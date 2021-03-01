Nissan Magnite Production Ramped Up, Waiting Period To Go Down

Modified On Mar 02, 2021 02:06 PM By Tarun for Nissan Magnite

The Magnite has recorded more than 40,000 bookings in just three months of launch

The company has sold 4,244 units of the Magnite in February, taking the total to 6,582 units since launch.

Nissan Magnite currently faces a waiting period of up to 7 months, depending on the city.

The manufacturer has ramp up production to reduce the waiting period.

The prices of the Magnite start from Rs 5.49 lakh and go up to Rs 9.59 lakh.

Nissan has confirmed that it has received more than 40,000 bookings for the Magnite since its launch on December 2. Till now, it has delivered more than 6,500 units of the sub-4m SUV, with 4,244 vehicles sold just in February 2021.

As the booking numbers are increasing, the waiting period has also gone up. To meet the demand, Nissan has increased the production of the Magnite. Renault-Nissan’s Chennai plant is working at full capacity with three shifts to make more units and bring down the waiting period gradually, which is currently up to 7 months.

Nissan Magnite makes a value-for-money proposition with its affordable pricing and a feature-rich cabin. Onboard, you get features such as a 360-degree camera, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, an air purifier, dual front airbags, TPMS and traction control. The India-made Magnite has managed a strong 4-star safety rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash tests.

Engine options include a 72PS/96Nm 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 100PS/160Nm 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. While both the engines get a 5-speed manual as standard, the turbo motor additionally gets a CVT.

The prices of the Magnite start at Rs 5.49 lakh and go up to Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). While it is marginally costlier than its sibling, the Renault Kiger (currently offered at introductory prices), it is still one of the most affordable subcompact SUVs that you can buy right now. Its main competitors include the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford Ecosport, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, and the Hyundai Venue. It also comes as an alternative to premium hatchbacks such as the Maruti Baleno and Hyundai i20.

