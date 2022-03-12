Skoda Slavia Active Variant Analysis: Should You Buy The Base-spec Variant?
Yes, it has a steep entry price, but the upside is that it's fairly well-equipped
Skoda has replaced the Rapid with the more premium Slavia, whose prices have only recently been announced. It is well-equipped, right from the base variant, with the second-highest entry pricing in its segment. Let's find out if the Slavia Active offers good value:
|
Variant
|
1-litre TSI MT
|
1-litre TSI AT
|
Active
|
Rs 10.7 lakh
|
N.A.
|
Ambition
|
Rs 12.4 lakh
|
Rs 13.6 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 1.7 lakh
Why consider Slavia Active?
It does a good job of covering the basics. It gets a decent safety package, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone compatibility, and essential conveniences such as a height-adjustable driver's seat and electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs). If it fits your budget, the Slavia Active is definitely worth considering.
Here are the features on offer in this trim:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to Ambition if you want
|
|
|
|
|
Why skip Slavia Active?
The Slavia Active could have offered a few more features, such as a rear parking camera and rear AC vents, to be a truly value-for-money package. It also lacks the choice of an automatic transmission. Sure, the Slavia is a good-looking car, but we feel the base variant misses out on certain visual elements, and that's a little bummer.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Covers the basics, worth considering on a tight budget
|
A complete package and our recommended pick, especially with the automatic option
|
Not worth considering
|
Consider for the fully loaded premium experience + it gets the option of the most powerful engine in the segment
