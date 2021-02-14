Published On Feb 14, 2021 10:00 AM By Tarun for Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger will be the ninth addition to the sub-compact SUV segment

The variants and prices of Renault Kiger will be revealed tomorrow.

Engine specifications and features have already been revealed.

It will come with a 72PS 1.0-litre petrol engine and a 100PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

It will feature an optional air purifier, an 8-inch touchscreen, 7-inch digital instrument cluster unit, and cruise control.

Expected to be priced from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh.

Renault is entering the sub-compact SUV segment tomorrow with the Kiger. Recently, it revealed the production version of the SUV and we have all the specifications. Tomorrow, the variants and their prices will be released.

Renault Kiger will share its underpinnings with the Nissan Magnite. That means it could also get a Magnite-like 4-star crash test safety rating. Both of them have the same engine and transmission options, but their features list and styling are different.

The Kiger comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, an optional air purifier, cruise control, a fully digital 7-inch instrument panel, wireless charging, push button-start stop, and keyless entry. On the safety front, it offers up to four airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear parking camera, hill start assist, and vehicle stability control (VSC).

Under the bonnet, you will have two petrol engine options: 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated and 1.0-litre turbocharged units. The petrol engine is good for 72PS and 96Nm, paired to a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. The turbo motor will offer up to 100PS and 160Nm, paired with a manual stick and a CVT.

One of the biggest highlights of the Renault Kiger will be its competitive pricing. Considering the response for the Magnite, Renault will try to undercut the prices or keep them on par. So, we can expect the Kiger to retail from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh. It will compete against the Toyota Urban Cruiser , Kia Sonet , Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Hyundai Venue , Mahindra XUV300 , Tata Nexon , Ford EcoSport , and the Nissan Magnite .