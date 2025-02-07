Save Over Rs 60,000 On Maruti Arena Cars This February

Published On Feb 07, 2025 05:01 PM By Yashika for Maruti Alto K10

Maruti is also offering discounts on the MY24 (model year 2024 ) models, while previous-generation versions of the Swift and Dzire are also being offered with benefits

The Maruti Celerio, Alto K10, S-Presso are being offered with the highest discounts of Rs 62,100.

Maruti is offering the old Dzire with savings of up to Rs 35,000.

The 2024 Swift gets total benefits of up to Rs 35,000.

All these offers are valid until the end of February 2025.

​Maruti has rolled out fresh offers for its Arena lineup for February month on its popular offerings, including both MY24 (model year) and MY25 models.. With discounts of over Rs 60,000, these offers aim to clear the inventory and gain sales this month.

Please note that customers can either opt for an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 or the scrappage bonus of Rs 25,000, wherever applicable. However, these benefits cannot be combined.

Disclaimer: Note that models manufactured in 2024 may have a lower resale value compared to models manufactured in 2025.

Alto K10

Offer Amount (MY24/MY25) Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 62,100

The automaker is offering the highest amount of discount on the AMT variants of the Alto K10.

If you choose the manual and CNG variants of the Ignis, the cash discount is reduced by Rs 5,000 for both the model years. That said, all the other offers remain unchanged.

You can also opt for an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 instead of the scrappage bonus, which remains the same regardless of the variants selected.

Maruti has priced the Alto K10 between Rs 4.09 lakh and Rs 6.04 lakh.

S-Presso

Offer Amount (MY24/MY25) Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 62,100

Customers looking to buy the AMT variants of the Maruti S-Presso can avail the above benefits, irrespective of the make year.

The manual and CNG variants of the hatchback (MY24/MY25) come with a reduced cash discount of Rs 30,000 respectively.

Customers have the option to choose an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 in place of the scrappage bonus for all the variants and make. That said, the corporate discount also remains the same.

The S-Presso is priced between Rs 4.27 lakh and Rs 6.12 lakh.

Wagon R

Offer Amount (MY24/MY25) Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 57,100

The AMT and CNG variants of the Wagon R (MY23/MY24) are being offered with the above discounts.

The manual variants are being offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, applicable on both the model years.

You can either opt for an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 instead of the scrappage bonus, applicable to any variant and make. That said, the corporate discount remains the same across all variants.

Maruti has priced the hatchback between Rs 5.65 lakh and Rs 7.48 lakh.

Celerio

Offer Amount (MY24/MY25) Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 62,100

The AMT variants of the Maruti Celerio are available with the above discounts, regardless of the model year.

Customers opting for the manual and CNG variants (MY23/MY24) can avail a lower cash discount of Rs 30,000 each.

You can either opt for an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 instead of a scrappage bonus. Meanwhile the corporate discount remains the same.

The Maruti Celerio is currently priced between Rs 5.64 lakh and Rs 7.37 lakh.

Old-gen Swift

Offer Amount (MY24/MY25) Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

Maruti is continuing to offer discounts on the old-gen Swift to clear out the remaining stock this month too.

All petrol variants get the same cash discount and scrappage bonus.

For the CNG variants, only the exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 or the scrappage bonus can be availed.

The last recorded price of the old-gen Maruti Swift was from Rs 6.24 lakh to Rs 9.14 lakh.

Swift 2024

Offer Amount MY25 MY24 Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 40,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000 Up to Rs 65,000

Customers looking for the AMT variants of the 2024 Maruti Swift will receive the above-mentioned discounts. That said, the MT and CNG variants receive a lower cash discount of Rs 15,000 (MY25) and Rs 35,000 (MY24), while other offers remain unchanged.

The carmaker does not offer a corporate discount on the Swift.

Maruti is offering a kit worth up to Rs 49,990 at Rs 25,000 on the MY25 base-spec LXi Blitz Edition of the Swift. That said, customers opting for mid-spec VXi and VXi (O) can get the kit for Rs 15,000, saving Rs 24,500.

Customers looking for MY24 base-spec LXi Blitz Edition can get the kit worth Rs 49,990 at Rs 10,000. The mid-spec VXi and VXi (O) can be held with a free kit worth Rs 39,500.

Exchange and scrappage bonus remain unchanged irrespective of the variants selected.

The Maruti hatchback is priced from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.65 lakh.

Old Dzire

Offer Amount (MY24/MY25) Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

All the petrol variants of the MY24 and MY25 old Dzire are being offered with the aforementioned benefits. That said, the automaker has not offered any discount with the CNG variants.

There’s also a choice of an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 instead of the scrappage bonus as mentioned above in the table with the petrol variants.

The carmaker has missed on a corporate discount with the old Dzire this time.

Maruti has priced the old Dzire from Rs 6.57 lakh to Rs 9.34 lakh.

Brezza

Offer Amount (MY24/MY25) Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

The high-spec ZXi and ZXi+ (both MT and AT) variants of the Brezza are being offered with the above-mentioned discounts.

The lower-spec LXi and VXi (both MT and AT) variants are not being offered with cash discount but customers can get an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 instead of the scrappage bonus as mentioned above.

The automaker has not offered any discount with its CNG variants.

The Maruti Brezza is priced between Rs 8.54 lakh and Rs 14.14 lakh.

Eeco

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Rs 40,000

These savings are being offered on all trims of the Maruti Eeco.

The Eeco is priced from Rs 5.44 lakh to Rs 6.70 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom

Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the variant chosen. To get more information, we recommend you contact your nearest Maruti dealership.

