Modified On May 31, 2022 11:59 AM By Tarun for Maruti Vitara Brezza 2022

The second-gen Brezza is expected to go on sale by the end of June

New Brezza will get a complete makeover and more rugged styling.

Interior is also expected to be refreshed, could be inspired by the Baleno facelift.

New features include an electric sunroof, a larger touchscreen, multiple airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

To get an updated 1.5-litre petrol engine with 5-speed manual and a new 6-speed auto options.

Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships across the country have now started accepting offline bookings for the new Vitara Brezza. The new generation model of the subcompact SUV will receive a complete design overhaul, more features and updated powertrain by the end of June 2022.

The latest set of spy shots show the Brezza’s sharper and more rugged styling. Some of the exterior styling upgrades include redesigned bumpers, beefier body cladding, twin pod LED headlights, new alloys and new wrap-around LED taillights.

Maruti is also expected to revamp the 2022 Vitara Brezza’s interior, which is likely inspired by the Baleno facelift. The theme should be black shade and there will be a fresh dashboard layout. On the features front, the new Vitara Brezza is getting an electric sunroof, a 9-inch free-standing touchscreen, ventilated front seats, paddle shifters, multiple airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

Maruti will equip its subcompact SUV with the latest version of its 1.5-litre petrol engine, that recently debuted on the XL6 and Ertiga. Rated at 103PS and 137Nm, the engine will also get a new 6-speed automatic transmission, replacing the existing 4-speed unit, apart from the 5-speed manual option.

The new Vitara Brezza will command a premium over the SUV’s current price that ranges from Rs 7.84 lakh to Rs 11.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The subcompact Maruti rivals the Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Kia Sonet.

Image Source