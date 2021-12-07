Rugged-looking Hyundai Tucson XRT Trim Launched In The USA

Modified On Dec 07, 2021 06:01 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Tucson 2022

The recently launched trim gets blacked-out exterior styling to make the premium SUV look tougher and, well, more rugged

The Tucson XRT gets new 19-inch alloys, roof cross rails, and exclusive front and rear fascias.

No changes to the cabin or engine specifications.

Continues with the existing 190PS 2.5-litre petrol engine with FWD and AWD.

Priced at $32,625 (Rs 24.57 lakh) for the FWD and $34,125 (Rs 25.71 lakh) for the AWD.

The XRT demands $3375 (Rs 2.54 lakh) over the SEL trim it’s based on.

Hyundai USA has introduced a new XRT trim in the 2022 Tucson. With blacked-out design elements, the newly launched XRT -- based on the mid-spec SEL -- looks more rugged than the standard model.

Changes onboard the new XRT trim include exclusive front and rear fascias, new side and wheel arch cladding, blacked-out outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), new 19-inch alloys finished in gloss black, dark side window surrounds, approach lighting for the side steps, and cross rails on the roof.

No tweaks have been made to the cabin. The Tucson XRT features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Blue Link connected car tech, dual-zone climate control, blind-spot assist, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, and smart park assist.

While it is not available with the stock Tucson’s hybrid powertrain, it has the same 190PS 2.5-litre petrol engine with an 8-speed automatic. And, like the standard SUV, the XRT also gets a choice of FWD (front-wheel drive) and AWD (all-wheel drive).

The 2022 Tucson has already been spied testing in India a few times and could arrive here soon. While the XRT trim seems a non-starter here, the SUV could get an optional accessory pack.

We believe Hyundai may also consider taking the same approach with the facelifted Creta moving forward.

