2021 Skoda Octavia Rolls Off The Assembly Line, Launch Soon

Published On Apr 06, 2021 04:13 PM By Dhruv for Skoda Octavia 2020

Skoda Octavia will use the same powertrain as that of the larger Superb

Series production of the fourth-gen Octavia has begun at an Aurangabad factory.

Will launch in April 2021.

Gets a completely new design but retains its shape.

Has a completely revamped interior.

Panoramic sunroof, connected car tech are all expected to be part of the package.

Expected to retail from around Rs 20 lakh.

Skoda India has reported that production for the 2021 Octavia has begun at their Aurangabad factory, with the first unit of the sedan stepping off the assembly line. The news follows an announcement from the Director (Sales, Service, and Marketing), Skoda India, that the premium sedan would be launched in April 2021.

While the new Octavia retains its elegant sedan-like shape, Skoda has made a whole lot of changes to the details on the car to set it apart from the outgoing model. The headlamps are back to being a single unit, and they’re sleeker than before. The grille has been modified and now features the latest Skoda look, similar to that on other models from the carmaker. The rear has been overhauled fully, now sporting horizontal tail lamps that look pretty sleek.

Underneath the bonnet, Skoda has provided the Octavia with the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Superb, which makes 190PS and 320Nm. A 7-speed DSG is the only gearbox option. Speculation has been running rife that the locally assembled 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Karoq and Kushaq will also find its way into the Octavia. However, there’s no word from the carmaker yet.

The cabin has been redesigned as well. The dashboard runs across the width of the car quite smoothly, integrating a large digital instrument cluster and touchscreen. The steering wheel has a two-spoke design, similar to that of newer Skoda cars. The air vents are placed lower down, near the centre tunnel, and there is ambient lighting all around the cabin’s corners.

Features like connected car tech, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, semi-auto parking assist, tyre pressure monitoring, up to eight airbags, and ISOFIX are all expected to be part of the package.

When Skoda does launch the Octavia in India, we expect it to retail from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. In that price bracket, it only has the Hyundai Elantra to go up against, considering the Toyota Corolla is no longer on sale and the Civic now discontinued.

