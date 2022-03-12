HomeNew CarsNewsSkoda Slavia Ambition Variant Analysis: Value-for-Money Variant?

Skoda Slavia Ambition Variant Analysis: Value-for-Money Variant?

Modified On Mar 12, 2022 10:06 AM By Sonny for Skoda Slavia

It introduces the option of an automatic transmission, plus it adds a host of useful features

The Slavia is only offered in three primary variants, and the price difference between each of them is quite high. For example, moving up from the base trim to the Slavia Ambition costs an extra Rs 1.7 lakh.

Let’s find out if this variant is worth your budget:

Variant

1-litre TSI MT

1-litre TSI AT

1.5-litre TSI MT

1.5-litre TSI DSG

Ambition

Rs 12.4 lakh

Rs 13.6 lakh

N.A.

N.A.

Style

Rs 14 lakh

Rs 15.39 lakh

Rs 16.19 lakh

Rs 17.79 lakh

Difference

Rs 1.6 lakh

Rs 1.79 lakh

-

-

Why consider Slavia Ambition?

For the premium over the base-spec variant, the Slavia Ambition offers a fair number of additional features. It packs cruise control, auto AC with rear vents, keyless entry, alloy wheels, ambient lighting, central armrests, a TFT display in the instrument cluster, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Added safety tech are the rear parking camera and hill hold control. Skoda has further introduced the option of an automatic transmission along with paddle shifters on this variant. 

The Slavia Ambition is a complete package, making it our top pick for the Skoda sedan. The automatic transmission has certainly helped its case.

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • Split LED taillamps Front fog lamps

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Ambient lighting

  • 60:40 split folding rear seat

  • Front centre armrest with storage

  • Center rear armrest with cup holders

  • Cruise control

  • Power folding ORVMs

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Keyless entry

  • Paddle shifter (AT only)

  • 10-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 8 speakers (200W)

  • Rear parking camera with sensors

  • Hill hold control

  • Tyre pressure monitor

  • ISOFIX

  • Rear defogger

Other features

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Chrome details around cabin

  • Fabric upholstery

  • 3.5-inch TFT MID

  • Push button engine start-stop

  • 2x USB-C sockets front and rear

  • Cooled glove box

  

  • ESC, ABS and EBD

  • Traction control

  • Dual front airbags

Upgrade to Style if you want

  • Auto LED headlamps

  • Sunroof

  • Chrome garnish on window and rear bumper

  • Height adjustable front seats

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Dual tone black and beige central console

  •  

  • 8-inch digital driver’s display

  • Rain sensing front wipers

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Skoda Connect

  • Premium sound system with 9 speakers (380W)

  • Wireless charging

  • Side and curtain airbags

Why skip Slavia Ambition?

To experience the best that the Slavia has to offer (read the digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, six airbags and leatherette upholstery), you’ll have to skip to the top-spec Slavia Style. Also, if you want your Skoda sedan with the more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, the Slavia Style is your only option.

Also read: Skoda Slavia: First Drive Review

Variant

Verdict

Active

Covers the basics, worth considering on a tight budget

Ambition

A complete package and our recommended pick, especially with the automatic option

Style (w/o sunroof)

Not worth considering

Style

Consider for the fully loaded premium experience + it gets the option of the most powerful engine in the segment

