Skoda Slavia Style Variant Analysis: Should You Splurge On The Top Trim?

Modified On Mar 12, 2022 10:06 AM By Sonny for Skoda Slavia

It is the only trim to get the option of the 150PS turbo-petrol engine

The best version of the Slavia is the top-spec Style. It sells at a premium of Rs 1.6 lakh over the mid-spec variant for the corresponding powertrain choice. This is also the only variant if you want the sedan with the 150PS turbo-petrol engine, which adds at least an extra Rs 2.19 lakh to the price. Let’s see if the high-priced but feature-loaded Slavia Style is worth your money:

Variant

1-litre TSI MT

1-litre TSI AT

1.5-litre TSI MT

1.5-litre TSI DSG

Style

Rs 14 lakh

Rs 15.39 lakh

Rs 16.19 lakh

Rs 17.79 lakh

Why consider Slavia Style?

The top variant of the Slavia offers the complete premium sedan experience. With the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and the extra features on offer, we think the additional moolah is justifiable. 

The Slavia Style gets six airbags, a digital driver’s display, auto LED headlights, a sunroof, leatherette upholstery, height-adjustable and ventilated front seats, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming IRVM, a premium sound system, connected car tech, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless charging. 

The pricing for the 1.5-litre TSI variants may be too steep to some, but it would be understood by those who appreciate what the powertrain has to offer. At 150PS/250Nm, it is the most powerful sedan in the segment. Paired with manual and dual-clutch automatic transmissions, it delivers the kind of drive we've come to associate and expect from a Skoda. 

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • Auto LED 

  • headlights

  • Sunroof

  • LED split taillights

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Height adjustable front seats

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Ambient lighting

  • 8-inch digital driver’s display

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Rain sensing front wipers

  • Auto dimming IRVM

  • Premium sound system with 9 speakers (380W)

  • Wireless charging

  • 6 airbags

  • Rear parking camera with sensors

  • Hill hold control

  • Tyre pressure monitor

Other features

  • Front fog lamps

  • Chrome garnish on window and rear bumper

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Dual tone black and beige central console

  • 60:40 split folding rear seat

  • Front centre armrest with storage

  • Center rear armrest with cup holders

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Cruise control

  • Power folding ORVMs

  • 2x USB-C sockets front and rear

  • Cooled glove box

  • 10-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Skoda Connect

  • ESC, ABS and EBD

  • Traction control

  • ISOFIX

What could have been better about Slavia Style?

As a premium offering with the highest price tag in its segment, the Slavia Style could have definitely offered a few extra features and conveniences. For example, it could have been equipped with front parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, and remote vehicle functions such as engine start and cabin pre-cooling.

Variant

Verdict

Active

Covers the basics, worth considering on a tight budget

Ambition

A complete package and our recommended pick, especially with the automatic option

Style (w/o sunroof)

Not worth considering

Style

Consider for the fully loaded premium experience + it gets the option of the most powerful engine in the segment

