Skoda Slavia Style (Without Sunroof): Who’s It For Anyway?

The sunroof aside, there are other features too that it misses out on compared to the fully loaded top variant

The Skoda Slavia is primarily offered in three variants, but there is also this trim which is, quite literally, called ‘Style without sunroof’. It attracts a premium of Rs 1.2 lakh over the Ambition variant and is only offered with a single powertrain. Let’s see if it is a variant even worth considering:

Variant 1-litre TSI MT 1-litre TSI AT 1.5-litre TSI MT 1.5-litre TSI DSG Style w/o sunroof Rs 13.6 lakh N.A. N.A. N.A. Style Rs 14 lakh Rs 15.39 lakh Rs 16.19 lakh Rs 17.79 lakh Difference Rs 40,000 - - -

Why consider Slavia Style (w/o sunroof)?

It gets nearly all the cool features as the fully loaded top-spec Slavia, including the six airbags, auto LED headlamps, leatherette upholstery, digital driver’s display, Skoda connected car tech, and ventilated front seats. If you particularly do not want a sunroof (and are satisfied with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with the manual transmission), then this variant will meet your very specific requirements. We think it may also have a shorter waiting period than the better-equipped Style.

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

Exterior Interior Comfort Infotainment Safety Highlight features Auto LED headlights

LED split taillights

16-inch alloy wheels Height adjustable front seats

Leatherette upholstery

Ambient lighting



8-inch digital driver’s display

Ventilated front seats

Auto AC with rear vents

Cruise control Skoda Connect

Wireless charging 6 airbags

Rear parking camera with sensors

Hill hold control

Tyre pressure monitor Other features Front fog lamps

Chrome garnish on window and rear bumper

Shark fin antenna Dual tone black and beige central console

60:40 split folding rear seat

Front centre armrest with storage

Center rear armrest with cup holders Power folding ORVMs

2x USB-C sockets front and rear

Cooled glove box 10-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ESC, ABS and EBD

Traction control

ISOFIX Upgrade to Style if you want Sunroof Rain sensing front wipers

Auto dimming IRVM Premium sound system with 9 speakers (380W)

Why skip Slavia Style (without the sunroof)?

Considering that the fully loaded Slavia Style will only cost you an extra Rs 40,000, we see no consumer-focused reason to choose this particular variant.

Variant Verdict Active Covers the basics, worth considering on a tight budget Ambition A complete package and our recommended pick, especially with the automatic option Style (w/o sunroof) Not worth considering Style Consider for the fully loaded premium experience + it gets the option of the most powerful engine in the segment

