Published On Jan 05, 2022 12:32 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Venue 2022

The facelifted model will get heavy visual enhancements and new features

New spy shots show more details about its revised front and rear profiles.

It can be seen with a new grille, a redesigned LED tail lamp setup, a refreshed bumper, and a slightly more upright stance.

The cabin is expected to get revised upholstery and additional features.

Likely to be powered by the same 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol, 83PS 1.2-litre petrol and 100PS 1.5-litre diesel engines.

India launch likely towards the end of 2022.

The 2022 Hyundai Venue has been spied testing in South Korea, again. However, this time, its refreshed front and rear profiles can be seen more clearly, suggesting a design overhaul.

The facelifted Venue will feature Hyundai’s latest grille design which was first seen on the new India-bound Tucson. While the headlights and turn indicators look identical to the current model, the front bumper seems to have undergone minor revisions. You can also spot the new design for the alloy wheels.

Major changes are seen towards the rear which now looks more mature and modern. It’s seen with the new LED tail lamp setup joined by a thin LED strip, which is becoming a common design trait of modern SUVs. The redesigned rear bumper, new reflectors, and a tweaked faux skid plate can also be seen in these spy shots. However, the facelift continues to retain the Venue’s boxy silhouette.

The cabin should undergo some changes as well, including new upholstery and features. The 2022 Venue will likely gain a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, ventilated seats, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a 360-degree camera. These features, along with the current equipment list comprising an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, electric sunroof, a tyre pressure monitoring system and up to six airbags, will make the Venue one of the most feature-rich SUVs in its segment.

The 2022 Venue should retain its three engines: 83PS 1.2-litre petrol, 100PS 1.5-litre diesel, and 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol. The petrol mill comes with a 5-speed manual, the diesel with a 6-speed manual, and the turbo with three options: a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual), and 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic). These options should remain the same, but there are chances of it getting the Sonet’s 6-speed AT for the diesel engines.

The facelifted model is expected to demand a premium over the current price range of Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 11.87 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Renault Kiger , Nissan Magnite , Tata Nexon , Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Toyota Urban Cruiser , Kia Sonet , and Mahindra XUV300 .

