Nissan Magnite Facelift Variant-wise Powertrain and Colour Options Explained

Modified On Oct 04, 2024 07:24 PM By Dipan for Nissan Magnite

The facelifted Magnite comes in six broad variants: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna Plus

  • The Magnite is being offered with both turbo-petrol and naturally aspirated petrol engine options.

  • Both engines come with a manual and an automatic transmission.

  • The N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna Plus come with all the powertrain options

  • There are seven colour options available, out of which five can be had with a black roof.

  • The 2024 Magnite has been priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 11.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India).

The 2024 Nissan Magnite was launched recently with subtle design upgrades inside and out, along with a handful of new features. The updated model is offered in six distinct variants, depending on which the powertrain or colour option varies. Let us take a look at the variant-wise powertrain and colour option distribution in the new Magnite:

Powertrain Options

Nissan Magnite facelift engine

The Nissan Magnite facelift gets two petrol engine options, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine

1-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

Power

72 PS

100 PS

Torque

96 Nm

160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT)

Transmission*

5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

5-speed MT/CVT

Claimed Mileage

19.4 kmpl (MT), 19.7 kmpl (AMT)

19.9 kmpl (MT), 17.9 kmpl (CVT)

*AMT = Automated manual transmission, CVT = Continuously variable transmission

Nissan Magnite front

Variant-wise Powertrain Options

Here is a detailed list of the powertrain options available for each variant:

Variant

1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

1-litre turbo-petrol engine

5-speed MT

5-speed AMT

5-speed MT

CVT

Visia

Visia Plus

Acenta

N-Connecta

Tekna

Tekna Plus

  • The base-spec Visia variant is available with only the naturally aspirated engine but gets both transmission options. The second-from-base Visia Plus, on the other hand, gets only the N/A engine and has only the 5-speed manual gearbox to offer.

  • Nissan is offering the mid-spec Acenta variant with both engine options, making it the most affordable variant to get a turbo-petrol engine. However, the turbo-petrol engine with this variant is sold only with the CVT transmission.

  • The higher-spec N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna Plus variants come with all the engine and gearbox options.

Colour Options

The 2024 Nissan Magnite is available in seven colour options:

Nissan Magnite Sunrise Copper Orange colour

  • Sunrise Copper Orange (new) (also available with black roof)

Nissan Magnite Storm White colour

  • Storm White 

Nissan Magnite Blade Silver colour

  • Blade Silver (also available with black roof)

Nissan Magnite Onyx Black colour

  • Onyx Black

Nissan Magnite Pearl White colour

  • Pearl White (also available with black roof)

Nissan Flare Garnet Red colour

  • Flare Garnet Red (also available with black roof)

Nissan Vivid Blue colour

  • Vivid Blue (also available with black roof)

Variant-wise Colour Options

Variant

Blade Silver

Storm White

Pearl White

Vivid Blue

Onyx Black

Flare Garnet Red

Sunrise Copper Orange

Visia

Visia Plus

Acenta

N-Connecta

Tekna

Tekna Plus

  • It’s only the higher-spec N-Connecta and Tekna variants that offer the maximum choice of exterior paint shades.

  • The N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna Plus variants also come with dual-tone colour options with a black roof.

Prices and Rivals

Nissan Magnite facelift

Prices of the 2024 Nissan Magnite range from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals the likes of the Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. It also locks horns with sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

