ASEAN NCAP releases Detailed Crash Test Results Of The Nissan Magnite

Modified On Jan 20, 2021 02:27 PM By Tarun for Nissan Magnite

The sub-4-metre SUV has secured a 4-star safety rating, making it one of the safest in its space.

Nissan Magnite received a 4-star rating in the recently concluded ASEAN NCAP crash tests.

Now, the complete crash report and the crash testing videos have been released.

The overall body of the SUV was rated ‘stable’ during the frontal offset test.

With its 4-star rating, it now shares the stage with the Vitara Brezza, following the 5-star rated Nexon and the XUV300.

Nissan made a strong comeback with the Magnite sub-4-metre SUV. It is the most affordable in its space, offering many premium features and a solid safety rating of 4 stars that it recently received in the ASEAN NCAP crash tests. Now, its detailed report and crash videos have been officially revealed.

As per the reports, the Magnite gets 39.02 points for adult occupants' safety, 16.31 points for child occupants, and 15.28 points for safety assist. In total, it scores 70.6 points, fetching a 4-star overall safety rating.

There is a risk of injury to the driver’s chest during a frontal offset test. However, there’s adequate protection for the same in case of a side impact. The front passenger’s chest and lower legs area receive sufficient protection. Moreover, the SUV's body remained stable in the frontal offset test.

The crash-tested Magnite comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), rear parking sensors, and seatbelt reminder for passengers sitting at the front. The one in India also gets vehicle stability control, traction control, and hill start assist, but only for the turbo variants.

Some of the highlights of the Magnite include LED headlamps, a 360-degree camera, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, engine push start-stop button, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, and much more.

The Nissan Magnite is offered with two engine options -- a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The petrol engine produces 72PS and 96Nm, while the turbocharged engine produces 100PS and up to 160Nm. While a 5-speed manual remains standard across both the engines, the turbocharged engine additionally gets a CVT.

Currently, the SUV retails from Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford Ecosport, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, and the Hyundai Venue. The Nexon and XUV300 boast a 5-star safety rating, whereas the Brezza and Urban Cruiser have to be satisfied with a 4-star.

Read More on : Magnite Automatic