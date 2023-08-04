Modified On Aug 04, 2023 12:46 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Ciaz

Maruti is also offering scrappage benefits across all models, and an additional exchange bonus as well

Looking to buy a Maruti Nexa car? The automaker has rolled out offers for August 2023. The benefits apply on the Maruti Ignis, Baleno and Ciaz, of which the Ignis bags the most benefits. Premium offerings like the Grand Vitara and XL6 are currently not eligible for any offers, though. Here’s a look at the model-wise offer details.

Ignis

Offers Amount Ignis Special Edition Cash Discount Rs 35,000 Up to Rs 15,500 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Additional Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Scrappage Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 69,000 Up to Rs 49,500

Discounts mentioned in the table for the regular Ignis are applicable for both the manual and automatic models.

For the special edition of the Ignis, customers have to pay an additional amount of Rs 29,990 and Rs 19,500 for Sigma and Delta variants respectively.

The cash discount indicated for the special edition of the Ignis is only valid on the Delta variant, which is reduced to Rs 5,000 on the Sigma special edition.

Maruti is also offering an additional exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 for buyers trading in the Alto, Alto K10 or Wagon R for a new Ignis.

The Ignis is priced from Rs 5.84 lakh to Rs 8.16 lakh.

Also Read: Maruti Alto Moniker Crosses 45 Lakh Sales Milestone

Baleno

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Additional Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Scrappage Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000

The discounts mentioned in the table are only valid on the Baleno’s lower-spec Sigma and Delta variants.

The cash discount reduces to Rs 10,000 for the higher-spec Zeta, Alpha and all CNG variants.

Customers trading in a Swift or Wagon R for the new Baleno can avail an additional exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

The Baleno is not being offered with a corporate discount this month.

Maruti retails the Baleno in the Rs 6.61 lakh to Rs 9.88 lakh price range.

Also Read: Maruti Invicto Now Gets Rear Seatbelt Reminder As Standard

Ciaz

Offers Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Scrappage Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 33,000

Unlike the Ignis and Baleno, the Ciaz misses out on cash discount and additional exchange bonus.

The benefits mentioned above can be had on all variants of Maruti’s compact sedan.

The Maruti Ciaz is priced from Rs 9.30 lakh to Rs 12.29 lakh.

Note

The offers mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city, please contact your nearest Nexa dealership for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Maruti Ciaz on road price