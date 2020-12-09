Skoda Octavia Will Be Back By Mid-2021, But There’s A Catch

Modified On Dec 09, 2020 03:47 PM By Dhruv for Skoda Octavia 2020

The Octavia will be back by the middle of next year but it will be a petrol-only offering from Skoda

The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine should make 190PS/320Nm, same as the Superb.

7-speed DSG automatic is likely to be the only transmission on offer.

Currently, Octavia is only available in limited units of the sporty RS245 avatar.

New-gen model features sleeker styling than the current model and more tech in the cabin.

Expected to be priced between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 23 lakh.

Skoda’s sedan will rival Honda Civic and Hyundai Elantra.

In an interaction with CarDekho, Zac Hollis, Director of Skoda-Auto India said that the brand will be bringing the much loved Octavia back by the middle of next year, only, there will be no diesel engine on offer. It will instead make do with a 2.0-litre TSI engine that we have already sampled in the facelifted Superb, where it makes 190PS and 320Nm of torque.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that Skoda isn’t offering a diesel engine, as the company had announced well over a year back that they will be ditching diesels in the BS6 era. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol with its 7-speed DSG definitely makes up for it though. It’s got the grunt and the added levels of refinement to keep the Octavia’s premium-yet-sporty tag intact.

While the Octavia is still technically on sale, it is the limited run RS245 model. Known for its sporty characteristics over its premium avatar, and the fact that it costs more than the Superb only makes it out of reach for many potential Octavia buyers. It also looks the same as the previous-gen model.

The Octavia coming next year will feature a more sleek styling and the funky looks upfront have been replaced by a more sophisticated stance. The grille is a major departure from before, and while it still retains the typical Skoda presence, it features an edgier look with a thick chrome surround tying it up neatly. The rear also features a more chiseled surface now and the lights, just like in the front, are thinner. To know more about the design of the upcoming Skoda Octavia and the features updates it will pack, head here.

The next-gen Octavia, test mules of which have previously been spied on Indian roads, will cater to a wider audience with its prices expected to start somewhere in the Rs 18 lakh region and topping out somewhere near Rs 23 lakh. It will square off against Honda’s Civic and the Hyundai Elantra.

