Skoda Reveals The Variants And Colours Options For The Slavia

Modified On Nov 19, 2021 10:13 AM By Rohit for Skoda Slavia

The Slavia shares not only its variant lineup and engine options with the Kushaq, but also has a near identical colour palette

Skoda will offer the Slavia in three trims: Active, Ambition, and Style.

The sedan will be available in five shades: red, white, silver, grey, and blue.

It will get the Kushaq’s engines: a 1-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit.

Features on board include a 10-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, and auto AC.

Expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Skoda has unveiled its new compact sedan, the Slavia, that will be replacing the Rapid. At the same time, it even revealed that the Slavia will be offered in three trims -- Active, Ambition, and Style -- and five colours: Candy White, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, and Crystal Blue.











Apart from the Crystal Blue, which Skoda says has been introduced exclusively for the Slavia, all other colours are the same as seen on the Kushaq. However, the Honey Orange shade from the SUV’s palette won’t be offered on the sedan. On the upside, though, Skoda will be offering all the colours of the Slavia across all trims.

Here’s a look at the variant-wise engine options:

Variant Engine and Gearbox Active, Ambition, and Style 1-litre 6-speed MT Ambition and Style 1-litre 6-speed AT Style 1.5-litre 6-speed MT Style 1.5-litre 7-speed DSG

The Slavia will even have the same turbo-petrol engine and gearbox options as the Kushaq: a 1-litre unit (115PS/178Nm) and a 1.5-litre unit(150PS/250Nm). The bigger of the two will also feature Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) which shuts off two cylinders when under minimum stress to improve fuel economy. Transmission options include a standard 6-speed manual, an optional 6-speed automatic (with the 1-litre mill) and 7-speed DSG (1.5-litre).

Skoda has equipped the compact sedan with ventilated front seats, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), an 8-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charging, and a sunroof. The Slavia also gets connected car tech and automatic climate control. Its safety net includes up to six airbags, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

The Slavia will go on sale by March 2022 and customer deliveries will begin from the following month. We expect Skoda to price the sedan from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The Skoda Slavia will compete with the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, and the upcoming replacement of the Volkswagen Vento (Virtus).