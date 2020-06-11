  • Login / Register
Save Up To Rs 72,500 On Toyota Cars In June 2020

Published On Jun 11, 2020 08:00 AM By Rohit for Toyota Yaris

Toyota is offering special benefits of up to Rs 32,500 to frontline workers

  • Maximum savings of up to Rs 72,500 being offered on the Yaris.

  • The Glanza gets benefits of up to Rs 47,500.

  • Innova Crysta and Fortuner offered with benefits of up to Rs 20,000 for frontline workers.

  • All offers valid till June 30.

As operations resume and dealerships open across India, carmakers are looking to increase their sales now with various offers and benefits applicable on select models. Now, Toyota is the latest brand to follow suit. The carmaker is also offering special benefits to frontline workers. All these offers are valid till the end of June.

Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris

Offers

Amount

Consumer Offer

Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 20,000

Exchange or Loyalty Bonus

Rs 20,000

Additional Benefits for frontline workers

Rs 32,500

Total Savings

Up to Rs 72,500

  • The Yaris gets total discounts of up to Rs 72,500.

  • These offers are also applicable for doctors, CA and architects.

  • Buyers can either avail the additional benefits for frontline workers or the corporate discount.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.

Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza

Offers

Amount

Consumer Offer

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Exchange or Loyalty Bonus

Rs 15,000

Additional Benefits for frontline workers

Rs 17,500

Total Savings

Up to Rs 47,500

  • Toyota is offering maximum savings of up to Rs 47,500 on the Glanza.

  • These offers are applicable on all variants except the G MT of the hatchback.

  • Buyers can either avail the additional benefits for frontline workers or the corporate discount.

Apart from these models, Toyota is also offering benefits of up to Rs 20,000 for frontline workers including doctors, government employees and police when buying the Innova Crysta and Fortuner.

Note: These offers are valid on select models and variants and region wise as they vary from state to state. Hence, we request you to contact the nearest dealership to get the exact details.

Toyota Innova Crysta

In other news, Toyota has hiked the prices of select models including the Yaris and Glanza by up to Rs 1.68 lakh as well as the popular Fortuner and the Innova Crysta with effect from June 1.

R
Published by
Rohit

Write your Comment on Toyota Yaris

  • Toyota Fortuner
  • Toyota Innova Crysta
  • Toyota Glanza
  • Toyota Yaris
