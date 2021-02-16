Modified On Feb 16, 2021 11:51 AM By Sonny for Renault Kiger

How does the Kiger’s pricing fare against its segment rivals? We find out

Renault has entered the subcompact SUV segment with the launch of the all-new Kiger. It is priced from Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Kiger is a petrol-only offering with the choice of two engines: 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated (N.A.) and 1.0-litre turbocharged. These are the same engines found in the Kiger’s Nissan-badged sibling, the Magnite. Let’s see how the prices for the Renault Kiger compare against all of its 8 segment rivals:

Petrol Manual

Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Maruti Vitara Brezza Toyota Urban Cruiser Ford EcoSport Mahindra XUV300 RXE - Rs 5.45 lakh XE - Rs 5.49 lakh RXL - Rs 6.14 lakh XL - Rs 5.99 lakh RXT - Rs 6.60 lakh XV - Rs 6.68 lakh (Rs 7.07 lakh with Tech Pack) HTE - Rs 6.79 lakh E - Rs 6.87 lakh RXL Turbo - Rs 7.14 lakh Turbo XL - Rs 6.99 lakh XE - Rs 7.10 lakh Lxi - Rs 7.39 lakh RXZ - Rs 7.55 lakh XV Premium/ Premium(O)- Rs 7.55 lakh/ Rs 7.65 lakh (Rs 7.94 lakh with Tech Pack) HTK - Rs 7.69 lakh S - Rs 7.58 lakh RXT Turbo - Rs 7.6 lakh Turbo XV - Rs 7.68 lakh (Rs 8.07 lakh with Tech Pack) XM - Rs 8 lakh Ambiente - Rs 7.99 lakh W4 - Rs 7.95 lakh S+ - Rs 8.45 lakh Vxi - Rs 8.45 lakh Mid - Rs 8.50 lakh RXZ Turbo - Rs 8.55 lakh Turbo XV Premium/ Premium(O) - Rs 8.45 lakh/ Rs 8.55 lakh (Rs 8.84 lakh with Tech Pack) HTK+ - Rs 8.55 lakh Turbo S - Rs 8.64 lakh XM(S) - Rs 8.52 lakh Trend - Rs 8.64 lakh XZ - Rs 9 lakh Zxi - Rs 9.20 lakh High - Rs 9.25 lakh HTK+ Turbo iMT - Rs 9.49 lakh W6 - Rs 9.40 lakh HTX Turbo iMT - Rs 9.99 lakh Turbo SX - Rs 9.97 lakh/ Rs 10 lakh (iMT) XZ+ - Rs 9.80 lakh Zxi+ - Rs 9.80 lakh Premium - Rs 9.85 lakh Titanium - Rs 9.79 lakh W8 - Rs 10 lakh XZ+(S) - Rs 10.40 lakh/ XZ+(O) - Rs 10.70 lakh Turbo SX(O) - Rs 11.03 lakh/ Rs 11.17 lakh (iMT) S - Rs 10.99 lakh W8(O) - Rs 11.12 lakh HTX+ Turbo iMT - Rs 11.65 lakh GTX+ Turbo iMT - Rs 11.99 lakh

Renault has priced the Kiger from Rs 5.45 lakh onwards, making it the most affordable model in the segment, but only by a small margin (Rs 4,000 less than entry-level Nissan Magnite).

Most variants of the Kiger are quite closely matched with the Magnite.

Nissan also offers the optional Tech Pack from the Magnite XV onwards which is a package of features such as wireless charging, air purifier and JBL sound system. The premium is the same across all variants at Rs 38,698.

The top-spec Kiger with the naturally-aspirated (N.A.) engine is more affordable than the low-spec variants of the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. In fact, it is only slightly more expensive than the base-spec Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon. Meanwhile, the entry-level pricing for the Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and Toyota Urban Cruiser is even higher, around the Rs 8 lakh mark.

Renault’s sub-4m SUV comes with the choice of N.A. and turbocharged petrol engines, just like the Magnite, Venue and Sonet. The Nexon and XUV300 get only a turbo-petrol unit while the Brezza and EcoSport are powered by 1.5-litre engines.

Hyundai and Kia are the only ones to offer an iMT(clutchless manual) with their turbo-petrol engines. But only the Venue gets the option of a 6-speed manual with the same engine.

The Sonet’s top-spec petrol-manual option is close to Rs 12 lakh making it the most expensive model here by a large margin.

Petrol Automatic

Note - DCT stands for dual-clutch automatic, AT is for torque converters

Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Maruti Vitara Brezza Toyota Urban Cruiser Ford EcoSport Mahindra XUV300 RXL AMT - Rs 6.59 lakh RXT AMT - Rs 7.05 lakh RXZ AMT - Rs 8 lakh Turbo XL CVT - Rs 7.89 lakh RXT Turbo CVT - Rs 8.60 lakh Turbo XV CVT - Rs 8.58 lakh (Rs 8.97 lakh with Tech Pack) XMA - Rs 8.60 lakh XMA(S) - Rs 9.12 lakh RXZ Turbo CVT - Rs 9.55 lakh Turbo XV Premium/ Premium(O) CVT - Rs 9.35 lakh/ Rs 9.45 lakh (Rs 9.74 lakh with Tech Pack) Turbo S DCT - Rs 9.68 lakh Vxi AT - Rs 9.85 lakh Mid AT - Rs 9.90 lakh W6 AMT - Rs 9.95 lakh HTX+ Turbo DCT - Rs 10.49 lakh XZA+ - Rs 10.40 lakh Zxi AT - Rs 10.60 lakh High AT - Rs 10.75 lakh XZA+ (S) -Rs 11 lakh Zxi+ AT - Rs 11.20 lakh Premium AT - Rs 11.35 lakh Titanium+ AT - Rs 11.19 lakh Turbo SX+ DCT - Rs 11.49 lakh W8(O) AMT - Rs 11.77 lakh

The Kiger is the most affordable petrol-automatic option in the segment thanks to the 1.0-litre N.A. engine getting the choice of an AMT. Even the Magnite does not offer that powertrain option.

The next AMT option in this segment is the Nexon XMA which costs nearly Rs 2 lakh more than the Kiger RXL AMT.

Nissan continues to offer the most affordable CVT automatic option in the segment. The Magnite Turbo XL CVT is cheaper than the Kiger’s entry-level turbo CVT option, the RXT CVT, by Rs 70,000.

Mahindra only recently joined this list with the addition of the XUV300 petrol-AMT.

Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet offer the choice of a 7-speed dual-clutch (DCT) automatic with their turbo-petrol engines. But the entry pricing of the Venue DCT is a lot more affordable than the entry-level Sonet DCT.

The Vitara Brezza and EcoSport get torque convertors as the automatic transmission option for the petrol engine. Maruti adds the benefit of mild-hybrid tech with the Brezza’s petrol-AT powertrain for improved fuel efficiency.

