Select Hyundai Cars Get Dearer By Up To Rs 22,000

Published On Jan 11, 2022 02:09 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Alcazar

The Alcazar has witnessed the maximum price hike, and it now retails from Rs 16.34 lakh to Rs 20.15 lakh

The i20 and Creta have gotten costlier by up to Rs 7,000.

Hyundai has increased prices of the Santro by up to Rs 10,000.

The Venue is now pricier by up to Rs 4,000.

Prices of the Verna have been hiked by Rs 4,000.

January is typically synonymous with carmakers hiking prices of their models, and Hyundai has followed in the footsteps of its competitors by doing the same. The only three models to have been spared this round of increments are the Elantra, Tucson, and Kona Electric.

Here are the latest variant-wise prices of the models:

Santro

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Era Executive Rs 4.77 lakh Rs 4.87 lakh +Rs 10,000 Magna Rs 5.23 lakh Rs 5.33 lakh +Rs 10,000 Magna CNG Rs 6 lakh Rs 6.1 lakh +Rs 10,000 Magna AMT Rs 5.72 lakh Rs 5.82 lakh +Rs 10,000 Sportz Rs 5.6 lakh Rs 5.7 lakh +Rs 10,000 Sportz CNG Rs 6.21 lakh Rs 6.39 lakh +Rs 18,000 Sportz AMT Rs 6 lakh Rs 6 lakh No change Asta Rs 5.98 lakh Rs 5.98 lakh No change Asta AMT Rs 6.45 lakh Rs 6.45 lakh No change

The Sportz CNG variant of the Santro received the maximum hike of Rs 18,000.

The other variants have gotten dearer by Rs 10,000.

Prices of the Sportz AMT, Asta MT, and Asta AMT remain unchanged.

Grand i10 Nios

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Era Rs 5.29 lakh Rs 5.3 lakh +Rs 1,000 Magna Rs 6 lakh Rs 6 lakh No change Magna CNG Rs 7 lakh Rs 7.07 lakh +Rs 7,000 Magna AMT Rs 6.67 lakh Rs 6.69 lakh +Rs 2,000 Sportz Rs 6.67 lakh Rs 6.68 lakh +Rs 1,000 Sportz CNG Rs 7.53 lakh Rs 7.61 lakh +Rs 8,000 Sportz AMT Rs 7.28 lakh Rs 7.29 lakh +Rs 1,000 Sportz Dual Tone Rs 6.97 lakh Rs 6.98 lakh +Rs 1,000 Asta Rs 7.43 lakh Rs 7.44 lakh +Rs 1,000 Asta AMT Rs 7.91 lakh Rs 7.92 lakh +Rs 1,000 Sportz Turbo Rs 7.88 lakh Rs 7.89 lakh +Rs 1,000 Sportz Turbo Dual Tone Rs 7.93 lakh Rs 7.94 lakh +Rs 1,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Magna Rs 7.21 lakh Rs 7.22 lakh +Rs 1,000 Sportz Rs 7.74 lakh Rs 7.76 lakh +Rs 2,000 Sportz AMT Rs 8.36 lakh Rs 8.37 lakh +Rs 1,000 Asta Rs 8.5 lakh Rs 8.51 lakh +Rs 1,000

Hyundai has hiked prices of the Grand i10 Nios by up to Rs 8,000.

The second-from-base Magna has been spared the increment.

i20

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Magna Rs 6.91 lakh Rs 6.98 lakh +Rs 7,000 Sports Rs 7.75 lakh Rs 7.82 lakh +Rs 7,000 Sports Dual Tone Rs 7.9 lakh Rs 7.97 lakh +Rs 7,000 Asta Rs 8.86 lakh Rs 8.93 lakh +Rs 7,000 Asta Dual Tone Rs 9.01 lakh Rs 9.08 lakh +Rs 7,000 Asta (O) Rs 9.41 lakh Rs 9.48 lakh +Rs 7,000 Asta (O) Dual Tone Rs 9.56 lakh Rs 9.63 lakh +Rs 7,000 Sports CVT Rs 8.77 lakh Rs 8.84 lakh +Rs 7,000 Sports CVT Dual Tone Rs 8.92 lakh Rs 8.99 lakh +Rs 7,000 Asta CVT Rs 9.88 lakh Rs 9.95 lakh +Rs 7,000 Asta CVT Dual Tone Rs 10.03 lakh Rs 10.1 lakh +Rs 7,000 Sports Turbo iMT Rs 8.82 lakh Rs 8.89 lakh +Rs 7,000 Sports Turbo iMT Dual Tone Rs 8.97 lakh Rs 9.04 lakh +Rs 7,000 Asta Turbo iMT Rs 9.92 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh +Rs 7,000 Asta Turbo iMT Dual Tone Rs 10.07 lakh Rs 10.14 lakh +Rs 7,000 Asta Turbo DCT Rs 10.74 lakh Rs 10.81 lakh +Rs 7,000 Asta Turbo DCT Dual Tone Rs 10.89 lakh Rs 10.96 lakh +Rs 7,000 Asta (O) Turbo DCT Rs 11.25 lakh Rs 11.32 lakh +Rs 7,000 Asta (O) Turbo DCT Dual Tone Rs 11.4 lakh Rs 11.47 lakh +Rs 7,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Magna Rs 8.22 lakh Rs 8.29 lakh +Rs 7,000 Sportz Rs 9.02 lakh Rs 9.09 lakh +Rs 7,000 Sportz Dual Tone Rs 9.17 lakh Rs 9.24 lakh +Rs 7,000 Asta (O) Rs 10.62 lakh Rs 10.69 lakh +Rs 7,000 Asta (O) Dual Tone Rs 10.77 lakh Rs 10.84 lakh +Rs 7,000

