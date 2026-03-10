Renault Unveils Bridger Concept; “Mini-Duster” Launching In India Next Year...

Renault has taken the wraps off the much-awaited Bridger concept. Slotting in below the Duster, this global model has been designed in India and is confirmed to launch next year. Here is all we know about it:

Exterior

Employing an off-road themed design, the Bridger concept gets boxy and squared off styling and a muscular stance. At the front is a gloss-black grille with illuminated ‘RENAULT’ lettering. Flanking this grille are large headlamps with a unique signature for the DRLs. You also have a silver skid plate and a lower air dam integrated into the bumper.

The side profile of the Bridger concept is defined by its flared fenders with muscular haunches, huge alloy wheels and thick cladding.

Small Detail: Just like the Duster, the Bridger concept also has the rear door handles mounted behind the windows to mimic a cleaner ‘two-door’ look.

The rear-end design also conveys the ‘tough’ theme quite well, with a tailgate-mounted spare wheel and a flat profile. You also get to see a unique arrangement for the LED taillamps with a sleek look and a silver applique on the bumper.

Interior

While Renault has not revealed the Bridger concept’s interior yet, expect it to have a minimal design language with a variety of distinct materials and textures. It could also get an all-black theme to enhance the off-road theme.

What we do know however, is that Renault has liberated 200mm of knee room for the rear seat, which will make it one of the most spacious cars in its segment. It will also have 400-litres of boot space.

Features

The production version of the Bridger could include a dual-screen layout just like the Duster, with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Other features likely to be seen include ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless chargers, power-adjustable driver seat, connected car technology and automatic climate control.

It could also feature an ADAS suite, multiple airbags, EPB with auto-hold, ESC, TPMS and a 360-degree camera.

Powertrain

Renault has not confirmed the powertrain options for the production Bridger yet, but it could borrow the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine shared with the Kiger. This engine is currently available with 6-speed manual and CVT transmission options. Here are its specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 100 PS Torque 160 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT

MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

Given its off-road-focused theme, the Bridger could also be offered with an optional four-wheel drive system for enhanced capabilities. It is based on the same underpinnings as the Duster with the R-GMP platform underneath.

Note: Renault says that the Bridger will get Petrol, EV and strong-hybrid powertrains globally

Launch Date & Expected Price

The Bridger Concept is expected to be manufactured at Renault’s Tamil Nadu facility, with production commencing in 2027. Given this timeline, expect the Bridger to launch in the third quarter (Q3) of next year.

It will be positioned between the Duster and Kiger and is likely to be priced from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Rivals

When on sale, the Bridger will go up against cars like the Maruti Jimny, the RWD variant of the Mahindra Thar and even the upcoming Mahindra Vision S.