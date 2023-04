Modified On Apr 04, 2023 11:24 AM By Shreyash for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The recently launched Verna, along with the Kona Electric and Ioniq 5, are unaffected by the price hike

Hyundai Tucson has received the maximum price jump of up to Rs 13,000.

The prices for the Creta and Venue have been raised by up to Rs 7,000.

The Alcazar now costs up to Rs 4,000 more.

Both Grand i10 Nios and i20 are up to Rs 5,000 more expensive.

Hyundai’s subcompact sedan, the Aura has seen an upward price revision of up to Rs 4,000.

Hyundai has hiked the prices of most of its internal combustion engine (ICE) models in order to comply with the more stringent BS6 phase II standards. This price hike does not apply to the recently launched sixth-generation Verna, as well as its two EVs: the Kona Electric and Ioniq 5. Below are the revised model-wise prices of the Hyundai cars subjected to the price revision:

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Variants Old Prices New Prices Difference Era Rs 5.69 lakh Rs 5.73 lakh +Rs 4,000 Magna Rs 6.61 lakh Rs 6.63 lakh +Rs 2,000 Magna CNG Rs 7.56 lakh Rs 7.58 lakh +Rs 2,000 Sportz Rs 7.20 lakh Rs 7.22 lakh +Rs 2,000 Sportz DT Rs 7.44 lakh Rs 7.46 lakh +Rs 2,000 Sportz Executive Rs 7.16 lakh Rs 7.18 lakh +Rs 2,000 Sportz CNG Rs 8.11 lakh Rs 8.13 lakh +Rs 2,000 Asta Rs 7.93 lakh Rs 7.95 lakh +Rs 2,000 Magna AMT Rs 7.23 lakh Rs 7.28 lakh +Rs 4,000 Sportz AMT Rs 7.74 lakh Rs 7.79 lakh +Rs 5,000 Sportz Executive AMT Rs 7.70 lakh Rs 7.75 lakh +Rs 5,000 Asta AMT Rs 8.47 lakh Rs 8.51 lakh +Rs 4,000

The mid-spec Sportz Executive AMT and Sportz AMT have had the highest price jump of Rs 5,000, while the mid-spec Magna AMT, top-spec Asta AMT, and base-spec Era MT are now Rs 4,000 more expensive.

Rest of the variants have gotten expensive by Rs 2,000.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is now priced from Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 8.51 lakh.

Hyundai Aura

Variants Old Prices New Prices Difference E Rs 6.3 lakh Rs 6.33 lakh +Rs 3,000 S Rs 7.15 lakh Rs 7.18 lakh +Rs 3,000 SX Rs 7.92 lakh Rs 7.95 lakh +Rs 3,000 S CNG Rs 8.10 lakh Rs 8.13 lakh +Rs 3,000 SX (O) Rs 8.58 lakh Rs 8.61 lakh +Rs 3,000 SX+ AMT Rs 8.72 lakh Rs 8.76 lakh +Rs 4,000 SX CNG Rs 8.87 lakh Rs 8.90 lakh +Rs 3,000

Except for the top-spec SX+ AMT variant of the subcompact sedan, all trims have received a uniform price hike of Rs 3,000.

The SX+ AMT trim is now expensive by Rs 4,000.

Hyundai Aura’s prices now range between Rs 6.33 lakh and Rs 8.90 lakh.

Hyundai i20

Petrol Variants Old Prices New Prices Difference Magna Rs 7.19 lakh Rs 7.19 lakh N.A. Sportz Rs 8.08 lakh Rs 8.08 lakh N.A. Sportz DT Rs 8.24 lakh Rs 8.23 lakh (- Rs 1,000) Sportz CVT Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 9.11 lakh +Rs 2,000 Asta Rs 9.01 lakh Rs 9.04 lakh +Rs 3,000 Asta (O) Rs 9.75 lakh Rs 9.77 lakh +Rs 2,000 Asta (O) DT Rs 9.90 lakh Rs 9.92 lakh +Rs 2,000 Asta (O) CVT Rs 10.77 lakh Rs 10.81 lakh +Rs 4,000 Asta (O) CVT DT Rs 10.92 lakh Rs 10.96 lakh +Rs 4,000

Turbo Petrol Variants Old Prices New Prices Difference Sportz iMT Rs 8.88 lakh N.A. N.A. Asta iMT Rs 10.09 lakh N.A. N.A. Sportz DCT Rs 10.11 lakh Rs 10.16 lakh +Rs 5,000 Asta iMT DT Rs 10.20 lakh N.A. N.A. Asta (O) DCT Rs 11.68 lakh Rs 11.73 lakh +Rs 5,000 Asta (O) DCT DT Rs 11.83 lakh Rs 11.88 lakh +Rs 5,000

N Line Variants Old Prices New Prices Difference N6 iMT Rs 10.16 lakh Rs 10.19 lakh + Rs 3,000 N6 iMT DT Rs 10.24 lakh Rs 10.27 lakh + Rs 3,000 N8 iMT Rs 11.19 lakh Rs 11.21 lakh + Rs 2,000 N8 iMT DT Rs 11.34 lakh Rs 11.36 lakh + Rs 2,000 N8 DCT Rs 12.12 lakh Rs 12.16 lakh + Rs 4,000 N8 DCT DT Rs 12.27 lakh Rs 12.31 lakh + Rs 4,000

Hyundai has removed the iMT transmission option from the i20's standard turbo petrol models, making the turbo unit only available in three DCT variants.

