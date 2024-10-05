Nissan Magnite Facelift Deliveries Begin Across India

Published On Oct 05, 2024 10:00 AM By Rohit for Nissan Magnite

The 2024 Nissan Magnite is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India), and is available in six broad variants

We have just got the facelifted Nissan Magnite on our shores. It is still available in six broad variants that have been renamed, with prices starting from Rs 5.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). The carmaker has now begun customer deliveries of the updated SUV across its pan-India dealer network. Here’s a recap of what the new Magnite has to offer:

2024 Nissan Magnite Exterior

As it’s a midlife refresh, the new Magnite doesn’t feature any big design changes but gets a handful of minor exterior revisions. Key updates include a bigger grille with a similar pattern and larger chrome surrounds, redesigned front bumper, and tweaked internal lighting elements in the LED tail lights. It also comes with redesigned 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and repositioned front fog lamps.

2024 Nissan Magnite Interior And Features

Changes are minimal on the inside as well, which include a new black and orange theme along with leatherette padding on the dashboard, door pads, and around the centre console. That said, the dashboard layout, design of the AC vents, and the steering wheel remain unchanged over the pre-facelift model.

Nissan has provided the facelifted Magnite with equipment such as an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, 4-colour ambient lighting, and wireless phone charger. In terms of safety, it now gets six airbags as standard, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), auto-dimming IRVM, and a 360-degree camera.

2024 Nissan Magnite Engine And Gearbox Options

With the facelift, the Japanese marque has not made any changes to the powertrain set of the SUV. Details of the engine-gearbox options are as follows:

Specifications 1-litre N/A Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT) Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, CVT* Claimed Mileage 19.4 kmpl, 19.7 kmpl 19.9 kmpl, 17.9 kmpl

*CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission

2024 Nissan Magnite Price Range And Competition

The 2024 Nissan Magnite is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India), and the introductory prices are applicable only for the first 10,000 deliveries. The SUV locks horns with the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, and Tata Nexon. It also serves as an alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

