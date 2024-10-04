Nissan Magnite Facelift Variant-wise Powertrain and Colour Options Explained
The facelifted Magnite comes in six broad variants: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna Plus
The Magnite is being offered with both turbo-petrol and naturally aspirated petrol engine options.
Both engines come with a manual and an automatic transmission.
The N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna Plus come with all the powertrain options
There are seven colour options available, out of which five can be had with a black roof.
The 2024 Magnite has been priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 11.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India).
The 2024 Nissan Magnite was launched recently with subtle design upgrades inside and out, along with a handful of new features. The updated model is offered in six distinct variants, depending on which the powertrain or colour option varies. Let us take a look at the variant-wise powertrain and colour option distribution in the new Magnite:
Powertrain Options
The Nissan Magnite facelift gets two petrol engine options, the specifications of which are as follows:
|
Engine
|
1-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
72 PS
|
100 PS
|
Torque
|
96 Nm
|
160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT)
|
Transmission*
|
5-speed MT/5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT/CVT
|
Claimed Mileage
|
19.4 kmpl (MT), 19.7 kmpl (AMT)
|
19.9 kmpl (MT), 17.9 kmpl (CVT)
*AMT = Automated manual transmission, CVT = Continuously variable transmission
Variant-wise Powertrain Options
Here is a detailed list of the powertrain options available for each variant:
|
Variant
|
1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
|
1-litre turbo-petrol engine
|
5-speed MT
|
5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT
|
CVT
|
Visia
|
✅
|
✅
|
❌
|
❌
|
Visia Plus
|
✅
|
❌
|
❌
|
❌
|
Acenta
|
✅
|
✅
|
❌
|
✅
|
N-Connecta
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
Tekna
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
Tekna Plus
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
- The base-spec Visia variant is available with only the naturally aspirated engine but gets both transmission options. The second-from-base Visia Plus, on the other hand, gets only the N/A engine and has only the 5-speed manual gearbox to offer.
Nissan is offering the mid-spec Acenta variant with both engine options, making it the most affordable variant to get a turbo-petrol engine. However, the turbo-petrol engine with this variant is sold only with the CVT transmission.
The higher-spec N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna Plus variants come with all the engine and gearbox options.
Colour Options
The 2024 Nissan Magnite is available in seven colour options:
Sunrise Copper Orange (new) (also available with black roof)
Storm White
Blade Silver (also available with black roof)
Onyx Black
Pearl White (also available with black roof)
Flare Garnet Red (also available with black roof)
Vivid Blue (also available with black roof)
Variant-wise Colour Options
|
Variant
|
Blade Silver
|
Storm White
|
Pearl White
|
Vivid Blue
|
Onyx Black
|
Flare Garnet Red
|
Sunrise Copper Orange
|
Visia
|
✅
|
✅
|
❌
|
❌
|
❌
|
❌
|
❌
|
Visia Plus
|
✅
|
❌
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
❌
|
❌
|
Acenta
|
✅
|
❌
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
❌
|
N-Connecta
|
✅
|
❌
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
Tekna
|
✅
|
❌
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
Tekna Plus
|
❌
|
❌
|
❌
|
❌
|
✅
|
❌
|
✅
- It’s only the higher-spec N-Connecta and Tekna variants that offer the maximum choice of exterior paint shades.
The N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna Plus variants also come with dual-tone colour options with a black roof.
Prices and Rivals
Prices of the 2024 Nissan Magnite range from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals the likes of the Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. It also locks horns with sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.