The current turbo petrol variants - Sportz DCT, Asta (O) DCT, and Asta (O) DCT dual tone - have seen a price increase of Rs 5,000.

The 1.2-litre Sportz dual-tone trim of the i20 has surprisingly received a price cut of Rs 1,000.

The iMT transmission is now only available with N Line variants of the premium hatchback, and these models have received a price hike of up to Rs 3,000.

The DCT variants of the i20 N Line have gotten expensive by Rs 4,000.

Hyundai now retails the i20 between Rs 7.19 lakh and Rs 11.88 lakh, while the prices for the N Line version of the premium hatchback range from Rs 10.19 lakh to Rs 12.31 lakh.

Hyundai Venue

1.2-litre Petrol Old Prices New Prices Difference E MT Rs 7.68 lakh Rs 7.72 lakh + Rs 4,000 S MT Rs 8.90 lakh Rs 8.94 lakh + Rs 4,000 S (O) MT Rs 9.73 lakh Rs 9.76 lakh + Rs 3,000 SX MT Rs 10.89 lakh Rs 10.93 lakh + Rs 4,000 SX DT MT Rs 11.04 lakh Rs 11.08 lakh + Rs 4,000

1.0-litre Variants Old Prices New Prices Difference S (O) iMT Rs 10.40 lakh Rs 10.44 lakh + Rs 4,000 SX (O) iMT Rs 12.32 lakh Rs 12.35 lakh + Rs 3,000 SX (O) iMT DT Rs 12.47 lakh Rs 12.50 lakh + Rs 3,000 S (O) DCT Rs 11.36 lakh Rs 11.43 lakh + Rs 7,000 SX (O) DCT Rs 12.96 lakh Rs 13.03 lakh + Rs 7,000 SX (O) DCT DT Rs 13.11 lakh Rs 13.18 lakh + Rs 7,000

1.5-litre diesel Variants Old Prices New Prices Difference S+ MT Rs 10.39 lakh Rs 10.46 lakh + Rs 7,000 SX MT Rs 12.13 lakh Rs 12.20 lakh + Rs 7,000 SX (O) MT Rs 12.92 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh + Rs 7,000 SX MT DT Rs 12.28 lakh Rs 12.35 lakh + Rs 7,000 SX (O) MT DT Rs 13.07 lakh Rs 13.14 lakh + Rs 7,000

Venue N Line Variants Old Prices New Prices Difference N6 DCT Rs 12.60 lakh Rs 12.67 lakh + Rs 7,000 N6 DCT DT Rs 12.75 lakh Rs 12.82 lakh + Rs 7,000 N8 DCT Rs 13.59 lakh Rs 13.66 lakh + Rs 7,000 N8 DCT DT Rs 13.74 lakh Rs 13.81 lakh + Rs 7,000

Except for all 1.2-litre petrol and 1-litre turbo iMT trims, all other variants of the Venue have become dearer by Rs 7,000.

Hyundai Venue is now priced from Rs 7.72 lakh to Rs 13.18 lakh, while its N Line version ranges between Rs 12.67 lakh and Rs 13.82 lakh.

Hyundai Creta

1.5-litre petrol variants Old Prices New Prices Difference E MT Rs 10.84 lakh Rs 10.87 lakh +Rs 3,000 EX MT Rs 11.78 lakh Rs 11.81 lakh +Rs 3,000 S MT Rs 13.03 lakh Rs 13.05 lakh +Rs 2,000 S+ Knight MT Rs 13.94 lakh Rs 13.96 lakh +Rs 2,000 S+ Knight DT MT Rs 13.94 lakh Rs 13.96 lakh + Rs 2,000 SX Executive MT Rs 14.00 lakh Rs 14.00 lakh N.A. SX MT Rs 14.78 lakh Rs 14.81 lakh + Rs 3,000 SX IVT Rs 16.26 lakh Rs 16.33 lakh +Rs 7,000 SX (O) IVT Rs 17.47 lakh Rs 17.54 lakh +Rs 7,000 SX (O) Knight IVT Rs 17.64 lakh Rs 17.70 lakh N.A. SX (O) Knight IVT DT Rs 17.64 lakh Rs 17.70 lakh N.A.

