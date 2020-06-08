Toyota Yaris Pricier By Upto Rs 1.68 Lakh. Glanza Prices Also Hiked

Published On Jun 08, 2020 06:10 PM By Sonny for Toyota Yaris

The petrol-only models get revised pricing for 2020

The mid-spec Glanza with the mild-hybrid petrol engine gets a price hike of Rs 26,000.

Baleno-based hatchback is now priced between Rs 7.01 lakh and Rs 8.96 lakh.

The Yaris sedan is now priced from Rs 8.86 lakh to Rs 14.30 lakh.

Yaris’ mid-spec J and G variants get a price hike of over Rs 1 lakh.

Toyota has increased the prices of almost all its offerings in India. In the case of the Yaris, Innova Crysta and Fortuner, the cost hike is a reflection of the BS6 updated powertrains. The Glanza hatchback was launched with BS6 petrol engines but its price increase could be part of the annual price hike carried out by carmakers as a way to cover rising input costs. Here are the new prices (ex-showroom Delhi) for Toyota’s petrol-only offerings in 2020:

Glanza Prices

Variants Old Price New Price Difference G MT Rs 6.98 lakh Rs 7.01 lakh Rs 3,000 G Mild-hybrid MT Rs 7.22 lakh Rs 7.48 lakh Rs 26,000 G CVT Rs 8.30 lakh Rs 8.33 lakh Rs 3,000 V MT Rs 7.58 lakh Rs 7.64 lakh Rs 6,000 V CVT Rs 8.9 lakh Rs 8.96 lakh Rs 6,000

The Glanza is a petrol only offering. The 1.2-litre engine is offered with the choice of a manual gearbox and a CVT. The price hike for these variants ranges from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000.

The mild-hybrid variant of the Glanza has become dearer by Rs 26,000.

The Glanza continues to get features like tilt and telescopic steering adjust, auto AC, keyless entry and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The Toyota Glanza rivals the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, Tata Altroz and the upcoming BS6 Honda Jazz.

Yaris Prices

Variants Old Price New Price Difference J Opt MT/ CVT Rs 8.76 lakh/ Rs 9.46 lakh Rs 8.86 lakh/ Rs 9.56 lakh Rs 10,000 G Opt MT/ CVT Rs 9.74 lakh/ Rs 10.94 lakh Rs 9.86 lakh/ Rs 11.06 lakh Rs 12,000 J MT/ CVT Rs 9.4 lakh/ Rs 10.1 lakh Rs 11.08 lakh/ Rs 11.78 lakh Rs 1.68 lakh G MT/ CVT Rs 10.55 lakh/ Rs 11.75 lakh Rs 11.75 lakh/ Rs 12.95 lakh Rs 1.2 lakh V MT/ CVT Rs 11.74 lakh/ Rs 12.94 lakh Rs 11.84 lakh/ Rs 13.04 lakh Rs 10,000 V Opt MT/ CVT Rs 12.08 lakh/ Rs 13.28 lakh Rs 12.09 lakh/ Rs 13.29 lakh Rs 1,000 VX MT/ CVT Rs 12.96 lakh/ Rs 14.18 lakh Rs 13.06 lakh/ Rs 14.30 lakh Rs 10,000/ Rs 12,000

The Yaris gets a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine that has an output of 107PS and 140Nm. It still gets the choice of a 6-speed manual and a 7-step CVT automatic.

Toyota offers all variants with choice of both manual and automatic transmissions.

The price hike for the Yaris sedan makes the standard J and G variants more expensive by Rs 1.68 lakh and Rs 1.2 lakh respectively.

In contrast, the J Optional and G Optional variants have only received a hike of Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 respectively.

The V Optional variant gets the smallest hike of just Rs 1,000.

The top-spec VX manual variant has become dearer by Rs 10,000 while the CVT option costs Rs 12,000 more than before.

While the entry-level and top-end prices for the 2020 Yaris have not changed much, the mid-spec variants are a lot more expensive than before.

The optional variants for the J and G trim levels get only dual airbags while all other variants get 7 airbags.

Other features offered on the Yaris include front parking sensors, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The Toyota Yaris continues to compete against the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Honda City. The Honda sedan is set to get a generational update soon.

