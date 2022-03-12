Skoda Slavia Ambition Variant Analysis: Value-for-Money Variant?

Modified On Mar 12, 2022 10:06 AM By Sonny for Skoda Slavia

It introduces the option of an automatic transmission, plus it adds a host of useful features

The Slavia is only offered in three primary variants, and the price difference between each of them is quite high. For example, moving up from the base trim to the Slavia Ambition costs an extra Rs 1.7 lakh.

Let’s find out if this variant is worth your budget:

Variant 1-litre TSI MT 1-litre TSI AT 1.5-litre TSI MT 1.5-litre TSI DSG Ambition Rs 12.4 lakh Rs 13.6 lakh N.A. N.A. Style Rs 14 lakh Rs 15.39 lakh Rs 16.19 lakh Rs 17.79 lakh Difference Rs 1.6 lakh Rs 1.79 lakh - -

Why consider Slavia Ambition?

For the premium over the base-spec variant, the Slavia Ambition offers a fair number of additional features. It packs cruise control, auto AC with rear vents, keyless entry, alloy wheels, ambient lighting, central armrests, a TFT display in the instrument cluster, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Added safety tech are the rear parking camera and hill hold control. Skoda has further introduced the option of an automatic transmission along with paddle shifters on this variant.

The Slavia Ambition is a complete package, making it our top pick for the Skoda sedan. The automatic transmission has certainly helped its case.

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

Exterior Interior Comfort Infotainment Safety Highlight features Split LED taillamps Front fog lamps

16-inch alloy wheels Ambient lighting

60:40 split folding rear seat

Front centre armrest with storage

Center rear armrest with cup holders Cruise control

Power folding ORVMs

Auto AC with rear vents

Keyless entry

Paddle shifter (AT only) 10-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8 speakers (200W) Rear parking camera with sensors

Hill hold control

Tyre pressure monitor

ISOFIX

Rear defogger Other features Shark fin antenna Height adjustable driver’s seat

Chrome details around cabin

Fabric upholstery 3.5-inch TFT MID

Push button engine start-stop

2x USB-C sockets front and rear

Cooled glove box ESC, ABS and EBD

Traction control

Dual front airbags Upgrade to Style if you want Auto LED headlamps

Sunroof

Chrome garnish on window and rear bumper Height adjustable front seats

Leatherette upholstery

Dual tone black and beige central console

8-inch digital driver’s display

Rain sensing front wipers

Ventilated front seats Skoda Connect

Premium sound system with 9 speakers (380W)

Wireless charging Side and curtain airbags

Why skip Slavia Ambition?

To experience the best that the Slavia has to offer (read the digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, six airbags and leatherette upholstery), you’ll have to skip to the top-spec Slavia Style. Also, if you want your Skoda sedan with the more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, the Slavia Style is your only option.

Variant Verdict Active Covers the basics, worth considering on a tight budget Ambition A complete package and our recommended pick, especially with the automatic option Style (w/o sunroof) Not worth considering Style Consider for the fully loaded premium experience + it gets the option of the most powerful engine in the segment