1.5-litre diesel variants Old Prices New Prices Difference E MT Rs 11.89 lakh Rs 11.96 lakh +Rs 7,000 EX MT Rs 13.17 lakh Rs 13.24 lakh +Rs 7,000 S MT Rs 14.45 lakh Rs 14.52 lakh +Rs 7,000 S+ Knight MT Rs 15.40 lakh Rs 15.47 lakh +Rs 7,000 S+ Knight DT MT Rs 15.40 lakh Rs 15.40 lakh N.A. SX Executive MT Rs 15.43 lakh Rs 15.43 lakh N.A. SX MT Rs 16.25 lakh Rs 16.32 lakh +Rs 7,000 SX (O) MT Rs 17.53 lakh Rs 17.60 lakh +Rs 7,000 SX (O) AT Rs 18.93 lakh Rs 19.00 lakh +Rs 7,000 SX (O) Knight AT Rs 19.13 lakh Rs 19.20 lakh +Rs 7,000 SX (O) Knight AT DT Rs 19.13 lakh Rs 19.20 lakh +Rs 7,000

The diesel variants of the Hyundai Creta have received a uniform price hike of Rs 7,000.

Also, the SX CVT and SX (O) CVT models of the petrol version of the Creta have also become pricer by Rs 7,000.

All other petrol variants have risen by up to Rs 3,000.

Prices for the Creta now range from Rs 10.87 lakh to Rs 19.20 lakh.

Hyundai Alcazar

Petrol Variants Old Prices New Prices Difference Prestige 7S MT Rs 16.75 lakh Rs 16.78 lakh +Rs 3,000 Platinum 7S MT Rs 18.65 lakh Rs 18.68 lakh +Rs 3,000 Platinum (O) 6S AT Rs 19.96 lakh Rs 19.99 lakh +Rs 3,000 Platinum (O) 7S AT Rs 19.96 lakh Rs 19.99 lakh +Rs 3,000 Signature (O) 6S AT Rs 20.25 lakh Rs 20.28 lakh +Rs 3,000 Signature (O) 7S AT Rs 20.25 lakh Rs 20.28 lakh +Rs 3,000 Signature (O) 6S AT DT Rs 20.30 lakh Rs 20.33 lakh +Rs 3,000

Diesel Variants Old Prices New Prices Difference Prestige 7S MT Rs 17.71 lakh Rs 17.73 lakh +Rs 2,000 Prestige (O) 7S AT Rs 19.17 lakh Rs 19.20 lakh +Rs 3,000 Platinum 7S MT Rs 19.61 lakh Rs 19.64 lakh +Rs 3,000 Platinum (O) 7S AT Rs 20.74 lakh Rs 20.76 lakh +Rs 2,000 Platinum (O) 6S AT Rs 20.74 lakh Rs 20.76 lakh +Rs 2,000 Signature 6S MT Rs 20.10 lakh Rs 20.13 lakh +Rs 3,000 Signature 6S MT DT Rs 20.25 lakh Rs 20.28 lakh +Rs 3,000 Signature (O) 7S AT Rs 20.85 lakh Rs 20.89 lakh +Rs 4,000 Signature (O) 6S AT Rs 20.85 lakh Rs 20.89 lakh +Rs 4,000 Signature (O) 6S AT DT Rs 21.10 lakh Rs 21.13 lakh +Rs 3,000

While the petrol variants of the Hyundai Alcazar have received a uniform price hike of Rs 3,000 across the board, its diesel trims have become expensive by up to Rs 4,000.

Hyundai has recently replaced the 2-litre petrol engine with the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine in the Alcazar.

The seven-seater SUV now ranges from Rs 16.78 lakh to Rs 21.13 lakh.

Tucson

Petrol Variants Old Prices New Prices Difference Platinum Rs 28.51 lakh Rs 28.63 lakh + Rs 12,000 Signature Rs 30.97 lakh Rs 31.10 lakh + Rs 13,000 Signature DT Rs 31.12 lakh Rs 31.25 lakh + Rs 13,000

Diesel Variants Old Prices New Prices Difference Platinum Rs 31 lakh Rs 31.13 lakh + Rs 13,000 Signature Rs 33.67 lakh Rs 33.80 lakh + Rs 13,000 Signature DT Rs 33.82 lakh Rs 33.95 lakh + Rs 13,000 Signature AWD Rs 35.18 lakh Rs 35.31 lakh + Rs 13,000 Signature AWD DT Rs 35.34 lakh Rs 35.46 lakh + Rs 12,000

Save for the base-spec Platinum and the top-spec Signature 4WD dual-tone trims, all other variants of the Tucson have gotten expensive by Rs 13,000.

New prices for the Tucson now range from Rs 28.63 lakh to Rs 35.46 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

