Skoda Slavia vs Rivals: Specifications Compared
Modified On Nov 23, 2021 10:07 AM By Rohit for Skoda Slavia
We pit the Slavia against its rivals on paper to see if it has what it takes to give them a run for their money
Skoda recently unveiled the Rapid’s successor, the Slavia. Although the Slavia’s launch is still a few months away (March 2022), we do have certain details of the sedan including its variant lineup, powertrains, and headlining features. You can also head here to read about our first impressions of the new compact sedan.
Let’s see how it sizes up against its segment rivals:
Note: We have considered the VW Vento in the comparison but it will soon be replaced by a new sedan (which could be called the Virtus). It will share its underpinnings and powertrains with the Skoda Slavia and will also be more feature-rich than the Vento. Hence, take the Vento’s comparative results with the consideration that there will be a new Volkswagen model which will fill in its misses and gaps.
Dimensions
|
Skoda Slavia
|
New Honda City
|
Hyundai Verna
|
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
|
Volkswagen Vento
|
Length
|
4541mm
|
4549mm
|
4440mm
|
4490mm
|
4390mm
|
Width
|
1752mm
|
1748mm
|
1729mm
|
1730mm
|
1699mm
|
Height
|
1487mm
|
1489mm
|
1475mm
|
1485mm
|
1467mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2651mm
|
2600mm
|
2600mm
|
2650mm
|
2553mm
|
Boot space
|
521 litres
|
506 litres
|
480 litres
|
510 litres
|
494 litres
-
The upcoming Skoda sedan is the widest and has the longest wheelbase (marginally beating the Ciaz) in its segment.
-
When it comes to the length and height, it’s the new Honda City that edges ahead of the Slavia by 8mm and 2mm respectively.
-
The Skoda Slavia will also have another advantage and that’s of having the biggest boot space in its segment.
Engines
Since the Slavia is a petrol-only offering, we have only considered the petrol powertrains of the compact sedans for this comparison.
|
Skoda Slavia
|
New Honda City
|
Hyundai Verna
|
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
|
Volkswagen Vento
|
Engine
|
1-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre petrol
|
1.5-litre petrol/ 1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre petrol (with mild-hybrid tech)
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
115PS/ 150PS
|
121PS
|
115PS/ 120PS
|
105PS
|
110PS
|
Torque
|
178Nm/ 250Nm
|
145Nm
|
144Nm/ 172Nm
|
138Nm
|
175Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DSG
|
6-speed MT, 7-step CVT
|
6-speed MT, CVT/ 7-speed DCT
|
5-speed MT, 4-speed AT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
-
Out of the five models listed above, only the City and Ciaz miss out on a turbocharged petrol engine. On the flip side, the Ciaz is the only sedan to get mild-hybrid tech.
-
The Slavia’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is the most powerful and torquiest unit in the segment. And like the Kushaq, it also gets Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) which shuts off two cylinders to improve fuel economy.
-
Even in terms of transmissions, the Slavia ranks the highest, as it is offered with both manual and automatic gearboxes for both the engines.
-
The Verna’s naturally aspirated petrol engine comes with both manual and automatic transmission options, but its turbo-petrol engine can be had only with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic).
Feature Highlights
|
Skoda Slavia
|
New Honda City
|
Hyundai Verna
|
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
|
Volkswagen Vento
|
|
|
|
|
-
While all models mentioned above get a touchscreen unit, it is the Slavia with its 10-inch infotainment system that scores the most in terms of the display’s size.
-
All compact sedans here cover the essentials that you would want at this price point such as LED lighting and automatic climate control.
-
Skoda and Hyundai are the only brands here to have equipped their sedans with wireless phone charging and ventilated front seats.
-
The Honda City, being one of the latest models, comes with Alexa connectivity and exclusively offers a LaneWatch camera as well.
-
Skoda will be offering the Slavia with some ‘Simply Clever’ features including rubber stoppers in cupholders and phone pockets in front seat back pockets (also present in the City).
Related: Skoda Reveals The Variants And Colours Options For The Slavia
Price
|
Skoda Slavia
|
New Honda City
|
Hyundai Verna
|
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
|
Volkswagen Vento
|
Range
|
Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (expected)
|
Rs 11.16 lakh to Rs 15.11 lakh
|
Rs 9.28 lakh to Rs 15.32 lakh
|
Rs 8.72 lakh to Rs 11.71 lakh
|
Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.5 lakh
All prices, ex-showroom Delhi
Although we are yet to have the prices of the Slavia, we expect them to fall in the range of Rs 10 to Rs 18 lakh as mentioned above. While it will be costlier than almost all its fellow segment rivals, the Skoda sedan will still likely undercut the Honda City, at least when the starting price is considered. Its priciest variants will be the one with the most refined and most powerful powertrain option.
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
4 out of 4 found this helpful