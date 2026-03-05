Renault Teases Its Upcoming Sub-4m Jimny Rival Called Bridger; To Be Designed In India!

Renault has been in the news for quite some time, especially with the Renault Duster launch just around the corner, and it’s in the news once again, this time globally, as Renault has revealed the name of its upcoming show car, the Renault Bridger Concept. This concept will be officially unveiled on March 10 during the presentation of Renault Group’s strategic plan.

This new concept will preview a future production model designed in India. It is expected to be a compact urban SUV aimed at families living in cities. Let us take a look at what Renault has revealed so far.

What Is The Bridger Concept?

The Bridger Concept is Renault’s latest SUV show car, signalling the brand’s expanding global ambitions. According to Renault, the concept previews an urban SUV designed to meet the needs of modern city families.

While complete details have not yet been revealed, the concept is expected to showcase Renault’s future design direction for compact SUVs.

Compact Yet Spacious

Renault says the Bridger Concept will measure under four metres in length. Despite its compact size, the SUV is expected to offer generous interior space. This suggests that Renault is targeting markets like India, where sub-4 metre SUVs remain extremely popular.

Designed With India In Mind

The production version inspired by the Bridger Concept will be designed in India. This highlights the importance of the Indian market in Renault’s international strategy. The upcoming SUV could play a key role in Renault’s future product plans for emerging markets.

What Does The Name Bridger Mean?

The name “Bridger” is derived from the English word “bridge”. Renault says the name symbolises strength, connection and link. It also follows Renault’s naming strategy of using strong English words for its SUVs, similar to models like the Renault Duster.

What Happens Next?

Renault will officially unveil the Bridger Concept on March 10 during the presentation of its strategic plan. The event will be livestreamed globally. The concept is expected to preview a production-ready compact SUV that could arrive in the coming years.

Expected Launch Price And Timeline

The Bridger Concept hints at Renault’s plans to expand its SUV portfolio with a compact yet practical urban model. With the production version set to be designed in India, it could become an important product for the brand in markets like ours.

For now, all eyes will be on March 10 when Renault finally reveals the concept in full.

It is expected to be launched sometime late in 2027, with a pricing that could hover around the Rs 10 Lakh mark, rivalling the likes of the Maruti Jimny and the Mahindra Thar 3-door RWD.