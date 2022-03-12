Skoda Slavia Style Variant Analysis: Should You Splurge On The Top Trim?
Modified On Mar 12, 2022 10:06 AM By Sonny for Skoda Slavia
It is the only trim to get the option of the 150PS turbo-petrol engine
The best version of the Slavia is the top-spec Style. It sells at a premium of Rs 1.6 lakh over the mid-spec variant for the corresponding powertrain choice. This is also the only variant if you want the sedan with the 150PS turbo-petrol engine, which adds at least an extra Rs 2.19 lakh to the price. Let’s see if the high-priced but feature-loaded Slavia Style is worth your money:
|
Variant
|
1-litre TSI MT
|
1-litre TSI AT
|
1.5-litre TSI MT
|
1.5-litre TSI DSG
|
Style
|
Rs 14 lakh
|
Rs 15.39 lakh
|
Rs 16.19 lakh
|
Rs 17.79 lakh
Why consider Slavia Style?
The top variant of the Slavia offers the complete premium sedan experience. With the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and the extra features on offer, we think the additional moolah is justifiable.
The Slavia Style gets six airbags, a digital driver’s display, auto LED headlights, a sunroof, leatherette upholstery, height-adjustable and ventilated front seats, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming IRVM, a premium sound system, connected car tech, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless charging.
The pricing for the 1.5-litre TSI variants may be too steep to some, but it would be understood by those who appreciate what the powertrain has to offer. At 150PS/250Nm, it is the most powerful sedan in the segment. Paired with manual and dual-clutch automatic transmissions, it delivers the kind of drive we've come to associate and expect from a Skoda.
Here are the features on offer in this trim:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
What could have been better about Slavia Style?
As a premium offering with the highest price tag in its segment, the Slavia Style could have definitely offered a few extra features and conveniences. For example, it could have been equipped with front parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, and remote vehicle functions such as engine start and cabin pre-cooling.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Covers the basics, worth considering on a tight budget
|
A complete package and our recommended pick, especially with the automatic option
|
Not worth considering
|
Consider for the fully loaded premium experience + it gets the option of the most powerful engine in the segment
