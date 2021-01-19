Renault Hikes Prices Of All Its Models By Up To Rs 40,000

Modified On Jan 20, 2021 10:13 AM By Rohit for Renault KWID

The price hike excludes the limited-run Neotech Edition of the Kwid and has resulted in the discontinuation of the base-spec RXE variant of the standard Duster

Renault has hiked the Kwid ’s prices by up to Rs 18,500.

The hatchback is now priced from Rs 3.12 lakh to 5.31 lakh (ex-showroom).

Prices of the Triber have shot up by up to Rs 15,500.

It now costs between Rs 5.20 lakh and 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault has increased the Duster’s prices by up to Rs 40,000.

The Duster is priced from Rs 9.57 lakh to 13.87 lakh (ex-showroom).

It was in December 2020 that Renault had announced that it will be increasing the prices of all models in its Indian portfolio by up to Rs 28,000. This has turned out to be true except for the base-spec RXE variant of the Duster Turbo that has become costlier by Rs 40,000. Here’s a look at the new pricing of each model:

Renault Kwid

Variant Old Price New Price Difference STD Rs 2,99,800 Rs 3,12,800 +Rs 13,000 RXE Rs 3,69,800 Rs 3,82,800 +Rs 13,000 RXL MT 0.8-litre Rs 3,99,800 Rs 4,12,800 +Rs 13,000 Neotech Edition MT 0.8-litre Rs 4,29,800 Rs 4,29,800 No difference RXT MT 0.8-litre Rs 4,29,800 Rs 4,42,800 +Rs 13,000 RXL MT 1.0-litre Rs 4,21,800 Rs 4,34,800 +Rs 13,000 Neotech Edition MT 1.0-litre Rs 4,51,800 Rs 4,51,800 No difference RXT (O) MT 1.0-litre Rs 4,59,500 Rs 4,72,500 +Rs 13,000 Climber (O) Rs 4,80,700 Rs 4,93,700 +Rs 13,000 RXL AMT 1.0-litre Rs 4,53,800 Rs 4,72,300 +Rs 18,500 Neotech Edition AMT 1.0-litre Rs 4,83,800 Rs 4,83,800 No difference RXT (O) AMT 1.0-litre Rs 4,91,500 Rs 5,10,000 +Rs 18,500 Climber (O) AMT Rs 5,12,700 Rs 5,31,200 +Rs 18,500

The prices of the MT-equipped variants of the Kwid have gone up by Rs 13,000 while those with the AMT gearbox are pricier by Rs 18,500 than before. However, Renault has not altered the pricing of the Neotech Edition variants of the hatchback.

Renault Triber

Variant Old Price New Price Difference RXE Rs 5,12,000 Rs 5,20,000 +Rs 8,000 RXL Rs 5,89,500 Rs 5,98,000 +Rs 8,500 RXL AMT Rs 6,29,500 Rs 6,43,000 +Rs 13,500 RXT Rs 6,39,500 Rs 6,48,000 +Rs 8,500 RXT AMT Rs 6,79,500 Rs 6,93,000 +Rs 13,500 RXZ Rs 6,94,500 Rs 7,05,000 +Rs 10,500 RXZ AMT Rs 7,34,500 Rs 7,50,000 +Rs 15,500

Renault has hiked the prices of the Triber by up to Rs 15,500. While the RXL AMT and RXT AMT variants have become costlier by Rs 13,500, the top-spec RXZ AMT gets the maximum increment of Rs 15,500. The base-spec RXE variant now costs Rs 8,000 more.

Renault Duster

Variant Old Price New Price Difference RXE Rs 8,59,000 Discontinued -- RXS Rs 9,39,000 Rs 9,57,000 +Rs 18,000 RXZ Rs 9,99,000 Rs 10,17,000 +Rs 18,000 RXE Turbo Rs 10,49,000 Rs 10,89,000 +Rs 40,000 RXS Turbo Rs 11,39,000 Rs 11,67,000 +Rs 28,000 RXS Turbo CVT Rs 12,99,000 Rs 13,27,000 +Rs 28,000 RXZ Turbo Rs 11,99,000 Rs 12,27,000 +Rs 28,000 RXZ Turbo CVT Rs 13,59,000 Rs 13,87,000 +Rs 28,000

The prices of the variants equipped with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine have gone up by Rs 18,000. On the other hand, Renault has discontinued the base-spec RXE variant of the standard Duster. Apart from the base-spec RXE variant of the Duster Turbo (that gets a price hike of Rs 40,000), its all other variants are now pricier by Rs 28,000.

All prices, ex-showroom

