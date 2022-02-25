Skoda Slavia Test Drives Commence Ahead Of February 28 Launch

Published On Feb 25, 2022 08:25 AM By Tarun for Skoda Slavia

Bookings for the sedan are already underway for a deposit of Rs 11,000.

1-litre TSI variants will go on sale on February 28, and the 1.5-litre TSI variants on March 3.

Deliveries will commence on the same days as launch.

Available in Active, Ambition, and Style trims.

Will get the Kushaq’s 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines with manual and automatic transmissions.

Skoda has commenced test drives of the Slavia across its dealerships. Prices will be announced in two phases: February 28 (for the 1-litre TSI variants) and March 3 (1.5-litre TSI). Deliveries will begin the same day as the launch.

The Skoda Slavia is a bigger, more powerful, and premium alternative to the Rapid. It’s available in three trims: Active, Ambition, and Style, with the last two getting both automatic and manual transmission options.

Skoda has provided the Slavia with 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines, just like the Kushaq. Transmission options will include a standard 6-speed manual, and an optional 6-speed AT (for the 1-litre engine) and a 7-speed DSG (1.5-litre mill).

Features onboard the Slavia include LED headlamps and wipers, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch Virtual Cockpit (Skoda-speak for digital driver’s display), front ventilated seats, an electric sunroof, ESC (electronic stability control), six airbags, a rear parking camera, and tyre pressure monitoring.

The Slavia is expected to retail from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), and it will rival the Hyundai Verna , Maruti Suzuki Ciaz , Honda City , and the soon-to-be-unveiled Volkswagen Virtus.