Renault Hikes Prices Of All Its Models By Up To Rs 40,000

Modified On Jan 20, 2021 10:13 AM By Rohit for Renault KWID

The price hike excludes the limited-run Neotech Edition of the Kwid and has resulted in the discontinuation of the base-spec RXE variant of the standard Duster

  • Renault has hiked the Kwid’s prices by up to Rs 18,500.

  • The hatchback is now priced from Rs 3.12 lakh to 5.31 lakh (ex-showroom).

  • Prices of the Triber have shot up by up to Rs 15,500.

  • It now costs between Rs 5.20 lakh and 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

  • Renault has increased the Duster’s prices by up to Rs 40,000.

  • The Duster is priced from Rs 9.57 lakh to 13.87 lakh (ex-showroom).

It was in December 2020 that Renault had announced that it will be increasing the prices of all models in its Indian portfolio by up to Rs 28,000. This has turned out to be true except for the base-spec RXE variant of the Duster Turbo that has become costlier by Rs 40,000. Here’s a look at the new pricing of each model:

Renault Kwid

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

STD

Rs 2,99,800

Rs 3,12,800

+Rs 13,000

RXE

Rs 3,69,800

Rs 3,82,800

+Rs 13,000

RXL MT 0.8-litre

Rs 3,99,800

Rs 4,12,800

+Rs 13,000

Neotech Edition MT 0.8-litre

Rs 4,29,800

Rs 4,29,800

No difference

RXT MT 0.8-litre

Rs 4,29,800

Rs 4,42,800

+Rs 13,000

RXL MT 1.0-litre

Rs 4,21,800

Rs 4,34,800

+Rs 13,000

Neotech Edition MT 1.0-litre

Rs 4,51,800

Rs 4,51,800

No difference

RXT (O) MT 1.0-litre

Rs 4,59,500

Rs 4,72,500

+Rs 13,000

Climber (O)

Rs 4,80,700

Rs 4,93,700

+Rs 13,000

RXL AMT 1.0-litre

Rs 4,53,800

Rs 4,72,300

+Rs 18,500

Neotech Edition AMT 1.0-litre

Rs 4,83,800

Rs 4,83,800

No difference

RXT (O) AMT 1.0-litre

Rs 4,91,500

Rs 5,10,000

+Rs 18,500

Climber (O) AMT

Rs 5,12,700

Rs 5,31,200

+Rs 18,500

The prices of the MT-equipped variants of the Kwid have gone up by Rs 13,000 while those with the AMT gearbox are pricier by Rs 18,500 than before. However, Renault has not altered the pricing of the Neotech Edition variants of the hatchback.

Renault Triber

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

RXE

Rs 5,12,000

Rs 5,20,000

+Rs 8,000

RXL

Rs 5,89,500

Rs 5,98,000

+Rs 8,500

RXL AMT

Rs 6,29,500

Rs 6,43,000

+Rs 13,500

RXT

Rs 6,39,500

Rs 6,48,000

+Rs 8,500

RXT AMT

Rs 6,79,500

Rs 6,93,000

+Rs 13,500

RXZ

Rs 6,94,500

Rs 7,05,000

+Rs 10,500

RXZ AMT

Rs 7,34,500

Rs 7,50,000

+Rs 15,500

Renault has hiked the prices of the Triber by up to Rs 15,500. While the RXL AMT and RXT AMT variants have become costlier by Rs 13,500, the top-spec RXZ AMT gets the maximum increment of Rs 15,500. The base-spec RXE variant now costs Rs 8,000 more.

Also Read: Dacia (Renault) Bigster SUV Concept Showcased, To Be Placed Above The Duster

Renault Duster

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

RXE

Rs 8,59,000

Discontinued

--

RXS

Rs 9,39,000

Rs 9,57,000

+Rs 18,000

RXZ

Rs 9,99,000

Rs 10,17,000

+Rs 18,000

RXE Turbo

Rs 10,49,000

Rs 10,89,000

+Rs 40,000

RXS Turbo

Rs 11,39,000

Rs 11,67,000

+Rs 28,000

RXS Turbo CVT

Rs 12,99,000

Rs 13,27,000

+Rs 28,000

RXZ Turbo

Rs 11,99,000

Rs 12,27,000

+Rs 28,000

RXZ Turbo CVT

Rs 13,59,000

Rs 13,87,000

+Rs 28,000

The prices of the variants equipped with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine have gone up by Rs 18,000. On the other hand, Renault has discontinued the base-spec RXE variant of the standard Duster. Apart from the base-spec RXE variant of the Duster Turbo (that gets a price hike of Rs 40,000), its all other variants are now pricier by Rs 28,000.

All prices, ex-showroom

