step CVT option is offered only with the petrol engine.

Engine Transmission Power Torque Fuel efficiency as per ARAI 1.5L i-VTEC (Petrol) 6MT (new) CVT 121PS @ 6600rpm 145Nm@ 4300rpm MT - 17.8 kmpl CVT - 18.4 kmpl 1.5L i-DTEC (Diesel) 6MT 100PS @ 3600rpm 200Nm @1750rpm 24.1 kmpl

The Honda City will be sold in three variants: V, VX and ZX with prices likely to range between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 16 lakh. It’s bound to launch in July and you’re likely to get drive reports from CarDekho by the end of this month. The City will renew its rivalry with the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, Maruti Ciaz and VW Vento. The existing petrol-only fourth-gen City is likely to remain on sale alongside the new one. It is priced between Rs 9.91 lakh and Rs 14.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

