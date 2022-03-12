HomeNew CarsNewsSkoda Slavia Style (Without Sunroof): Who’s It For Anyway?

Skoda Slavia Style (Without Sunroof): Who’s It For Anyway?

Modified On Mar 12, 2022 10:06 AM By Sonny for Skoda Slavia

  • 6066 Views
  • Write a comment

The sunroof aside, there are other features too that it misses out on compared to the fully loaded top variant

The Skoda Slavia is primarily offered in three variants, but there is also this trim which is, quite literally, called ‘Style without sunroof’. It attracts a premium of Rs 1.2 lakh over the Ambition variant and is only offered with a single powertrain. Let’s see if it is a variant even worth considering:

Variant

1-litre TSI MT

1-litre TSI AT

1.5-litre TSI MT

1.5-litre TSI DSG

Style w/o sunroof

Rs 13.6 lakh

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Style

Rs 14 lakh

Rs 15.39 lakh

Rs 16.19 lakh

Rs 17.79 lakh

Difference

Rs 40,000

-

-

-

Why consider Slavia Style (w/o sunroof)?

It gets nearly all the cool features as the fully loaded top-spec Slavia, including the six airbags, auto LED headlamps, leatherette upholstery, digital driver’s display, Skoda connected car tech, and ventilated front seats. If you particularly do not want a sunroof (and are satisfied with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with the manual transmission), then this variant will meet your very specific requirements. We think it may also have a shorter waiting period than the better-equipped Style.

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • Auto LED headlights

  • LED split taillights

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Height adjustable front seats

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Ambient lighting

  •  
  •  

  • 8-inch digital driver’s display

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Cruise control

  • Skoda Connect

  • Wireless charging

  • 6 airbags

  • Rear parking camera with sensors

  • Hill hold control

  • Tyre pressure monitor

Other features

  • Front fog lamps

  • Chrome garnish on window and rear bumper

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Dual tone black and beige central console

  • 60:40 split folding rear seat

  • Front centre armrest with storage

  • Center rear armrest with cup holders

  • Power folding ORVMs

  • 2x USB-C sockets front and rear

  • Cooled glove box

  • 10-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • ESC, ABS and EBD

  • Traction control

  • ISOFIX

Upgrade to Style if you want

  • Sunroof

  

  • Rain sensing front wipers

  • Auto dimming IRVM

  • Premium sound system with 9 speakers (380W)

  

Why skip Slavia Style (without the sunroof)?

Considering that the fully loaded Slavia Style will only cost you an extra Rs 40,000, we see no consumer-focused reason to choose this particular variant.

Variant

Verdict

Active

Covers the basics, worth considering on a tight budget

Ambition

A complete package and our recommended pick, especially with the automatic option

Style (w/o sunroof)

Not worth considering

Style

Consider for the fully loaded premium experience + it gets the option of the most powerful engine in the segment

Also read: Skoda Slavia vs Rivals: Price Check

Read More on : Slavia on road price

S
Published by
Sonny
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Skoda Slavia

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Sedan

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs.10.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: May 2022
  • Tesla Model 3
    Tesla Model 3
    Rs.60.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Sep 2022
  • Toyota Belta
    Toyota Belta
    Rs.10.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Apr 2022
  • Tesla Model S
    Tesla Model S
    Rs.1.50 CrEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2023
  • BMW i4
    BMW i4
    Rs.80.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Aug 2022
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience