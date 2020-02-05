Renault 1.3-Litre Turbo-petrol Unveiled At Auto Expo 2020 As A Replacement For 1.5-litre Diesel

Modified On Feb 05, 2020 02:34 PM By Sonny for Renault Duster

It will replace Renault’s diesel engine in larger SUVs like the Duster and Captur in the BS6 era

The 1.3-litre TCe 130 is one of two new turbo-petrol engines Renault is bringing to India.

It will be in a 130PS state of tune for the Indian market.

It will essentially be a replacement for the discontinued 1.5-litre diesel.

Renault is likely to offer the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine in the Duster and Captur.

Alliance partner Nissan is expected to offer it with the Kicks.

Renault has brought two new engines to Auto Expo 2020. One is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol expected to debut in the Renault Triber and the other is a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol expected to debut in bigger SUV models, replacing the 1.5-litre diesel engine in the BS6 era.

The 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine was introduced in Renault’s international portfolio in 2018. In India, it will be called the 1.3-litre TCe 130 and will have a power output of 130PS. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance co-developed the new engine with Daimler. Globally, it is offered in three tunes: 115PS/220Nm, 140PS/240Nm and 160PS/270Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual as standard, with the option of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic in the 140PS and 160PS states of tune. The India-spec engine will produce around 130PS and 240Nm.

Since the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol will be replacing the 1.5-litre diesel, expect it to power the likes of the Duster and Captur in the BS6 era. For instance, the 1.5-litre diesel in its highest state of tune was rated at 110PS and 245Nm. So, the new 1.3-litre petrol will make these SUVs more powerful than before. Renault will start rolling out the new engine option in the coming months.

