With Skoda’s upcoming compact sedan ticking almost all the boxes, we see if it’s sensible to wait for it or go for one of its rivals instead

Skoda’s upcoming compact sedan, the Slavia, was unveiled in November 2021 and it will be launched in March 2022. The carmaker has already revealed the variant lineup of the Slavia and even divulged further details such as the variant-wise engine and colour options along with the headlining features. Bookings for the sedan are underway both on Skoda’s website and at dealerships. But is the Slavia worth waiting for, or will one of its rivals be better for you? Let’s find out.

Model Price Range Skoda Slavia Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (expected) New Honda City Rs 11.16 lakh to Rs 15.11 lakh Hyundai Verna Rs 9.28 lakh to Rs 15.32 lakh Maruti Ciaz Rs 8.72 lakh to Rs 11.71 lakh

New Honda City: BUY for space, comfort, and diesel engine

The Honda City has always been one of the most preferred compact sedans in India and the fifth-gen model is certainly adding to its popularity. The availability of a set of 1.5-litre petrol (comes with automatic transmission too) and diesel engines along with the City’s spacious cabin and comfortable ride quality are the highlights of the sedan. Its features list includes Amazon-Alexa connectivity, LaneWatch camera, an 8-inch touchscreen, and ambient lighting. However, there are certain misses like ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, and a wireless phone charger.

Hyundai Verna: BUY for features and most number of powertrain choices

Hyundai offers the Verna with a rather expansive features list that includes ventilated front seats, connected car tech, front parking sensors (Turbo variants), and a wireless phone charger. But the features list is not the only thing that should draw you towards this sedan. The Verna is the only model in its segment to offer the most number of powertrain choices including optional automatic transmissions with each engine.

Maruti Ciaz: BUY for spacious cabin, fuel economy, and value for money

The Maruti Ciaz is the most affordable compact sedan in India and its cabin space is well-suited to carry five passengers. When it comes to a manual transmission, the Ciaz with its mild-hybrid system is able to return the best fuel efficiency and is the only sedan (as of now) that crosses the 20kmpl mark. Even with the automatic gearbox, it has a slight edge over its rivals in terms of mileage. Although it’s not as feature packed as the newer models, it still comes with a touchscreen unit, auto climate control, and a 6-speaker sound system.

Skoda Slavia: HOLD for powerful engines, latest features, comfort, and space

Skoda has chosen to provide the Slavia with the same engines as the Kushaq: a 1-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (with active cylinder deactivation). Both are extremely powerful and are surely a delight for anyone who enjoys spending time behind the wheel. Both get a 6-speed MT as standard while optional automatic gearboxes are a 6-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic), respectively. The Slavia has the biggest wheelbase among its rivals and is the widest compact sedan which has resulted in a spacious cabin for its occupants. Skoda has taken care of your comfort and convenience too as the sedan gets a single-pane sunroof, cooled glovebox, a wireless phone charger, a 10-inch touchscreen, and ventilated front seats.

The Slavia’s expected prices are sure to make buyers wonder about some of its alternatives. Five SUVs including the MG Astor and Hyundai Creta surely have their stand-out points such as multiple powertrains, unique features, and even Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Two additional benefits are their ground clearance and seating positions which add to the overall in-cabin comfort.

Here’s a look at your options and their prices:

Model Price Range Hyundai Creta Rs 10.16 lakh to Rs 17.87 lakh Kia Seltos Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 18.1 lakh Skoda Kushaq Rs 10.79 lakh to Rs 17.99 lakh Volkswagen Taigun Rs 10.54 lakh to Rs 17.54 lakh MG Astor Rs 9.78 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh

