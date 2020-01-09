  • Login / Register
Renault Duster Diesel Discounted To Its Lowest Price Yet, Rs 2 lakh Off On Lodgy & Captur This January!

Published On Jan 09, 2020 05:00 PM By Rohit for Renault Duster

The Triber continues to be left out from the offer list this time too

  • Buyers can avail different offers on the pre-facelift and the facelifted Kwid.

  • Renault is offering a maximum discount of Rs 2 lakh on all variants of the discontinued Lodgy.

  • The offers on Duster are bifurcated based on the pre-facelift and the facelifted variants.

  • All the offers are valid until January 31, 2020.

Renault India is continuing the trend of offering discounts and benefits in the new year as well. The French carmaker is now offering discounts on most models in its lineup. Here’s how much you can save on these Renault models this month: 

Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

Offers

Pre-facelift Kwid

Kwid Facelift

Cash Discount

Rs 45,000

Rs 15,000

4-year warranty package

Yes

Yes

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Rs 4,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 10,000

0 per cent interest rate

Yes

Yes

  • The 4-year warranty package consists of a manufacturer warranty of 2 years or 50,000km as well as an extended warranty of 2 years or 50,000km.

  • Loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000 is either in the form of an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 or a cash discount of Rs 5,000 if the customer is buying an additional Renault model.

  • Renault is also offering a 0 per cent rate of interest on a loan amount of Rs 2.2 lakh for 18 months through Renault Finance only. It is offering a cash discount of Rs 5,000 in states where Renault Finance is not available. 

  • Do note though that all these offers are only on BS4-compliant variants of the Kwid.

To check all the latest offers, head here.

Renault Duster

Renault Duster

Renault has slashed the prices of the diesel variants of the facelifted Duster. The famed K9K diesel engine will be discontinued in the BS6 era that is by April 2020 and this is certainly your last chance to buy one. Some of the prices are lowest on the Duster like the AWD model now retails at Rs 10.99 lakh, which is even lower than its 2014 launch price of Rs 11.89 lakh. Let’s take a look at the revised prices:

Variants (facelifted)

New Price

Old Price

Difference

Diesel RxS 85PS

Rs 9.29 lakh

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 70,000

Diesel RxS 110PS

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 11.19 lakh

Rs 1.2 lakh

Diesel RxS 110PS AWD

Rs 10.99 lakh

Rs 12.49 lakh

Rs 1.5 lakh

Offers

Pre-facelift Duster

Duster Facelift

Cash discount

-

Rs 50,000 on all other diesel variants except the ones mentioned above

Other Benefits

Up to Rs 1.25 lakh

-

Corporate Bonus

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 20,000

Rs 20,000

  • Renault is offering a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 20,000. This is in the form of either an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 or a cash discount of Rs 10,000 if buying an additional Renault car.

  • There are no offers on any petrol variant of the Duster.

  • All these offers are applicable only on the BS4-compliant variants of the Duster.

Renault Lodgy

Renault Lodgy

In the case of the Lodgy, Renault has kept things pretty simple. Renault is offering a cash discount of Rs 2 lakh on all variants as it has already announced that it will not sell the MPV in the BS6 era. Select corporate employees can also grab a corporate offer of up to Rs 10,000.

Renault Captur

Renault Captur

For those planning to buy the Captur, Renault is offering a maximum cash discount of up to Rs 2 lakh. Existing Renault customers willing to trade in their old model for a new one can grab an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. Those planning to buy an additional Renault car can get a cash discount of Rs 10,000. Renault is offering the same corporate discount as offered on the Duster.

Do note that these offers too are applicable only on the BS4-compliant variants of the Captur.

