Skoda Slavia vs Rivals: Specifications Compared

Modified On Nov 23, 2021 10:07 AM By Rohit for Skoda Slavia

We pit the Slavia against its rivals on paper to see if it has what it takes to give them a run for their money

Skoda Slavia vs rivals

Skoda recently unveiled the Rapid’s successor, the Slavia. Although the Slavia’s launch is still a few months away (March 2022), we do have certain details of the sedan including its variant lineup, powertrains, and headlining features. You can also head here to read about our first impressions of the new compact sedan.

Let’s see how it sizes up against its segment rivals:

Note: We have considered the VW Vento in the comparison but it will soon be replaced by a new sedan (which could be called the Virtus). It will share its underpinnings and powertrains with the Skoda Slavia and will also be more feature-rich than the Vento. Hence, take the Vento’s comparative results with the consideration that there will be a new Volkswagen model which will fill in its misses and gaps.

Dimensions

Skoda Slavia

New Honda City

Hyundai Verna

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Volkswagen Vento

Length

4541mm

4549mm

4440mm

4490mm

4390mm

Width

1752mm

1748mm

1729mm

1730mm

1699mm

Height

1487mm

1489mm

1475mm

1485mm

1467mm

Wheelbase

2651mm

2600mm

2600mm

2650mm

2553mm

Boot space

521 litres

506 litres

480 litres

510 litres

494 litres

Skoda Slavia side

  • The upcoming Skoda sedan is the widest and has the longest wheelbase (marginally beating the Ciaz) in its segment.

  • When it comes to the length and height, it’s the new Honda City that edges ahead of the Slavia by 8mm and 2mm respectively.

  • The Skoda Slavia will also have another advantage and that’s of having the biggest boot space in its segment.

Engines

Since the Slavia is a petrol-only offering, we have only considered the petrol powertrains of the compact sedans for this comparison.

Skoda Slavia

New Honda City

Hyundai Verna

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Volkswagen Vento

Engine

1-litre turbo-petrol/  1.5-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre petrol

1.5-litre petrol/ 1-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre petrol (with mild-hybrid tech)

1-litre turbo-petrol

Power

115PS/ 150PS

121PS

115PS/ 120PS

105PS

110PS

Torque

178Nm/ 250Nm

145Nm

144Nm/ 172Nm

138Nm

175Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DSG

6-speed MT, 7-step CVT

6-speed MT, CVT/ 7-speed DCT

5-speed MT, 4-speed AT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

  • Out of the five models listed above, only the City and Ciaz miss out on a turbocharged petrol engine. On the flip side, the Ciaz is the only sedan to get mild-hybrid tech.

Skoda Slavia engine

  • The Slavia’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is the most powerful and torquiest unit in the segment. And like the Kushaq, it also gets Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) which shuts off two cylinders to improve fuel economy.

  • Even in terms of transmissions, the Slavia ranks the highest, as it is offered with both manual and automatic gearboxes for both the engines. 

  • The Verna’s naturally aspirated petrol engine comes with both manual and automatic transmission options, but its turbo-petrol engine can be had only with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic).

Feature Highlights

Skoda Slavia

New Honda City

Hyundai Verna

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Volkswagen Vento

  • Auto headlights with LED DRLs

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloys

  • Automatic wipers

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Tilt and telescopic steering adjust

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Keyless entry

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Smartphone sub-pockets in the front seat back pockets

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Digital driver’s display

  • Auto AC with rear AC vents

  • 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • An 8-speaker sound system

  • Up to six airbags

  • Electronic Stability Control as standard

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • 9-unit LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED front fog lamps

  • LED tail lamps

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloys

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Tilt and telescopic steering adjust

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Ambient lighting

  • Smartphone sub-pockets in the front seat back pockets

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Auto AC with rear AC vents

  • Paddle shifters (CVT only)

  • Semi-digital gauge cluster with 7-inch display

  • LaneWatch camera

  • Push-button start/stop

  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Alexa connectivity

  • Remote A/C control (CVT only)

  • An 8-speaker sound system

  • Up to six airbags

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Tyre deflation warning system

  • Vehicle stability assist

  • Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs with cornering function

  • Projector fog lamps

  • LED tail lamps

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloys

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

  • Tilt and telescopic steering adjust

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Connected car tech

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Wireless phone charger

  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Bluelink connected car tech

  • Remote functions (AT variants only)

  • Digitised instrument cluster with 4.2-inch TFT

  • Auto AC with rear AC vents

  • A 6-speaker sound system

  • Up to six airbags

  • Electronic Stability Control

  • Front parking sensors (Turbo variants)

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED fog lamps

  • LED tail lamps

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloys

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Leather upholstery

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Tilt steering adjust

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Auto AC with rear AC vents

  • A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • A 6-speaker sound system

  • Dual front airbags

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Electronic Stability Programme

  • LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • 16-inch alloys

  • Front (with cornering function) and rear fog lamps

  • Automatic wipers

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Tilt and telescopic steering adjust

  • Auto AC with rear AC vents

  • A 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Up to four airbags

  • Electronic Stability Control (AT only)

  • Hill-hold control (AT only)

Skoda Slavia cabin

  • While all models mentioned above get a touchscreen unit, it is the Slavia with its 10-inch infotainment system that scores the most in terms of the display’s size.

  • All compact sedans here cover the essentials that you would want at this price point such as LED lighting and automatic climate control.

  • Skoda and Hyundai are the only brands here to have equipped their sedans with wireless phone charging and ventilated front seats.

  • The Honda City, being one of the latest models, comes with Alexa connectivity and  exclusively offers a LaneWatch camera as well.

  • Skoda will be offering the Slavia with some ‘Simply Clever’ features including rubber stoppers in cupholders and phone pockets in front seat back pockets (also present in the City).

Price

Skoda Slavia

New Honda City

Hyundai Verna

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Volkswagen Vento

Range

Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (expected)

Rs 11.16 lakh to Rs 15.11 lakh

Rs 9.28 lakh to Rs 15.32 lakh

Rs 8.72 lakh to Rs 11.71 lakh

Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.5 lakh

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Although we are yet to have the prices of the Slavia, we expect them to fall in the range of Rs 10 to Rs 18 lakh as mentioned above. While it will be costlier than almost all its fellow segment rivals, the Skoda sedan will still likely undercut the Honda City, at least when the starting price is considered. Its priciest variants will be the one with the most refined and most powerful powertrain option.

