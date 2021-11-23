Skoda Slavia vs Rivals: Specifications Compared

Modified On Nov 23, 2021 10:07 AM By Rohit for Skoda Slavia

We pit the Slavia against its rivals on paper to see if it has what it takes to give them a run for their money

Skoda recently unveiled the Rapid’s successor, the Slavia. Although the Slavia’s launch is still a few months away (March 2022), we do have certain details of the sedan including its variant lineup, powertrains, and headlining features. You can also head here to read about our first impressions of the new compact sedan.

Let’s see how it sizes up against its segment rivals:

Note: We have considered the VW Vento in the comparison but it will soon be replaced by a new sedan (which could be called the Virtus). It will share its underpinnings and powertrains with the Skoda Slavia and will also be more feature-rich than the Vento. Hence, take the Vento’s comparative results with the consideration that there will be a new Volkswagen model which will fill in its misses and gaps.

Dimensions

Skoda Slavia New Honda City Hyundai Verna Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Volkswagen Vento Length 4541mm 4549mm 4440mm 4490mm 4390mm Width 1752mm 1748mm 1729mm 1730mm 1699mm Height 1487mm 1489mm 1475mm 1485mm 1467mm Wheelbase 2651mm 2600mm 2600mm 2650mm 2553mm Boot space 521 litres 506 litres 480 litres 510 litres 494 litres

The upcoming Skoda sedan is the widest and has the longest wheelbase (marginally beating the Ciaz) in its segment.

When it comes to the length and height, it’s the new Honda City that edges ahead of the Slavia by 8mm and 2mm respectively.

The Skoda Slavia will also have another advantage and that’s of having the biggest boot space in its segment.

Engines

Since the Slavia is a petrol-only offering, we have only considered the petrol powertrains of the compact sedans for this comparison.

Skoda Slavia New Honda City Hyundai Verna Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Volkswagen Vento Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre petrol/ 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre petrol (with mild-hybrid tech) 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 115PS/ 150PS 121PS 115PS/ 120PS 105PS 110PS Torque 178Nm/ 250Nm 145Nm 144Nm/ 172Nm 138Nm 175Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DSG 6-speed MT, 7-step CVT 6-speed MT, CVT/ 7-speed DCT 5-speed MT, 4-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Out of the five models listed above, only the City and Ciaz miss out on a turbocharged petrol engine. On the flip side, the Ciaz is the only sedan to get mild-hybrid tech.

The Slavia’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is the most powerful and torquiest unit in the segment. And like the Kushaq, it also gets Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) which shuts off two cylinders to improve fuel economy.

Even in terms of transmissions, the Slavia ranks the highest, as it is offered with both manual and automatic gearboxes for both the engines.

The Verna’s naturally aspirated petrol engine comes with both manual and automatic transmission options, but its turbo-petrol engine can be had only with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic).

Feature Highlights

Skoda Slavia New Honda City Hyundai Verna Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Volkswagen Vento Auto headlights with LED DRLs

16-inch dual-tone alloys

Automatic wipers

Leatherette upholstery

Single-pane sunroof

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Tilt and telescopic steering adjust

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Push-button start/stop

Keyless entry

Cooled glovebox

Wireless phone charger

Smartphone sub-pockets in the front seat back pockets

Ventilated front seats

Digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear AC vents

10-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

An 8-speaker sound system

Up to six airbags

Electronic Stability Control as standard

Tyre pressure monitoring system

ISOFIX child seat anchorages 9-unit LED headlights with LED DRLs

LED front fog lamps

LED tail lamps

16-inch dual-tone alloys

Leatherette upholstery

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Tilt and telescopic steering adjust

Single-pane sunroof

Ambient lighting

Smartphone sub-pockets in the front seat back pockets

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Auto AC with rear AC vents

Paddle shifters (CVT only)

Semi-digital gauge cluster with 7-inch display

LaneWatch camera

Push-button start/stop

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Alexa connectivity

Remote A/C control (CVT only)

An 8-speaker sound system

Up to six airbags

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Tyre deflation warning system

Vehicle stability assist Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs with cornering function

Projector fog lamps

LED tail lamps

16-inch dual-tone alloys

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Leatherette upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Tilt and telescopic steering adjust

Push-button start/stop

Connected car tech

Ventilated front seats

Single-pane sunroof

Wireless phone charger

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Bluelink connected car tech

Remote functions (AT variants only)

Digitised instrument cluster with 4.2-inch TFT

Auto AC with rear AC vents

A 6-speaker sound system

Up to six airbags

Electronic Stability Control

Front parking sensors (Turbo variants)

Tyre pressure monitoring system

ISOFIX child seat anchorages LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED fog lamps

LED tail lamps

16-inch dual-tone alloys

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Leather upholstery

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Tilt steering adjust

Push-button start/stop

Auto AC with rear AC vents

A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

A 6-speaker sound system

Dual front airbags

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Electronic Stability Programme LED headlights with LED DRLs

16-inch alloys

Front (with cornering function) and rear fog lamps

Automatic wipers

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Leatherette upholstery

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Tilt and telescopic steering adjust

Auto AC with rear AC vents

A 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Up to four airbags

Electronic Stability Control (AT only)

Hill-hold control (AT only)

While all models mentioned above get a touchscreen unit, it is the Slavia with its 10-inch infotainment system that scores the most in terms of the display’s size.

All compact sedans here cover the essentials that you would want at this price point such as LED lighting and automatic climate control.

Skoda and Hyundai are the only brands here to have equipped their sedans with wireless phone charging and ventilated front seats.

The Honda City, being one of the latest models, comes with Alexa connectivity and exclusively offers a LaneWatch camera as well.

Skoda will be offering the Slavia with some ‘Simply Clever’ features including rubber stoppers in cupholders and phone pockets in front seat back pockets (also present in the City).

Price

Skoda Slavia New Honda City Hyundai Verna Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Volkswagen Vento Range Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (expected) Rs 11.16 lakh to Rs 15.11 lakh Rs 9.28 lakh to Rs 15.32 lakh Rs 8.72 lakh to Rs 11.71 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.5 lakh

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Although we are yet to have the prices of the Slavia, we expect them to fall in the range of Rs 10 to Rs 18 lakh as mentioned above. While it will be costlier than almost all its fellow segment rivals, the Skoda sedan will still likely undercut the Honda City, at least when the starting price is considered. Its priciest variants will be the one with the most refined and most powerful powertrain option.