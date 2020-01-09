Renault Duster Diesel Discounted To Its Lowest Price Yet, Rs 2 lakh Off On Lodgy & Captur This January!

Published On Jan 09, 2020 05:00 PM By Rohit for Renault Duster

The Triber continues to be left out from the offer list this time too

Buyers can avail different offers on the pre-facelift and the facelifted Kwid.

Renault is offering a maximum discount of Rs 2 lakh on all variants of the discontinued Lodgy.

The offers on Duster are bifurcated based on the pre-facelift and the facelifted variants.

All the offers are valid until January 31, 2020.

Renault India is continuing the trend of offering discounts and benefits in the new year as well. The French carmaker is now offering discounts on most models in its lineup. Here’s how much you can save on these Renault models this month:

Renault Kwid

Offers Pre-facelift Kwid Kwid Facelift Cash Discount Rs 45,000 Rs 15,000 4-year warranty package Yes Yes Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Rs 4,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 0 per cent interest rate Yes Yes

The 4-year warranty package consists of a manufacturer warranty of 2 years or 50,000km as well as an extended warranty of 2 years or 50,000km.

Loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000 is either in the form of an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 or a cash discount of Rs 5,000 if the customer is buying an additional Renault model.

Renault is also offering a 0 per cent rate of interest on a loan amount of Rs 2.2 lakh for 18 months through Renault Finance only. It is offering a cash discount of Rs 5,000 in states where Renault Finance is not available.

Do note though that all these offers are only on BS4-compliant variants of the Kwid.

Renault Duster

Renault has slashed the prices of the diesel variants of the facelifted Duster. The famed K9K diesel engine will be discontinued in the BS6 era that is by April 2020 and this is certainly your last chance to buy one. Some of the prices are lowest on the Duster like the AWD model now retails at Rs 10.99 lakh, which is even lower than its 2014 launch price of Rs 11.89 lakh. Let’s take a look at the revised prices:

Variants (facelifted) New Price Old Price Difference Diesel RxS 85PS Rs 9.29 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 70,000 Diesel RxS 110PS Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.19 lakh Rs 1.2 lakh Diesel RxS 110PS AWD Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 1.5 lakh

Offers Pre-facelift Duster Duster Facelift Cash discount - Rs 50,000 on all other diesel variants except the ones mentioned above Other Benefits Up to Rs 1.25 lakh - Corporate Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000

Renault is offering a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 20,000. This is in the form of either an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 or a cash discount of Rs 10,000 if buying an additional Renault car.

There are no offers on any petrol variant of the Duster.

All these offers are applicable only on the BS4-compliant variants of the Duster.

Renault Lodgy

In the case of the Lodgy , Renault has kept things pretty simple. Renault is offering a cash discount of Rs 2 lakh on all variants as it has already announced that it will not sell the MPV in the BS6 era. Select corporate employees can also grab a corporate offer of up to Rs 10,000.

Renault Captur

For those planning to buy the Captur , Renault is offering a maximum cash discount of up to Rs 2 lakh. Existing Renault customers willing to trade in their old model for a new one can grab an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. Those planning to buy an additional Renault car can get a cash discount of Rs 10,000. Renault is offering the same corporate discount as offered on the Duster.

Do note that these offers too are applicable only on the BS4-compliant variants of the Captur.

