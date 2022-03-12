Skoda Slavia Style Variant Analysis: Should You Splurge On The Top Trim?

Modified On Mar 12, 2022 10:06 AM By Sonny for Skoda Slavia

It is the only trim to get the option of the 150PS turbo-petrol engine

The best version of the Slavia is the top-spec Style. It sells at a premium of Rs 1.6 lakh over the mid-spec variant for the corresponding powertrain choice. This is also the only variant if you want the sedan with the 150PS turbo-petrol engine, which adds at least an extra Rs 2.19 lakh to the price. Let’s see if the high-priced but feature-loaded Slavia Style is worth your money:

Variant 1-litre TSI MT 1-litre TSI AT 1.5-litre TSI MT 1.5-litre TSI DSG Style Rs 14 lakh Rs 15.39 lakh Rs 16.19 lakh Rs 17.79 lakh

Why consider Slavia Style?

The top variant of the Slavia offers the complete premium sedan experience. With the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and the extra features on offer, we think the additional moolah is justifiable.

The Slavia Style gets six airbags, a digital driver’s display, auto LED headlights, a sunroof, leatherette upholstery, height-adjustable and ventilated front seats, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming IRVM, a premium sound system, connected car tech, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless charging.

The pricing for the 1.5-litre TSI variants may be too steep to some, but it would be understood by those who appreciate what the powertrain has to offer. At 150PS/250Nm, it is the most powerful sedan in the segment. Paired with manual and dual-clutch automatic transmissions, it delivers the kind of drive we've come to associate and expect from a Skoda.

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

Exterior Interior Comfort Infotainment Safety Highlight features Auto LED

headlights

Sunroof

LED split taillights

16-inch alloy wheels Height adjustable front seats

Leatherette upholstery

Ambient lighting 8-inch digital driver’s display

Ventilated front seats

Rain sensing front wipers

Auto dimming IRVM Premium sound system with 9 speakers (380W)

Wireless charging 6 airbags

Rear parking camera with sensors

Hill hold control

Tyre pressure monitor Other features Front fog lamps

Chrome garnish on window and rear bumper

Shark fin antenna Dual tone black and beige central console

60:40 split folding rear seat

Front centre armrest with storage

Center rear armrest with cup holders Auto AC with rear vents

Cruise control

Power folding ORVMs

2x USB-C sockets front and rear

Cooled glove box 10-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Skoda Connect ESC, ABS and EBD

Traction control

ISOFIX

What could have been better about Slavia Style?

As a premium offering with the highest price tag in its segment, the Slavia Style could have definitely offered a few extra features and conveniences. For example, it could have been equipped with front parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, and remote vehicle functions such as engine start and cabin pre-cooling.

Variant Verdict Active Covers the basics, worth considering on a tight budget Ambition A complete package and our recommended pick, especially with the automatic option Style (w/o sunroof) Not worth considering Style Consider for the fully loaded premium experience + it gets the option of the most powerful engine in the segment

