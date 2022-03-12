Skoda Slavia Active Variant Analysis: Should You Buy The Base-spec Variant?

Modified On Mar 12, 2022 10:07 AM By Sonny for Skoda Slavia

Yes, it has a steep entry price, but the upside is that it's fairly well-equipped

Skoda has replaced the Rapid with the more premium Slavia, whose prices have only recently been announced. It is well-equipped, right from the base variant, with the second-highest entry pricing in its segment. Let's find out if the Slavia Active offers good value:

Variant 1-litre TSI MT 1-litre TSI AT Active Rs 10.7 lakh N.A. Ambition Rs 12.4 lakh Rs 13.6 lakh Difference Rs 1.7 lakh

Why consider Slavia Active?

It does a good job of covering the basics. It gets a decent safety package, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone compatibility, and essential conveniences such as a height-adjustable driver's seat and electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs). If it fits your budget, the Slavia Active is definitely worth considering.

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

Exterior Interior Comfort Infotainment Safety Highlight features 15-inch steel wheels with covers

Halogen headlamps with LED DRLs

LED taillamps Black fabric upholstery

Beige middle console

Height adjustable driver’s seat Power adjustable ORVMs

Manual AC

Tilt and telescopic steering adjust 7-inch touchscreen

Apple Carplay and Android Auto ESC, ABS and EBD

Traction control

Tyre pressure monitor

ISOFIX Other features Body coloured handles, ORVMs

Chrome surround for grille LED reading lamps Power windows

12v front power port

Remote locking 4 speakers (100W) Dual front airbags

Rear parking sensors

Rear defogger Upgrade to Ambition if you want Split LED taillamps Front fog lamps

16-inch alloy wheels Ambient lighting

Chrome details around cabin Cruise control

Power folding ORVMs

Auto AC with rear vents

Keyless entry 10-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8 speakers (200W) Rear parking camera

Hill hold control

Why skip Slavia Active?

The Slavia Active could have offered a few more features, such as a rear parking camera and rear AC vents, to be a truly value-for-money package. It also lacks the choice of an automatic transmission. Sure, the Slavia is a good-looking car, but we feel the base variant misses out on certain visual elements, and that's a little bummer.

Variant Verdict Active Covers the basics, worth considering on a tight budget Ambition A complete package and our recommended pick, especially with the automatic option Style (w/o sunroof) Not worth considering Style Consider for the fully loaded premium experience + it gets the option of the most powerful engine in the segment

