Skoda Slavia Active Variant Analysis: Should You Buy The Base-spec Variant?

Modified On Mar 12, 2022 10:07 AM By Sonny for Skoda Slavia

  • 4680 Views
Yes, it has a steep entry price, but the upside is that it's fairly well-equipped

Skoda has replaced the Rapid with the more premium Slavia, whose prices have only recently been announced. It is well-equipped, right from the base variant, with the second-highest entry pricing in its segment. Let's find out if the Slavia Active offers good value:

Variant

1-litre TSI MT

1-litre TSI AT

Active

Rs 10.7 lakh

N.A.

Ambition

Rs 12.4 lakh

Rs 13.6 lakh

Difference

Rs 1.7 lakh

  

Why consider Slavia Active?

It does a good job of covering the basics. It gets a decent safety package, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone compatibility, and essential conveniences such as a height-adjustable driver's seat and electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs). If it fits your budget, the Slavia Active is definitely worth considering.

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • 15-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Halogen headlamps with LED DRLs

  • LED taillamps

  • Black fabric upholstery

  • Beige middle console

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Power adjustable ORVMs

  • Manual AC

  • Tilt and telescopic steering adjust

  • 7-inch touchscreen

  • Apple Carplay and Android Auto

  • ESC, ABS and EBD

  • Traction control

  • Tyre pressure monitor

  • ISOFIX

Other features

  • Body coloured handles, ORVMs

  • Chrome surround for grille

  • LED reading lamps

  • Power windows

  • 12v front power port

  • Remote locking

  • 4 speakers (100W)

  • Dual front airbags

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rear defogger

Upgrade to Ambition if you want

  • Split LED taillamps Front fog lamps

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Ambient lighting

  • Chrome details around cabin

  • Cruise control

  • Power folding ORVMs

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Keyless entry

  • 10-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 8 speakers (200W)

  • Rear parking camera

  • Hill hold control

Why skip Slavia Active?

The Slavia Active could have offered a few more features, such as a rear parking camera and rear AC vents, to be a truly value-for-money package. It also lacks the choice of an automatic transmission. Sure, the Slavia is a good-looking car, but we feel the base variant misses out on certain visual elements, and that's a little bummer.

Variant

Verdict

Active

Covers the basics, worth considering on a tight budget

Ambition

A complete package and our recommended pick, especially with the automatic option

Style (w/o sunroof)

Not worth considering

Style

Consider for the fully loaded premium experience + it gets the option of the most powerful engine in the segment

