With the generation upgrade, the sedan has undergone several impactful changes highlighted by its new powertrain options

The sixth-generation Hyundai Verna has only recently become available to buyers at impressive introductory prices. Compared to its predecessor, the new Verna is much bigger, gets a new powertrain and also packs a bunch more premium features. To help you get a clear picture of how similar or different the two are, we have compared them on multiple parameters in detail:

Exterior

Hyundai has opted for a completely revolutionary approach while designing the new Verna. While the older model didn’t have many over-the-top elements, the sixth-gen sedan gets a much bolder front fascia, thanks to the long LED DRL strip and the “Parametric Jewel” design for the grille. The new Verna is more reminiscent of the latest-gen Elantra sold globally than its generation lineup.

Although the sedan has lost out on fog lamps (its headlights get cornering functionality), it still does get multi-reflector LED headlights. Another new addition to the face of the Verna is the radar for the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

In profile, the fifth-gen Verna looked sober, thanks to the straight lines running from the front fender to the rear. The new model, in comparison, is full of sharp cuts and creases, reminiscent of the current Tucson, and its sides also show the longer footprint and the fastback-like design of the sedan. It gets 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (Turbo variants get blacked-out wheels with red brake callipers).

At the back as well, the new Verna is miles apart from the older model. Where the latter had a clean appeal with wraparound LED taillights, the new model’s rear looks busier due to the fang-like connected taillights and the geometric elements in the bumper.

Here’s a look at their dimensions:

Dimensions Old Verna New Verna Difference Length 4,440mm 4,535mm +95mm Width 1,729mm 17,65mm +36mm Height 1,475mm 1,475mm No change Wheelbase 2,600mm 2,670mm +70mm

Except for its height, the new Verna is bigger than the fifth-gen model in all dimensions. This growth is likely to have opened up more room in the cabin.

Interior

Like the outside, the inside – with the generation upgrade – is a big step up for the sedan. Hyundai has made the new Verna’s cabin feel a lot more premium by giving it sleeker AC vents, more soft-touch material, a two-spoke steering wheel and silver accents all around.

The Verna continues with two cabin theme options: dual-tone (black and beige) as standard and all-black with red accents for turbo variants. Its highlight though is the dual display setup (including a digitised instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen).

Powertrains

Specifications Old Verna New Verna Engine 1.5-litre petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115PS 120PS 115PS 115PS 160PS Torque 144Nm 172Nm 250Nm 144Nm 253Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

Price And Rivals

Towards the end of the life cycle, the old Verna was priced from Rs 9.64 lakh to Rs 15.72 lakh. Hyundai retails the sixth-gen sedan between introductory rates of Rs 10.90 lakh and Rs 17.38 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom pan-India).

The compact sedan squares off against the Volkswagen Virtus, Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and Maruti Ciaz.