All petrol and diesel variants of the i20 have become uniformly pricier by Rs 7,000.

i20 N Line

Variant Old Price New Price Difference N6 iMT Rs 9.84 lakh Rs 9.91 lakh +Rs 7,000 N6 iMT Dual Tone Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh No change N8 iMT Rs 10.87 lakh Rs 10.94 lakh +Rs 7,000 N8 iMT Dual Tone Rs 11.02 lakh Rs 11.09 lakh +Rs 7,000 N8 DCT Rs 11.76 lakh Rs 11.82 lakh +Rs 6,000 N8 DCT Dual Tone Rs 11.91 lakh Rs 11.97 lakh +Rs 6,000

Hyundai has increased prices of the i20 N Line by up to Rs 7,000, except for the top-spec N8 DCT trim, which has become costlier by Rs 6,000.

Aura

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference E Rs 6 lakh Rs 6 lakh No change S Rs 6.79 lakh Rs 6.8 lakh +Rs 1,000 S AMT Rs 7.28 lakh Rs 7.3 lakh +Rs 2,000 S CNG Rs 7.67 lakh Rs 7.74 lakh +Rs 7,000 SX Rs 7.48 lakh Rs 7.49 lakh +Rs 1,000 SX+ AMT Rs 8.22 lakh Rs 8.24 lakh +Rs 2,000 SX (O) Rs 8.04 lakh Rs 8.05 lakh +Rs 1,000 SX+ Turbo Rs 8.73 lakh Rs 8.74 lakh +Rs 1,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference S Rs 7.91 lakh Rs 7.93 lakh +Rs 2,000 S AMT Rs 8.41 lakh Rs 8.43 lakh +Rs 2,000 SX (O) Rs 9.17 lakh Rs 9.19 lakh +Rs 2,000 SX+ AMT Rs 9.36 lakh Rs 9.38 lakh +Rs 2,000

All variants of the Hyundai Aura have become dearer by Rs 2,000.

Only the base-spec E variant remains as is.

Verna

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference E Rs 9.29 lakh Rs 9.33 lakh +Rs 4,000 S+ Rs 9.69 lakh Rs 9.73 lakh +Rs 4,000 SX Rs 11.07 lakh Rs 11.11 lakh +Rs 4,000 SX CVT Rs 12.29 lakh Rs 12.33 lakh +Rs 4,000 SX (O) Rs 12.94 lakh Rs 12.98 lakh +Rs 4,000 SX (O) CVT Rs 14.19 lakh Rs 14.23 lakh +Rs 4,000 SX (O) Turbo DCT Rs 14.24 lakh Rs 14.28 lakh +Rs 4,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference S+ Rs 10.88 lakh Rs 10.92 lakh +Rs 4,000 SX Rs 12.28 lakh Rs 12.32 lakh +Rs 4,000 SX AT Rs 13.43 lakh Rs 13.47 lakh +Rs 4,000 SX (O) Rs 14.18 lakh Rs 14.22 lakh +Rs 4,000 SX (O) AT Rs 15.33 lakh Rs 15.37 lakh +Rs 4,000

The petrol and diesel variants of the Verna have become pricier by Rs 4,000.

Venue

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference E Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 6.99 lakh No change S Rs 7.77 lakh Rs 7.79 lakh +Rs 2,000 S+ Rs 8.65 lakh Rs 8.67 lakh +Rs 2,000 SX Turbo Rs 10.07 lakh Rs 10.09 lakh +Rs 2,000 S (O) Turbo DCT Rs 10.01 lakh Rs 10.03 lakh +Rs 2,000 SX+ Turbo DCT Rs 11.68 lakh Rs 11.7 lakh +Rs 2,000 SX+ Turbo DCT Dual Tone Rs 11.86 lakh Rs 11.88 lakh +Rs 2,000 S (O) Turbo iMT Rs 9.11 lakh Rs 9.13 lakh +Rs 2,000 SX Turbo iMT Rs 10.07 lakh Rs 10.09 lakh +Rs 2,000 SX Turbo iMT Dual Tone Rs 10.37 lakh Rs 10.39 lakh +Rs 2,000 SX (O) Turbo iMT Rs 11.36 lakh Rs 11.38 lakh +Rs 2,000 SX (O) Turbo iMT Dual Tone Rs 11.48 lakh Rs 11.5 lakh +Rs 2,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference S (O) Rs 9.52 lakh Rs 9.56 lakh +Rs 4,000 SX Rs 10 lakh Rs 10 lakh No change SX Dual Tone Rs 10.41 lakh Rs 10.45 lakh +Rs 4,000 SX (O) Executive Rs 11.04 lakh Rs 11.08 lakh +Rs 4,000 SX (O) Rs 11.68 lakh Rs 11.72 lakh +Rs 4,000 SX (O) Dual Tone Rs 11.8 lakh Rs 11.84 lakh +Rs 4,000

