Modified On Dec 01, 2021 11:16 AM By Tarun for Skoda Slavia

Let’s see what the additional Rs 10 lakh on the Octavia gets you over the Slavia

Skoda has unveiled its upcoming Slavia sedan, which will rival the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Hyundai Verna. The sedan is slated to be launched in March 2022, while deliveries will commence in April.

With this, many of you might be wondering about the major differences between the Slavia and its elder sibling, the Octavia. So, read ahead to know the top five differences:

The Octavia Is A Segment Above

While the Slavia’s expected price range is Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom), the Octavia ranges from Rs 26.29 lakh to Rs 29.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Slavia is a compact sedan whereas the Octavia sits a step higher, in the mid-size or executive sedan segment.

The Octavia Gets A More Powerful Engine

Specs Slavia Octavia Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 2-litre turbo-petrol Power 115PS 150PS 190PS Torque 175Nm 250Nm 320Nm Gearbox 6-MT/6-AT 6-MT/7-DSG* 7-DSG*

*Dual-clutch automatic

The Octavia gets a big 190PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, the same as on the Superb. The Slavia, on the other hand, is offered with smaller 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. One big advantage that the Slavia has is the option of a manual gearbox with the VW/Skoda’s TSI engines.

The Octavia Is A Notchback

The Skoda Slavia looks inspired by the Octavia--rather a mini version of it. The coupe-like silhouette, the raked roofline, the low-slung stance, and the Skoda inscription on the boot are some of the characteristics that both the sedans share. That said, the Octavia does manage to look sportier with its notchback styling, as opposed to the typical three-box design with the standard sedan-like boot of the Slavia.

The Octavia Offers Many More Premium Features

Both the sedans feature LED headlamps, wireless charging, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital driver’s display, up to six airbags (standard in Octavia), tyre pressure monitoring system, rain and light sensors, and electronic stability control.

However, the Octavia additionally offers dual-zone climate control, powered front seats with lumbar support and memory function, front parking sensors, anti-slip regulation, rear disc brakes, and hands-free parking assist. As for the Slavia, it gets ventilated front seats and an electric sunroof over the Octavia.

The Octavia Is Significantly Longer And Wider

Dimensions Slavia Octavia Difference Length 4541mm 4689mm 148mm Width 1752mm 1829mm 77mm Height 1487mm 1469mm (18mm) Wheelbase 2651mm 2680mm 29mm Boot Space 521 litres 600 litres 79 litres

The Slavia is shorter and narrower than the Octavia, but not by a huge margin. The compact sedan is actually taller than its older sibling. Interestingly, the Slavia is bigger than the first-gen Octavia that was launched nearly two decades ago.

For extra money, you can actually get a bigger cabin, a more powerful engine, and additional features. However, seeing the differences, the Slavia looks truly like a mini-Octavia. It also boasts of a feature-rich cabin, powerful turbo-petrol engines and class-leading dimensions. The Slavia is actually the widest in its segment, with the longest wheelbase and biggest boot capacity.