Renault Hikes Prices Of All Its Models By Up To Rs 40,000
Modified On Jan 20, 2021 10:13 AM By Rohit for Renault KWID
The price hike excludes the limited-run Neotech Edition of the Kwid and has resulted in the discontinuation of the base-spec RXE variant of the standard Duster
-
Renault has hiked the Kwid’s prices by up to Rs 18,500.
-
The hatchback is now priced from Rs 3.12 lakh to 5.31 lakh (ex-showroom).
-
Prices of the Triber have shot up by up to Rs 15,500.
-
It now costs between Rs 5.20 lakh and 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
-
Renault has increased the Duster’s prices by up to Rs 40,000.
-
The Duster is priced from Rs 9.57 lakh to 13.87 lakh (ex-showroom).
It was in December 2020 that Renault had announced that it will be increasing the prices of all models in its Indian portfolio by up to Rs 28,000. This has turned out to be true except for the base-spec RXE variant of the Duster Turbo that has become costlier by Rs 40,000. Here’s a look at the new pricing of each model:
Renault Kwid
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
STD
|
Rs 2,99,800
|
Rs 3,12,800
|
+Rs 13,000
|
RXE
|
Rs 3,69,800
|
Rs 3,82,800
|
+Rs 13,000
|
RXL MT 0.8-litre
|
Rs 3,99,800
|
Rs 4,12,800
|
+Rs 13,000
|
Neotech Edition MT 0.8-litre
|
Rs 4,29,800
|
Rs 4,29,800
|
No difference
|
RXT MT 0.8-litre
|
Rs 4,29,800
|
Rs 4,42,800
|
+Rs 13,000
|
RXL MT 1.0-litre
|
Rs 4,21,800
|
Rs 4,34,800
|
+Rs 13,000
|
Neotech Edition MT 1.0-litre
|
Rs 4,51,800
|
Rs 4,51,800
|
No difference
|
RXT (O) MT 1.0-litre
|
Rs 4,59,500
|
Rs 4,72,500
|
+Rs 13,000
|
Climber (O)
|
Rs 4,80,700
|
Rs 4,93,700
|
+Rs 13,000
|
RXL AMT 1.0-litre
|
Rs 4,53,800
|
Rs 4,72,300
|
+Rs 18,500
|
Neotech Edition AMT 1.0-litre
|
Rs 4,83,800
|
Rs 4,83,800
|
No difference
|
RXT (O) AMT 1.0-litre
|
Rs 4,91,500
|
Rs 5,10,000
|
+Rs 18,500
|
Climber (O) AMT
|
Rs 5,12,700
|
Rs 5,31,200
|
+Rs 18,500
The prices of the MT-equipped variants of the Kwid have gone up by Rs 13,000 while those with the AMT gearbox are pricier by Rs 18,500 than before. However, Renault has not altered the pricing of the Neotech Edition variants of the hatchback.
Renault Triber
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
RXE
|
Rs 5,12,000
|
Rs 5,20,000
|
+Rs 8,000
|
RXL
|
Rs 5,89,500
|
Rs 5,98,000
|
+Rs 8,500
|
RXL AMT
|
Rs 6,29,500
|
Rs 6,43,000
|
+Rs 13,500
|
RXT
|
Rs 6,39,500
|
Rs 6,48,000
|
+Rs 8,500
|
RXT AMT
|
Rs 6,79,500
|
Rs 6,93,000
|
+Rs 13,500
|
RXZ
|
Rs 6,94,500
|
Rs 7,05,000
|
+Rs 10,500
|
RXZ AMT
|
Rs 7,34,500
|
Rs 7,50,000
|
+Rs 15,500
Renault has hiked the prices of the Triber by up to Rs 15,500. While the RXL AMT and RXT AMT variants have become costlier by Rs 13,500, the top-spec RXZ AMT gets the maximum increment of Rs 15,500. The base-spec RXE variant now costs Rs 8,000 more.
Also Read: Dacia (Renault) Bigster SUV Concept Showcased, To Be Placed Above The Duster
Renault Duster
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
RXE
|
Rs 8,59,000
|
Discontinued
|
--
|
RXS
|
Rs 9,39,000
|
Rs 9,57,000
|
+Rs 18,000
|
RXZ
|
Rs 9,99,000
|
Rs 10,17,000
|
+Rs 18,000
|
RXE Turbo
|
Rs 10,49,000
|
Rs 10,89,000
|
+Rs 40,000
|
RXS Turbo
|
Rs 11,39,000
|
Rs 11,67,000
|
+Rs 28,000
|
RXS Turbo CVT
|
Rs 12,99,000
|
Rs 13,27,000
|
+Rs 28,000
|
RXZ Turbo
|
Rs 11,99,000
|
Rs 12,27,000
|
+Rs 28,000
|
RXZ Turbo CVT
|
Rs 13,59,000
|
Rs 13,87,000
|
+Rs 28,000
The prices of the variants equipped with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine have gone up by Rs 18,000. On the other hand, Renault has discontinued the base-spec RXE variant of the standard Duster. Apart from the base-spec RXE variant of the Duster Turbo (that gets a price hike of Rs 40,000), its all other variants are now pricier by Rs 28,000.
All prices, ex-showroom
Read More on : Renault KWID AMT
- Renew Renault KWID Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
5 out of 5 found this helpful