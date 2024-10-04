Nissan Magnite Facelift Detailed In 12 Images

Modified On Oct 04, 2024 06:52 PM By Dipan for Nissan Magnite

In the Magnite facelift, the exterior has undergone subtle design revisions while the interior has been updated with new materials and features

The 2024 Nissan Magnite has finally been launched in India with prices ranging from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It comes in six broad variants: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna Plus. The updated Magnite gets subtle exterior design revisions but a lot of changes on the interior. Let us understand the Nissan Magnite facelift with the help of 12 images:

Exterior

The fascia has undergone the most changes with the midlife refresh. Although the Magnite still comes with the same hexagonal grille, it now has a gloss black surround on it. The grille elements have also been redesigned and the two C-shaped chrome elements have been carried over from the previous model.

The headlight housing is the same and the facelifted Magnite comes with LED projector headlights. It continues with the boomerang-shaped LED DRLs lower down in the bumper.

The bumper has also been thoroughly redesigned and it houses the updated fog lamps. The Magnite now features a two-dimensional Nissan logo and a silver skid plate at the front.

The profiles feature redesigned dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels and silver-finished door cladding. There is also a black body cladding running across the length of this SUV. The ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors) are blacked out and integrate the turn signals. There is a ‘Magnite’ badging on the front fender. The 2024 Magnite has chrome door handles and silver roof rails, along with blacked-out roof, A, B and C pillars.

The rear design is similar to the pre-facelift model, except for the LED tail lights which have new lighting elements. The rest of the design is the same with a black bumper, a silver skid plate and a slightly protruding tailgate. The 2024 Magnite continues with a rear wiper, washer and defogger, as well as a black roof spoiler.

Interior and Features

Inside, the cabin layout is identical to the pre-facelift model. However, it comes in a new two-tone orange and black theme. Nissan has also used leatherette materials extensively on the steering wheel, gear lever, dashboard elements, doors and the parking brake lever tip.

The seats also have dual-tone orange and black leatherette seat upholstery. What’s new is that the centre console now features an armrest for the front passengers which has a storage space underneath it. This front centre armrest and also the rear centre armrest have been clad in a leatherette upholstery.

In terms of features, the 2024 Magnite gets an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch driver’s display, a cooled glovebox and a wireless phone charger. Features like a new auto-dimming IRVM (inside rearview mirror), 4-colour ambient lighting, and remote engine start have also been added.

The safety net includes 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also has hill-start assist, electronic stability control (ESC) and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain Options

The Nissan Magnite facelift comes with the same engine options as the pre-facelifted model. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT) Transmission* 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/CVT Claimed Mileage TBA 20 kmpl (MT), 17.4 kmpl (CVT)

*AMT = Automated manual transmission, CVT = Continuously variable transmission

Rivals

The Nissan Magnite facelift rivals other subcompact SUVs like the Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. It also fights it out with sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

