Skoda Octavia Gets Sportline Trim For The First Time

Modified On Apr 12, 2021 01:00 PM By Sonny for Skoda Octavia 2020

This variant offers top-spec comforts and sporty aesthetics without the added performance of a vRS model

Skoda has previously offered the Sportline trim on the likes of the Karoq, Kodiaq, and Superb.

It is now offered on the fourth-gen Octavia as well.

Looks sportier with blacked-out details such as the grille surround, boot lip spoiler, and even the brand’s badging.

Gets sports seats in the front with integrated headrests and Skoda’s three-spoke sports steering wheel.

Standard engine options on offer, except the 245PS turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid powertrain of the vRS.

Feature-packed with comforts, conveniences, and safety tech as a near-top-spec variant.

New Octavia due to launch in India soon but Sportline variant could be offered at a later date.

Skoda lends the Sportline badge to the variants that offer a sporty aesthetic without the added performance of a vRS model. In global markets, it has been offered with the Karoq, Kodiaq, and Superb. Now, this variant has been introduced to the Octavia as well.

The fourth-gen Skoda Octavia’s Sportline variant gets blacked-out exterior details such as the grille surround, the strip connecting the front fog lamps as well as Skoda lettering on the boot lid and the boot lip spoiler. It gets 17-inch alloy wheels as standard with a polished black finish, but we think the optional 19-inch black polished alloys with a sportier design look much better. The Sportline badge can also be seen on the front fenders.

Inside the Octavia Sportline, you’ll find sports seats with integrated headrests finished in ThermoFlux fabric upholstery. Its three-spoke steering wheel also gets a Sportline badge. This is one of the best-specced variants in the lineup with most of the premium features offered on the Octavia. It gets LED Matrix headlights, ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, 10-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, eight airbags, and a host of driver assistance systems. In certain markets, the Sportline variant will get the choice of Skoda’s Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) system that can adjust the damping characteristics of the car’s ride to offer both sporty and comfortable experiences as required.

Standard Octavia interior shown above for reference

The Octavia is offered with a wide range of engine options in international markets and the Sportline trim will be available with most of them, excluding the top-spec 245PS vRS powertrain. That still leaves the turbo-petrol engines with mild-hybrid technology, the CNG variants, and even the 2.0-litre diesel engine variants. Some engine and transmission options even get the choice of all-wheel-drive over the standard front-wheel-drive setup. The most powerful option would be the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid powertrain that offers 204PS.

Skoda is due to launch the fourth-gen Octavia in India this April. The only engine options we’re expecting are the 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre turbo-petrol. The former is not yet confirmed while the latter can be had with the 7-speed DSG gearbox for a performance rating of 190PS and 320Nm. The new Octavia is unlikely to be offered with the Sportline variant in India at launch, but it could be introduced later.

The Skoda Octavia in India is expected to be priced from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). With the discontinuation of the Honda Civic, its only direct rival will be the Hyundai Elantra.

