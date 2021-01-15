  • Login / Register
Dacia (Renault) Bigster SUV Concept Showcased, To Be Placed Above The Duster

Published On Jan 15, 2021 06:23 PM By Tarun

The new SUV is bigger than the Duster and is expected to offer three-row seating

Renault Bigster Concept 

  • Dacia is a Romanian carmaker that’s basically an affordable subsidiary of Renault.

  • The production-spec model is expected in the coming years. 

  • The Duster that we have in India is from Dacia but rebadged by Renault. 

  • Dacia has now showcased its flagship Bigster concept SUV. 

  • If it does come to India, expect the Harrier-sized SUV to be offered at the price of the Creta. 

Renault’s subsidiary brand, Dacia, has showcased the new Bigster Concept SUV in Europe. It is significantly longer than the Duster at 4.6 metres. The new flagship Dacia SUV will be launched in Europe by 2025. 

The concept gets a wide front grille with LED lighting, aggressive and muscular bumpers, flared wheel arches, heavy body cladding and Y-shaped tail lights. It gets a flat roofline with functional roof rails. The ground clearance seems quite high, similar to the Duster. It looks quite rugged but still follows a simple design language. The boxy SUV shape indicates that Dacia is going the old-school way like the Duster. 

Renault Bigster Concept

The Bigster Concept seems to be a three-row SUV as the large rear-quarter glass indicates the same. Also, it is a 4.6-metre-long SUV, which could fit seven seats inside. 

Dacia says that the Bigster concept will be offered with various powertrain options, including hybrid and green energy alternatives (LPG or CNG). 

Currently, Renault India is focused on products based on the new CMF-A+ platform such as the Triber, Nissan Magnite and the upcoming Kiger sub-4m SUV. Bigger products like the Duster and Nissan Kicks use an older B0 platform. 

Dacia Bigster Concept

However, it makes sense for Renault to bring in the production version of the Bigster to India. The concept carries forward the value-for-money proposition of the brand. Even the Duster compact SUV is originally from Dacia, but is priced in line with subcompact offerings. So if Renault plans to offer the Bigster in India it would be a Harrier-size SUV but at the price of a Creta.

Write your Comment

1 comment
1
J
jyoti shankar mitra
Jan 16, 2021 6:34:12 AM

The Duster 110 PS had a recurring issue of faulty fuel injectors. In 5 years I had to get 3 injectors changed @ 30 K each. How can you ensure this model will be better?

Reply
2
A
ajaykumar pareba
Jan 16, 2021 12:58:06 PM

I also own duster which is 6 years old, it is very reliable and rugged SUV. 89000 kms done still going strong

Reply
3
r
ravi varma
Jan 16, 2021 6:41:05 PM

Yes I had same issues, but I took second opinion from local mak's it was battery issue...I changed the battery and you'll get some engine cleaner liquids which are mixed w used for every 60k running..

Reply
4
r
ravi
Jan 16, 2021 6:43:16 PM

Don't be relied on Renault tecs, they are making money ?

