Over the course of more than two decades, the “Alto” nameplate has evolved through three generations

When you think of the longest-running car nameplates in India, the Maruti Alto is one of the first to come to mind. It has now registered total sales of more than 45 lakh units in its over two decades of existence. Here's a quick recap of its achievement journey in the country.

Brief History Of The “Alto” Nameplate In India

Maruti introduced the “Alto” nameplate in India back in 2000. In just four years since its launch, the Maruti hatchback had started topping the sales chart. It then got a larger 1-litre engine option with the introduction of the “Alto K10” moniker in 2010, the same time when the carmaker launched CNG variants of the hatchback as well.

In 2012, Maruti came out with a new-generation Alto, which then got the “800” suffix for the entry-level model. It was also around the same time that the carmaker registered 20 lakh unit sales for the entry-level hatchback. Following the launch of the Alto 800, Maruti launched the second-gen Alto K10 in 2014, while the Alto nameplate completed 30 lakh sales milestone in another two years and crossed more 10 lakh unit sales in 2020.

Maruti’s Comments On The Feat

Maruti Suzuki’s Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Shashank Srivastava, said “Over the past 2 decades, brand Alto has established a strong emotional connect with our customers. We are extremely proud of the Alto’s incredible journey. Achieving the 45 lakh customer milestone is a testimony to the unwavering support and trust that our customers have placed in us. It’s a milestone which no other car brand has been able to achieve till date.”

The Alto That You Can Still Buy

The third-gen Alto K10 was then introduced in 2022, and is now the only Alto to be on sale following the discontinuation of the Alto 800 during the transition to BS6.2 emission norms. The present-day Alto boasts a 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, all four power windows, dual airbags and a reverse parking camera.

The entry-level hatchback uses a 1-litre Dualjet petrol engine which makes 67PS and 89Nm, and comes mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. The same engine is also being offered in CNG with a reduced output of 57PS and 82Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual only. The current Alto also comes with idle-engine start/stop technology which helps in low fuel consumption in traffic situations.

Price Range & Rivals

The Maruti Alto K10 is being offered in four broad variants – Std (O), LXi, VXi and VXi+ – and its prices range from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It goes up against the Renault Kwid, while it can also be regarded as an alternative to the Maruti S-Presso.