The Venue’s petrol variants have become pricier by Rs 2,000, and the diesel variants by Rs 4,000.

Only the base-spec E (petrol) and the second-from-base SX (diesel) retail at the same prices as before.

The facelifted Venue has been spied internationally and will likely be launched in India this year.

Creta

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference E Rs 10.16 lakh Rs 10.23 lakh +Rs 7,000 EX Rs 11.13 lakh Rs 11.2 lakh +Rs 7,000 S Rs 12.36 lakh Rs 12.43 lakh +Rs 7,000 SX Executive Rs 13.34 lakh Rs 13.41 lakh +Rs 7,000 SX Rs 14.13 lakh Rs 14.2 lakh +Rs 7,000 SX CVT Rs 15.61 lakh Rs 15.68 lakh +Rs 7,000 SX (O) CVT Rs 16.82 lakh Rs 16.89 lakh +Rs 7,000 SX Turbo DCT Rs 16.83 lakh Rs 16.9 lakh +Rs 7,000 SX Turbo DCT Dual Tone Rs 16.83 lakh Rs 16.9 lakh +Rs 7,000 SX (O) Turbo DCT Rs 17.87 lakh Rs 17.94 lakh +Rs 7,000 SX (O) Turbo DCT Dual Tone Rs 17.87 lakh Rs 17.94 lakh +Rs 7,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference E Rs 10.63 lakh Rs 10.7 lakh +Rs 7,000 EX Rs 12.04 lakh Rs 12.11 lakh +Rs 7,000 S Rs 13.32 lakh Rs 13.39 lakh +Rs 7,000 SX Executive Rs 14.3 lakh Rs 14.37 lakh +Rs 7,000 SX Rs 15.09 lakh Rs 15.16 lakh +Rs 7,000 SX AT Rs 16.57 lakh Rs 16.64 lakh +Rs 7,000 SX (O) Rs 16.37 lakh Rs 16.44 lakh +Rs 7,000 SX (O) AT Rs 17.78 lakh Rs 17.85 lakh +Rs 7,000

Hyundai has increased prices of both petrol and diesel variants of the Creta uniformly by Rs 7,000.

The facelifted Creta, unveiled in Indonesia in November 2021, is expected to be launched in India this year.

Alcazar

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Prestige 7-seater Rs 16.3 lakh Rs 16.34 lakh +Rs 4,000 Platinum 7-seater Rs 18.22 lakh Rs 18.29 lakh +Rs 7,000 Platinum (O) 7-seater – Rs 19.56 lakh (new) – Platinum (O) 6-seater Rs 19.56 lakh Rs 19.56 lakh No change Signature 6-seater Rs 18.71 lakh Rs 18.74 lakh +Rs 3,000 Signature 6-seater Dual Tone Rs 18.86 lakh Rs 18.89 lakh +Rs 3,000 Signature (O) 6-seater Rs 19.85 lakh Rs 19.85 lakh No change Signature (O) 6-seater Dual Tone Rs 20 lakh Rs 20 lakh No change Signature (O) 7-seater Rs 19.7 lakh Rs 19.85 lakh +Rs 15,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Prestige 6-seater Rs 16.53 lakh Rs 16.75 lakh +Rs 22,000 Prestige 7-seater Rs 16.68 lakh Rs 16.75 lakh +Rs 7,000 Prestige (O) 7-seater Rs 18.01 lakh Rs 18.22 lakh +Rs 21,000 Platinum 7-seater Rs 18.45 lakh Rs 18.66 lakh +Rs 21,000 Platinum (O) 7-seater Rs 19.64 lakh Rs 19.79 lakh +Rs 15,000 Platinum (O) 6-seater Rs 19.79 lakh Rs 19.79 lakh No change Signature 6-seater Rs 18.94 lakh Rs 19.15 lakh +Rs 21,000 Signature 6-seater Dual Tone Rs 19.09 lakh Rs 19.3 lakh +Rs 21,000 Signature (O) 6-seater Rs 20 lakh Rs 20 lakh No change Signature (O) 6-seater Dual Tone Rs 20.15 lakh Rs 20.15 lakh No change Signature (O) 7-seater Rs 19.85 lakh Rs 20 lakh +Rs 15,000

Hyundai has hiked prices of select petrol and diesel variants of the Alcazar by up to Rs 22,000.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Alcazar on road price