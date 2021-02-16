  • Login / Register
Renault Kiger vs Rivals: What Do The Prices Say?

Modified On Feb 16, 2021 11:51 AM By Sonny for Renault Kiger

How does the Kiger’s pricing fare against its segment rivals? We find out

Renault has entered the subcompact SUV segment with the launch of the all-new Kiger. It is priced from Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Kiger is a petrol-only offering with the choice of two engines: 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated (N.A.) and 1.0-litre turbocharged. These are the same engines found in the Kiger’s Nissan-badged sibling, the Magnite. Let’s see how the prices for the Renault Kiger compare against all of its 8 segment rivals:

Petrol Manual

Renault Kiger

Nissan Magnite

Kia Sonet

Hyundai Venue

Tata Nexon

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Ford EcoSport

Mahindra XUV300

RXE - Rs 5.45 lakh

XE - Rs 5.49 lakh

              

RXL - Rs 6.14 lakh

XL - Rs 5.99 lakh

              

RXT - Rs 6.60 lakh

XV - Rs 6.68 lakh (Rs 7.07 lakh with Tech Pack)

HTE - Rs 6.79 lakh

E - Rs 6.87 lakh

          

RXL Turbo - Rs 7.14 lakh

Turbo XL - Rs 6.99 lakh

    

XE - Rs 7.10 lakh

Lxi - Rs 7.39 lakh

      

RXZ - Rs 7.55 lakh

XV Premium/ Premium(O)-  Rs 7.55 lakh/ Rs 7.65 lakh (Rs 7.94 lakh with Tech Pack)

HTK - Rs 7.69 lakh

S - Rs 7.58 lakh

          

RXT Turbo - Rs 7.6 lakh

Turbo XV - Rs 7.68 lakh (Rs 8.07 lakh with Tech Pack)

    

XM - Rs 8 lakh

    

Ambiente - Rs 7.99 lakh

W4 - Rs 7.95 lakh
     

S+ - Rs 8.45 lakh

  

Vxi - Rs 8.45 lakh

Mid - Rs 8.50 lakh

    

RXZ  Turbo - Rs 8.55 lakh

Turbo XV Premium/ Premium(O) - Rs 8.45 lakh/ Rs 8.55 lakh (Rs 8.84 lakh with Tech Pack)

HTK+ - Rs 8.55 lakh

Turbo S - Rs 8.64 lakh

XM(S) - Rs 8.52 lakh

    

Trend - Rs 8.64 lakh

  
       

XZ - Rs 9 lakh

Zxi - Rs 9.20 lakh

High - Rs 9.25 lakh

    
   

HTK+ Turbo iMT - Rs 9.49 lakh

          

W6 - Rs 9.40 lakh
   

HTX Turbo iMT - Rs 9.99 lakh

Turbo SX - Rs 9.97 lakh/ Rs 10 lakh (iMT)

XZ+ - Rs 9.80 lakh

Zxi+ - Rs 9.80 lakh

Premium - Rs 9.85 lakh

Titanium - Rs 9.79 lakh

W8 - Rs 10 lakh
       

XZ+(S) - Rs 10.40 lakh/ XZ+(O) - Rs 10.70 lakh

        
     

Turbo SX(O) - Rs 11.03 lakh/ Rs 11.17 lakh (iMT)

      

S - Rs 10.99 lakh

W8(O) - Rs 11.12 lakh
   

HTX+ Turbo iMT - Rs 11.65 lakh

            
   

GTX+ Turbo iMT - Rs 11.99 lakh

            

Take A Closer Look At The New Renault Kiger In These 10 Pictures

  • Renault has priced the Kiger from Rs 5.45 lakh onwards, making it the most affordable model in the segment, but only by a small margin (Rs 4,000 less than entry-level Nissan Magnite).

  • Most variants of the Kiger are quite closely matched with the Magnite.

  • Nissan also offers the optional Tech Pack from the Magnite XV onwards which is a package of features such as wireless charging, air purifier and JBL sound system. The premium is the same across all variants at Rs 38,698.

  • The top-spec Kiger with the naturally-aspirated (N.A.) engine is more affordable than the low-spec variants of the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. In fact, it is only slightly more expensive than the base-spec Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon. Meanwhile, the entry-level pricing for the Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and Toyota Urban Cruiser is even higher, around the Rs 8 lakh mark.

