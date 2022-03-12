Skoda Slavia Style (Without Sunroof): Who’s It For Anyway?
Modified On Mar 12, 2022
The sunroof aside, there are other features too that it misses out on compared to the fully loaded top variant
The Skoda Slavia is primarily offered in three variants, but there is also this trim which is, quite literally, called ‘Style without sunroof’. It attracts a premium of Rs 1.2 lakh over the Ambition variant and is only offered with a single powertrain. Let’s see if it is a variant even worth considering:
Why consider Slavia Style (w/o sunroof)?
It gets nearly all the cool features as the fully loaded top-spec Slavia, including the six airbags, auto LED headlamps, leatherette upholstery, digital driver’s display, Skoda connected car tech, and ventilated front seats. If you particularly do not want a sunroof (and are satisfied with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with the manual transmission), then this variant will meet your very specific requirements. We think it may also have a shorter waiting period than the better-equipped Style.
Here are the features on offer in this trim:
Why skip Slavia Style (without the sunroof)?
Considering that the fully loaded Slavia Style will only cost you an extra Rs 40,000, we see no consumer-focused reason to choose this particular variant.
Also read: Skoda Slavia vs Rivals: Price Check
Read More on : Slavia on road price
