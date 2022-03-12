Skoda Slavia Ambition Variant Analysis: Value-for-Money Variant?
Modified On Mar 12, 2022 10:06 AM By Sonny for Skoda Slavia
It introduces the option of an automatic transmission, plus it adds a host of useful features
The Slavia is only offered in three primary variants, and the price difference between each of them is quite high. For example, moving up from the base trim to the Slavia Ambition costs an extra Rs 1.7 lakh.
Let’s find out if this variant is worth your budget:
|
Variant
|
1-litre TSI MT
|
1-litre TSI AT
|
1.5-litre TSI MT
|
1.5-litre TSI DSG
|
Ambition
|
Rs 12.4 lakh
|
Rs 13.6 lakh
|
N.A.
|
N.A.
|
Style
|
Rs 14 lakh
|
Rs 15.39 lakh
|
Rs 16.19 lakh
|
Rs 17.79 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 1.6 lakh
|
Rs 1.79 lakh
|
-
|
-
Why consider Slavia Ambition?
For the premium over the base-spec variant, the Slavia Ambition offers a fair number of additional features. It packs cruise control, auto AC with rear vents, keyless entry, alloy wheels, ambient lighting, central armrests, a TFT display in the instrument cluster, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Added safety tech are the rear parking camera and hill hold control. Skoda has further introduced the option of an automatic transmission along with paddle shifters on this variant.
The Slavia Ambition is a complete package, making it our top pick for the Skoda sedan. The automatic transmission has certainly helped its case.
Here are the features on offer in this trim:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to Style if you want
|
|
|
|
|
Why skip Slavia Ambition?
To experience the best that the Slavia has to offer (read the digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, six airbags and leatherette upholstery), you’ll have to skip to the top-spec Slavia Style. Also, if you want your Skoda sedan with the more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, the Slavia Style is your only option.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Covers the basics, worth considering on a tight budget
|
A complete package and our recommended pick, especially with the automatic option
|
Not worth considering
|
Consider for the fully loaded premium experience + it gets the option of the most powerful engine in the segment