Benefits Of Up To Rs 44,500 On Sub-4m SUVs This February

  • Renault’s sub-4m SUV comes with the choice of N.A. and turbocharged petrol engines, just like the Magnite, Venue and Sonet. The Nexon and XUV300 get only a turbo-petrol unit while the Brezza and EcoSport are powered by 1.5-litre engines.

  • Hyundai and Kia are the only ones to offer an iMT(clutchless manual) with their turbo-petrol engines. But only the Venue gets the option of a 6-speed manual with the same engine.

  • The Sonet’s top-spec petrol-manual option is close to Rs 12 lakh making it the most expensive model here by a large margin.

Hyundai Venue iMT

Petrol Automatic

Note - DCT stands for dual-clutch automatic, AT is for torque converters

Renault Kiger

Nissan Magnite

Kia Sonet

Hyundai Venue

Tata Nexon

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Ford EcoSport

Mahindra XUV300

RXL AMT - Rs 6.59 lakh

                

RXT AMT - Rs 7.05  lakh

                

RXZ AMT -  Rs 8 lakh

Turbo XL CVT - Rs 7.89 lakh

              

RXT Turbo CVT - Rs 8.60 lakh

Turbo XV CVT - Rs 8.58 lakh (Rs 8.97 lakh with Tech Pack)

    

XMA - Rs 8.60 lakh

        
       

XMA(S) - Rs 9.12 lakh

        

RXZ Turbo CVT -  Rs 9.55 lakh

Turbo XV Premium/ Premium(O) CVT - Rs 9.35 lakh/ Rs 9.45 lakh (Rs 9.74 lakh with Tech Pack)

  

Turbo S DCT - Rs 9.68 lakh

  

Vxi AT - Rs 9.85 lakh

Mid AT - Rs 9.90 lakh

  

W6 AMT - Rs 9.95 lakh
   

HTX+ Turbo DCT - Rs 10.49  lakh

  

XZA+ - Rs 10.40 lakh

Zxi AT - Rs 10.60 lakh

High AT - Rs 10.75 lakh

    
       

XZA+ (S) -Rs 11 lakh

Zxi+ AT - Rs 11.20 lakh

Premium AT - Rs 11.35 lakh

Titanium+ AT - Rs 11.19 lakh

  
     

Turbo SX+ DCT - Rs 11.49 lakh

        

W8(O) AMT - Rs 11.77 lakh

  • The Kiger is the most affordable petrol-automatic option in the segment thanks to the 1.0-litre N.A. engine getting the choice of an AMT. Even the Magnite does not offer that powertrain option.

  • The next AMT option in this segment is the Nexon XMA which costs nearly Rs 2 lakh more than the Kiger RXL AMT.

  • Nissan continues to offer the most affordable CVT automatic option in the segment. The Magnite Turbo XL CVT is cheaper than the Kiger’s entry-level turbo CVT option,  the RXT CVT, by Rs 70,000.

  • Mahindra only recently joined this list with the addition of the XUV300 petrol-AMT.

  • Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet offer the choice of a 7-speed dual-clutch (DCT) automatic with their turbo-petrol engines. But the entry pricing of the Venue DCT is a lot more affordable than the entry-level Sonet DCT.

  • The Vitara Brezza and EcoSport get torque convertors as the automatic transmission option for the petrol engine. Maruti adds the benefit of mild-hybrid tech with the Brezza’s petrol-AT powertrain for improved fuel efficiency.

Read More on : Kiger AMT

S
Published by
Sonny
2 comments
1
M
muralidhar chalapathy
Feb 16, 2021 2:15:17 PM

I had a test drive. Very good looking exterior, not so good interiors. Infact interiors look too cheap for the price. Engine is decent on power but lack refinement.Too much vibration, uncomfortable ride

2
V
vishal das
Feb 16, 2021 4:03:43 PM

I agree. Interiors and plastic quality of Magnite are far better. I own Triber, and get reminded I bought a budget car.

    1
    S
    ssreenivasa murthy g sreenivasa murthy
    Feb 16, 2021 12:41:44 PM

    Affordable, stylish, best featured and value for money car.

