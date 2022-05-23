Published On May 23, 2022 02:30 PM By Rohit for Maruti Vitara Brezza 2022

The new Maruti Vitara Brezza will get the facelifted Ertiga-XL6 duo’s updated 1.5-litre petrol engine with both 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT (new) options

Maruti’s next big launch following the facelifted Ertiga and XL6 duo will be the 2022 Vitara Brezza. The SUV has been spied undisguised a couple of times, the latest one being for a possible TVC shoot.

Here’s what to expect from the new iteration of Maruti’s sub-4-metre SUV:

Exterior

The new model will come with a completely new design language over its predecessor while retaining its dominant characteristics such as a floating roof and a traditional SUV-esque appeal, thanks to the boxy design. These changes aside, the Maruti subcompact SUV will continue to feature LED headlights with LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, dual tone alloy wheels, roof rails, and body cladding all around.

Interior

As seen in previous spy shots, the new Vitara Brezza will get a revamped interior, featuring an all-black cabin theme inspired by the 2022 Baleno. The highlight, though, will be the new 9-inch freestanding touchscreen, the same unit seen on the new Baleno. The Brezza will continue to be available in a five-seater configuration.

Features

Maruti will be taking a big leap when it comes to the equipment list of the new Vitara Brezza. The SUV will get multiple first-time features such as paddle shifters, a sunroof, a 9-inch touchscreen system, ventilated front seats (possibly), connected car tech like the new XL6, head-up display, and even a 360-degree camera like the Baleno. Its safety kit will consist of a tyre pressure monitoring system, up to six airbags, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Engine and Transmission

The 2022 Vitara Brezza should continue with the latest version of the 1.5-litre petrol engine (103PS/137Nm) that debuted on the facelifted Ertiga and XL6 with mild-hybrid technology. The motor comes coupled with a standard 5-speed manual and an optional 6-speed automatic. Maruti could also offer the SUV with an optional factory-fitted CNG kit for the first time.

Expected Launch, Price, and Rivals

We expect the new SUV to go on sale in June 2022 and Maruti could price it from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) onward. The new Vitara Brezza will renew its competition with the Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Kia Sonet.

